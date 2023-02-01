Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want to hear excuses about no Khabib Nurmagomedov after he wins at UFC 284
It’s been a long, long time since Alexander Volkanovski has been a betting underdog. The reigning UFC featherweight champion has been one of the most dominant forces in MMA since joining the UFC in 2016, racking up a 12-0 record and four defenses of his 145-pound belt en route to becoming the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Naturally, he’s been the betting favorite for the majority of that run. But that will change on Feb. 12 when Volkanovski vaults up to 155 pounds to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for two-division glory in the main event of UFC 284.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’
UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis claps back at Daniel Cormier’s ‘high cholesterol bulls—t’ — ‘I still feel like I can be in the Top 5’
Derrick Lewis still believes he’s one of the best heavyweights around. The current record holder for most knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history is back in action this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68, looking to snap a rough two-fight losing streak. Lewis, 37, aims to extend his record with another big knockout over Moldova’s Sergey Spivak.
Daniel Cormier: Derrick Lewis 'absolutely done at the top,' but he'll KO Serghei Spivac at UFC Fight Night 218
Daniel Cormier isn’t ready to write off Derrick Lewis if he’s not fighting the upper echelon of the UFC heavyweight division. Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) meets Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 218 headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31
Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
UFC free fight: Serghei Spivac mauls Greg Hardy in quick first-round TKO
Serghei Spivac made sure to bounce back from defeat in an impressive fashion. The Moldovan fighter made quick work of former NFL standout Greg Hardy back at UFC 272 in March 2022. Spivac took down Hardy early in the first round and then went on to achieve mount. From there, “Polar Bear” began to land big shots, forcing the referee to stop the bout.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 68 preview: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ predictions
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 68 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a heavyweight main event between Top 15 title hopefuls Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for 2023 and beyond.
Sean O’Malley can't watch Dana White's Power Slap League: 'I know how bad it is to do that to your brain'
Sean O'Malley is not a fan of Dana White’s Power Slap League. Power Slap is partially owned by the UFC president, but has received heavy criticism. “Power Slap: Road to the Title” airs Wednesdays on TBS; filming took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. O’Malley...
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million
Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: 3 possible sites in Las Vegas, Nevada for April 15th
By Craig Daly: The Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight is being targeted at one of the following venues on April 15th on Showtime PPV in Las Vegas, Nevada: Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, or MGM Grand. Boxing Scene is reporting the news of the Tank vs. Ryan fight heading to...
MMAmania.com
Video: Welterweight no more? Watch massive Khamzat Chimaev beat on training partner in Thailand
Khamzat Chimaev may not have a fight lined up yet, but that hasn’t stopped him from training hard. The 170-pound contender is currently in camp at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand. And he’s looking like he may not stick around at Welterweight. In a new video, “Borz”...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dies
The college sports world is mourning the loss of one of their most iconic voices following the death of Jim Leahey, who was the voice of thousands of games across a wide range of sports on radio and television for over 60 years.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez & Caleb Plant angry press conference
By Jake Tiernan: An angry David Benavidez had to be kept apart from Caleb Plant for fear that he might attack him today in Los Angeles during their kickoff press conference for their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Twice, Benavidez...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
MMAmania.com
Spivak vs. Lewis Main Card Breakdown
Before we can know where we're headed, we have to take a look back and acknowledge where we've been. A look back at another Glover Teixeira banger and the Bob Ross masterpiece it took to beat him. Like Boris The Bullet Dodger, Glover wouldn’t die, wouldn’t succumb to the KO Basquiat’s prodigal strokes. After three rounds, Glover looked like the Exorcist girl, like he spent hours in the makeup chair preparing for the head-turning scene. But he still kept coming, begging for more. One last time. Glover is still in Brazil at the all you can eat buffet devouring endless head kicks like Homer at closing, refusing to leave.
