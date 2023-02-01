Read full article on original website
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Hanford Sentinel
COS softball opens with sweep
Emily Ibarra picked up where she left off for College of the Sequoias softball team. The former Redwood High standout went a combined 4 for 8 with five RBIs to help the Giants open the season with a doubleheader sweep of host Modesto on Jan. 28. Ibarra hit .526 in...
Hanford Sentinel
Allen Perryman to coach at Sac State, leaves Hanford West after one season
Allen Perryman said returning to his Alma mater Sacramento State and coaching was an opportunity he couldn't refuse. Perryman, who was the head coach at Hanford West High School, was named the safeties coach at Sacramento State on Jan. 23. The move ends Perryman's one-year tenure as the Huskies head coach.
Jake Haener shows glimpses at 2023 Senior Bowl
MOBILE — Very little about getting to this point has been easy for Jake Haener. Coming into the NFL Draft process, Haener isn’t considered a top prospect. At 23 years old and measuring out at 6-foot and 208 pounds, he lacks ideal size and age. Most talent evaluators want someone a year or two younger and four inches taller.
Hanford Sentinel
Golden Bears stay atop TCC
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball remain atop the Tri-County Conference standings following wins over Hanford West and Kingsburg. Sierra Pacific is currently 15-8 overall and 5-0 in the TCC. The Golden Bears defeated the Hanford West Huskies 56-19 on Jan. 24 in Hanford. Mia Va'asili led the way...
sjvsun.com
Tedford taps familiar face as Fresno St.’s next offensive coordinator
Fresno State Football has found its next offensive coordinator, promoting wide receivers coach Pat McCann to the position. Head Coach Jeff Tedford also promoted offensive quality control coach Matt Wade to quarterbacks coach. The backstory: McCann is still relatively new to Fresno State. He joined Tedford’s staff ahead of last...
Hanford Sentinel
Kingsburg's Gonzales ready for sophomore season at South Carolina
Marissa Gonzalez is taking the lessons she learned during her freshman season as a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks softball team and implementing them into her sophomore season. The Kingsburg native is preparing for her second season with South Carolina, who open the season on Thursday, Feb. 9 against...
KMPH.com
Soccer team holds vigil for Selma officer in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. — Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. once played for the Reedley High Soccer Team. Officials say Officer Carrasco graduated from Reedley High School and was a Police Explorer for the Reedley Police Department. The vigil was held at 6:30 p.m. at the Reedley Sports Complex. Tears...
yourcentralvalley.com
Mr. John Coon from Redwood High School
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A South Valley teacher is being recognized for his dedication to his students, his teaching style is hands-on and fun. It’s what makes Mr. John Coon our Educator of the Week. Students in Mr. John Coon’s ag mechanics class at Redwood High School in...
thesungazette.com
VUSD combats gang activity with student activities
VISALIA – Less than two weeks after a Goshen family was executed in what is believed to be a gang-related shooting, community leaders and local families gathered to discuss how to curb rising gang activity in Visalia. This collaborative effort came together at a meeting organized by the Visalia...
Tequila Fest at Chukchansi Park to feature T.I., Rick Ross and Lil Jon
A star-studded lineup will be coming to Fresno for Tequila Fest at Chukchansi Park. T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon will headline the event downtown on Saturday, May 20.
Hanford Sentinel
Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt
With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
Hanford Sentinel
Family unit and duck tenders | Hanford Gourmet
July 10, 1983. I remember the events of that day on occasion, mostly when I look at a particular photograph that hangs in our hallway. It was taken during the time when it felt like everyone and everything in my China Alley life would last forever. I hadn’t thought in...
thesungazette.com
Goshen masacre reward rises to $20,100
GOSHEN – Two weeks after the massacre of a family in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff Office is continuing investigations and Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says arrests will be made in this case. In a press conference held by the Tulare County Sheriff’s office on Jan. 30, Sheriff Boudreaux gave...
Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
‘She was my first’: Visalia mother mourns loss of her daughter
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash in Visalia on Friday is remembering her daughter as a loving and kind person. “I just want them to remember her as her goofy loving self and how strong she was and how loving she was, and how […]
GV Wire
Who Will Replace Bredefeld? Two Declare City Council Runs
In just over 13 months, voters in three Fresno City Council districts will select their representatives. Of the three districts up for elections, only one race will be without an incumbent. Garry Bredefeld is termed out in 2024, paving the way for a new councilmember in District 6 covering northeast Fresno.
KMJ
Taunting Driver Leads 9 Officers, CHP Helicopter On Chase Through Fresno, Tulare County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in custody following a lengthy chase involving nine officers and a helicopter through both Fresno and Tulare County. According to the California Highway Patrol, an over tried to pull over a driver Monday afternoon for speeding in an SUV near Easton.
Man shot in a drive-by shooting, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot Wednesday evening in South West Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shot spotter activation of three rounds fired at Santa Clara, near Ventura and B Street. Police say when they arrived they located a man in his 30s […]
KMPH.com
Teens on probation arrested, caught with loaded firearms in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teenagers were arrested and now face several charges after they were caught with loaded firearms in southeast Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers spoke with two boys in a vehicle near Peach and Huntington Avenues. Officers say the driver in the vehicle...
legalexaminer.com
Weekend Collision on Hwy 41 Injures 10 People in Fresno CA
A Fresno weekend collision left five cars damaged and sent six victims to the hospital. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene along State Route 41 in southern Fresno on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. reported on the accident in the southbound lanes at the intersection of American Avenue...
