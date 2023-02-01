ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, KY

wkdzradio.com

One I-24 Westbound Lane Reopens in Lyon County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are now restricted to one lane near the 41-mile marker in Lyon County at the site of a semi-fire Wednesday morning. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked near the 41-mile...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Traffic Resumes On I-24 Westbound After Truck Fire In Lyon County

The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Lyon County have been reopened to regular traffic flow after an 18-wheeler caught fire Wednesday morning. District 2 spokesman Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says early reports indicated the brakes on the semi-truck overheated and caused the trailer to catch fire. Due to damage to the trailer, it had to be loaded onto another truck to be removed Wednesday night.
westkentuckystar.com

Tractor-trailer fire on I-24 in Lyon County still slowing traffic

A tractor-trailer fire that occurred along I-24 in Lyon County is still slowing traffic. The fire was on the westbound side near the 41-mile marker and traffic is down to one lane at the scene. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it is believed that the brakes overheated causing the fire and damaging the trailer.
Murray Ledger & Times

Tuesday accident causes 3-semi, 15-car accident at Benton exit

BENTON – The Interstate 69 Exit 41 southbound ramp to the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon after being blocked for several hours that morning by a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved three semi trucks and 15 passenger vehicles. The...
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Icy road and sidewalk conditions cause crashes, send people to the ER

PADUCAH — Icy roads and sidewalks led to multiple crashes Wednesday and sent several people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel had their hands full Wednesday. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told WPSD the cabinet had to close multiple state roads because...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Responders investigating possible gas leak on Olivet Church Road

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Fire Department and Atmos Energy are investigating a possible gas leak on Olivet Church Road, Fire Chief Steve Kyle confirms. Local 6 Photo Journalist Jason Thomason is on-scene and working to find out more information. This is a breaking story and will be updated.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Crashes shutdown portion of I-24 in Lyon County

Man seriously injured in crash on I-57 near Charleston; drivers urged not to travel. A 32-year-old Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Tuesday night after a semi crashed into his car. Crashes, slide-offs cause closure of Hwy. 60 on Wednesday morning. Updated:...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Reported Missing On Greenville Road Located

Authorities have located a man who was reported missing in the Greenville Road area of Christian County Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was reported missing from the area of the 10000 block of Greenville Road. He was last seen around 11...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Paris & Henry County Government Shut Down; Roads Treacherous

Paris, Tenn.–All roads in Henry County remain extremely slick this morning and Sheriff Josh Frey said, “Looking at today’s forecast it doesn’t look like the roads will improve much today. We’re forecasted to get more ice after midnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. Please continue to use caution if you must get out.”
PARIS, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash

A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 86 in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am a tractor-trailer driven by Halid Pajic collided with a guardrail. Pajic was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Roads Remain Slick After Second Round Of Winter Weather

Christian County emergency officials are advising residents to stay off the roadways this morning to allow road conditions to improve. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says road conditions have not improved significantly since Tuesday, especially secondary roads. Graham says emergency crews were extremely busy Tuesday afternoon responding to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash

A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and collided with a truck that was westbound on Pembroke Road. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Paducah Teenager Dies in Wednesday Morning House Fire

A Paducah teenager died in a house fire on Wednesday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said officers and firefighters from three departments responded to a Southside residence just before 10:00. When arriving at the scene, officers discovered the residence fully involved, with a 16-year old female still inside. Reports...
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Reported Missing Found Deceased

A Greenville Road man that was reported missing has been found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm. He was reported missing to law enforcement and...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

