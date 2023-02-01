ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, U.S. Federal Reserve meetings

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as global producers will likely keep output unchanged during a meeting this week and investors are cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may spur market volatility. Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.92...
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023

U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks extend post-Fed rally, Dow futures lag

U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of the open Thursday, with tech stocks leading the way up following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike. Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.4%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lagged, dipping 0.4%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by 1.2%.
Oil Traders Weigh Up Market This Week

One of Rigzone's regular market watchers takes a look at demand trends, oil price moves, and a surprising Henry Hub development. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) This...
Gold hits over 9-month highs as U.S. Fed chief strikes dovish tone

Gold prices rebounded sharply on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve chief's surprisingly dovish remarks on the central bank's fight to bring down inflation sank the dollar and signaled to investors that a peak in interest rates was likely approaching. Spot gold climbed 1.2% to $1,951.43 per ounce by 3:48 p.m....
Benchmark diesel price up, but futures markets take big downturn

Just as the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration diesel price posted a second consecutive weekly increase, prices in futures and wholesale markets are headed south again. The price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges rose 1.8 cents a gallon to $4.622 per gallon. That came after last...

