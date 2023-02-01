Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
One I-24 Westbound Lane Reopens in Lyon County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are now restricted to one lane near the 41-mile marker in Lyon County at the site of a semi-fire Wednesday morning. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked near the 41-mile...
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Resumes On I-24 Westbound After Truck Fire In Lyon County
The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Lyon County have been reopened to regular traffic flow after an 18-wheeler caught fire Wednesday morning. District 2 spokesman Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says early reports indicated the brakes on the semi-truck overheated and caused the trailer to catch fire. Due to damage to the trailer, it had to be loaded onto another truck to be removed Wednesday night.
westkentuckystar.com
Tractor-trailer fire on I-24 in Lyon County still slowing traffic
A tractor-trailer fire that occurred along I-24 in Lyon County is still slowing traffic. The fire was on the westbound side near the 41-mile marker and traffic is down to one lane at the scene. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it is believed that the brakes overheated causing the fire and damaging the trailer.
Murray Ledger & Times
Tuesday accident causes 3-semi, 15-car accident at Benton exit
BENTON – The Interstate 69 Exit 41 southbound ramp to the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon after being blocked for several hours that morning by a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved three semi trucks and 15 passenger vehicles. The...
14news.com
Deputies: Person hospitalized following crash near Henderson/Daviess Co. line
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Both lanes of the Audubon Parkway were shut down near the Henderson County and Daviess County line on Thursday. Dispatch says the eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down at the 15-mile marker. Officials tell 14 News the eastbound lane was closed because of an accident...
wpsdlocal6.com
Icy road and sidewalk conditions cause crashes, send people to the ER
PADUCAH — Icy roads and sidewalks led to multiple crashes Wednesday and sent several people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel had their hands full Wednesday. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told WPSD the cabinet had to close multiple state roads because...
wpsdlocal6.com
Responders investigating possible gas leak on Olivet Church Road
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Fire Department and Atmos Energy are investigating a possible gas leak on Olivet Church Road, Fire Chief Steve Kyle confirms. Local 6 Photo Journalist Jason Thomason is on-scene and working to find out more information. This is a breaking story and will be updated.
KFVS12
Crashes shutdown portion of I-24 in Lyon County
Man seriously injured in crash on I-57 near Charleston; drivers urged not to travel. A 32-year-old Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Tuesday night after a semi crashed into his car. Crashes, slide-offs cause closure of Hwy. 60 on Wednesday morning. Updated:...
KFVS12
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing On Greenville Road Located
Authorities have located a man who was reported missing in the Greenville Road area of Christian County Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was reported missing from the area of the 10000 block of Greenville Road. He was last seen around 11...
radionwtn.com
Paris & Henry County Government Shut Down; Roads Treacherous
Paris, Tenn.–All roads in Henry County remain extremely slick this morning and Sheriff Josh Frey said, “Looking at today’s forecast it doesn’t look like the roads will improve much today. We’re forecasted to get more ice after midnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. Please continue to use caution if you must get out.”
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 86 in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am a tractor-trailer driven by Halid Pajic collided with a guardrail. Pajic was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for...
Power restored to thousands of Cumberland Electric customers following ice storm
The hardest hit areas in Tuesday night‘s ice storm were north and west of Nashville where some 6,900 customers lost power in Sumner, Robertson, Cheatham, Montgomery and Stewart counties.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Roads Remain Slick After Second Round Of Winter Weather
Christian County emergency officials are advising residents to stay off the roadways this morning to allow road conditions to improve. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says road conditions have not improved significantly since Tuesday, especially secondary roads. Graham says emergency crews were extremely busy Tuesday afternoon responding to...
wkdzradio.com
Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and collided with a truck that was westbound on Pembroke Road. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to...
thunderboltradio.com
Paducah Teenager Dies in Wednesday Morning House Fire
A Paducah teenager died in a house fire on Wednesday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said officers and firefighters from three departments responded to a Southside residence just before 10:00. When arriving at the scene, officers discovered the residence fully involved, with a 16-year old female still inside. Reports...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing has been found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm. He was reported missing to law enforcement and...
