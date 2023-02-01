ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesfield, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

richlandsource.com

Centerburg slides past Cardington-Lincoln in fretful clash

Centerburg derailed Cardington-Lincoln's hopes after a 47-41 verdict on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg squared off with January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
CENTERBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Never a doubt: New Bremen breezes past Lima Bath

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. New Bremen did exactly that with a 78-30 win against Lima Bath on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, New Bremen faced off against Celina . For results, click here. Lima Bath took on Perry on January 24 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
NEW BREMEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Northmor claims gritty victory against Wynford

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Northmor defeated Wynford 57-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 20, Northmor faced off against Cardington-Lincoln . For results, click here. Wynford took on Carey on January 21 at Carey High School. Click here for a recap.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro

Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Casstown Miami East thwarts De Graff Riverside's quest

Casstown Miami East grabbed a 69-57 victory at the expense of De Graff Riverside for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside faced off on February 1, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School. For a full recap, click here.
CASSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine

Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate

Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
BATAVIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Troy ends the party for Sidney

Troy tipped and eventually toppled Sidney 77-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Sidney and Troy played in a 55-51 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
SIDNEY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Six Cougars commit to play college football

VAN WERT — Six Cougars signed to play college football next season at three different Universities on Wednesday's National Signing Day. Three committed to St. Francis, two on the offensive side of the ball in tight end Maddix Crutchfield and wide receiver Garett Gunter, along with defensive back Carson Smith.
VAN WERT, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BLANCHESTER, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MONROE, OH
WDTN

Shelby County receives $228K for demolition projects

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Run-down buildings in Shelby County are set to be demolished. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the locations of nearly 600 blighted and vacant buildings across the state that will be torn down to make room for economic development. Shelby County is receiving $228,000 to...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot

Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
XENIA, OH

