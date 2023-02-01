Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Lewistown Indian Lake over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Lewistown Indian Lake grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 77-35 win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan. Lewistown Indian Lake roared in front of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 25-10 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: New Lexington roars to big win over Zanesville Maysville
New Lexington's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Zanesville Maysville 67-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. New Lexington moved in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg slides past Cardington-Lincoln in fretful clash
Centerburg derailed Cardington-Lincoln's hopes after a 47-41 verdict on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg squared off with January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: West Jefferson strains past North Lewisburg Triad
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Jefferson passed in a 53-50 victory at North Lewisburg Triad's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 55-51 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Delphos Jefferson outlasts Fort Jennings in topsy-turvy battle
Delphos Jefferson tipped and eventually toppled Fort Jennings 59-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Fort Jennings faced off on February 1, 2022 at Fort Jennings High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Never a doubt: New Bremen breezes past Lima Bath
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. New Bremen did exactly that with a 78-30 win against Lima Bath on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, New Bremen faced off against Celina . For results, click here. Lima Bath took on Perry on January 24 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Northmor claims gritty victory against Wynford
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Northmor defeated Wynford 57-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 20, Northmor faced off against Cardington-Lincoln . For results, click here. Wynford took on Carey on January 21 at Carey High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro
Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Casstown Miami East thwarts De Graff Riverside's quest
Casstown Miami East grabbed a 69-57 victory at the expense of De Graff Riverside for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside faced off on February 1, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine
Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
richlandsource.com
Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate
Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Seaman North Adams dodges a bullet in win over Peebles
Seaman North Adams posted a narrow 55-52 win over Peebles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Seaman North Adams and Peebles played in a 58-40 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Troy ends the party for Sidney
Troy tipped and eventually toppled Sidney 77-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Sidney and Troy played in a 55-51 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
Times-Bulletin
Six Cougars commit to play college football
VAN WERT — Six Cougars signed to play college football next season at three different Universities on Wednesday's National Signing Day. Three committed to St. Francis, two on the offensive side of the ball in tight end Maddix Crutchfield and wide receiver Garett Gunter, along with defensive back Carson Smith.
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WDTN
Shelby County receives $228K for demolition projects
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Run-down buildings in Shelby County are set to be demolished. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the locations of nearly 600 blighted and vacant buildings across the state that will be torn down to make room for economic development. Shelby County is receiving $228,000 to...
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
wyso.org
News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot
Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
Comments / 0