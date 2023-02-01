Read full article on original website
Never a doubt: New Bremen breezes past Lima Bath
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. New Bremen did exactly that with a 78-30 win against Lima Bath on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, New Bremen faced off against Celina . For results, click here. Lima Bath took on Perry on January 24 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro
Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
OHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf District Draw Results
Coaches already knew what their seeding would be before the OSHAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf seeding meeting thanks to the use of Martin RPI for seeding. #1 seed at OG was Leipsic, #2 Kalida, #3 Columbus Grove, and #4 Cory Rawson. They all took byes to the Sectional Final. The other bye was assigned to #11 Pandora Gilboa. Continental ended up as 1 of 3 teams with a 3-16 record and was awarded the #10 seed. #9 Fort Jennings and #11 Pandora Gilboa were the other teams with 3-16 records. Continental will face #8 Delphos St Johns in a Bluffton University Sectional Semifinal. The winner of that game will take on #1 Leipsic. Sectional games are held at Bluffton University and Van Wert High School. The winner of the OG District will face the winner of the Fostoria District at an Elida Regional Semifinal on March 1.
Delphos Jefferson outlasts Fort Jennings in topsy-turvy battle
Delphos Jefferson tipped and eventually toppled Fort Jennings 59-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Fort Jennings faced off on February 1, 2022 at Fort Jennings High School. Click here for a recap.
Northmor claims gritty victory against Wynford
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Northmor defeated Wynford 57-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 20, Northmor faced off against Cardington-Lincoln . For results, click here. Wynford took on Carey on January 21 at Carey High School. Click here for a recap.
Six Cougars commit to play college football
VAN WERT — Six Cougars signed to play college football next season at three different Universities on Wednesday's National Signing Day. Three committed to St. Francis, two on the offensive side of the ball in tight end Maddix Crutchfield and wide receiver Garett Gunter, along with defensive back Carson Smith.
Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine
Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
Rally time: Xenia douses fire to extinguish Greenville
Xenia trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 72-29 win over Greenville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Xenia and Greenville faced off on February 12, 2021 at Greenville High School. For more, click here.
Storm warning: Upper Arlington unleashes full fury on Galloway Westland
Upper Arlington recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 75-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 17, Galloway Westland faced off against Dublin Scioto . Click here for a recap. Upper Arlington took on Marysville on January 21 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Shelby County receives $228K for demolition projects
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Run-down buildings in Shelby County are set to be demolished. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the locations of nearly 600 blighted and vacant buildings across the state that will be torn down to make room for economic development. Shelby County is receiving $228,000 to...
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament
Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
Magic, love, and acceptance: the saga of 1470 West.
For LGBTQ+ Gen-Xers (and late stage Baby Boomers), the nightclub 1470 West was and is massively important. Life saving to many. It was not only a safe haven for queer folks from the Miami Valley (and beyond), but one of the hottest night spots of any kind in Ohio. The original location was in Kettering in the Hills and Dales shopping center. 1470 West moved from its Hills and Dales location at 1470 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering on May 24th, 1997 and soon relocated to Downtown Dayton at 34 North Jefferson Street.
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Four new firefighters sworn in
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department has four new firefighters. Joseph Morlino, Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell and Reed Warnement were sworn in at the Mayor’s Press Conference Wednesday morning. “I really appreciate the men and women of our fire department and the work you all do,” said Mayor...
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
