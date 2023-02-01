Read full article on original website
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil
NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
George Santos claims financial firm made millions. It’s in a Florida mailbox store.
The financial management firm that Rep. George Santos claims funded his campaign and manages tens of millions in assets is headquartered in a Florida mailbox store. The Devolder Organization, which the GOP congressman now says is the source of his newfound wealth and campaign spending, lists its address as a Fast Mail N More shop in Melbourne, Florida.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
George Santos Fraudulent Signature Could Be Final Nail in Coffin
Those who served Santos' campaign as treasurers have been advised to "get lawyers."
The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End
Of all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.”Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“Lying about your résumé is not a crime. It’s very dishonest and politically it’s sort...
Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
Kevin McCarthy "stands by" George Santos: Now the MAGA caucus owns his lies
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that he is all in for Rep. George Santos, the embattled New York Republican who appears to have invented his entire résumé: "You know why I'm standing by him?" McCarthy told the media. "Because his constituents voted for him." That came...
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
Here’s how George Santos could still be removed from office
George Santos’s colleagues in the House could end up being the final arbiters of judgement for the scandal-ridden New York Republican.Despite wave after wave of revelations surrounding his past and present fictions and lies, the embattled congressman has remained adamant that he will remain in office. Even in the face of members of his own party calling for his ouster, Mr Santos has stood firm.But none of that may matter if the machinations of the US House of Representatives conspire against him. George Santos news - follow liveHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy left open the door to that possibility...
Calls to Rep. Santos' offices temporarily answered by Rep. LaLota workers
The technical issue was fixed a short time after News 12 brought the issue to LaLota's team.
Rep. George Santos quietly opens Queens district office
The exterior of Rep. George Santos' (inset) district office, which once belonged to former Rep. Tom Suozzi. A single staffer was scrolling through his phone when Gothamist visited Wednesday. [ more › ]
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
The Shadow Race to Replace George Santos Has Already Begun
Rep. George Santos hasn’t resigned. He hasn’t even publicly said that he won’t run for re-election in 2024. But the shadow race to replace him has already begun.In New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which Santos continues to represent despite growing calls to step down, political operators on both sides of the aisle are plotting their next moves.Republicans are clamoring to find a candidate with an immaculate, bulletproof résumé who can patch up the Long Island GOP’s scarred reputation. Democrats are looking for someone who can lead their comeback—an emboldened move to flip the district back to blue after Santos dyed...
New George Santos Filing Prompts Even More New Questions
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.The top line seems simple enough: more than $28,000 raised, about $43,000 spent, and $28,000 or so cash on hand. But an autopsy of George Santos’ latest campaign finance filing reveals what experts are calling “a colossal mess” and a “chaotic state of affairs.”With the near-daily developments in Santos’ ongoing saga of scandals, a routine campaign report covering just one month of activity may not seem noteworthy. But underneath some pretty standard numbers are some truly incredible disclosures.Mysterious FedEx...
Brazilian claiming to be Santos’ ex-boyfriend says congressman only ever cared about ‘fame and power’
A Brazilian individual claiming to be Rep George Santos’ ex-boyfriend appeared on CNN and said that Mr Santos only ever cared about “fame and power” and that he expects him to continue to reject calls for his resignation. Pedro Vilarva has previously said that he entered into a romantic relationship with Mr Santos in 2014 when he was just 18 years old and the future Congressman was 26 — and that their relationship was full of dishonesty on Mr Santos’ part.The Republican, elected to the US House in November and sworn in earlier this month, is facing an avalanche...
