Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Canton McKinley dodges a bullet in win over Uniontown Green
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton McKinley nabbed it to nudge past Uniontown Green 38-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 28, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on January 25 at Massillon Perry High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Burton Berkshire weathers scare to dispatch Orwell Grand Valley
Burton Berkshire surfed the tension to ride to a 38-34 win over Orwell Grand Valley in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Burton Berkshire and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with February 9, 2022 at Burton Berkshire High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Never a doubt: Painesville Harvey breezes past Ashtabula Lakeside
Painesville Harvey earned its community's accolades after a 54-18 win over Ashtabula Lakeside on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Painesville Harvey and Ashtabula Lakeside faced off on February 11, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Edgewood engineers impressive victory over Geneva
Ashtabula Edgewood left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Geneva 62-35 in Ohio girls basketball on February 1. Last season, Geneva and Ashtabula Edgewood squared off with February 2, 2022 at Geneva High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak
Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Chaney explodes past Youngstown Cardinal Mooney
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Chaney turned out the lights on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 58-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on February 1. Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown Chaney squared off with February 2, 2022 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School...
Signing Day in the Valley: Complete list of local athletes college commitments
February 1st is National Signing Day with dozens of local student athletes making their college commitments
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East thumps Cleveland VASJ in punishing decision
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East's river of points eventually washed away Cleveland VASJ in an 83-50 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland VASJ squared off with December 22, 2021 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Salem severs Beloit West Branch's hopes
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Salem still prevailed 43-29 against Beloit West Branch in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Salem and Beloit West Branch played in a 44-39 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Brookfield flies high over Leavittsburg LaBrae
Brookfield's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Leavittsburg LaBrae 81-61 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. The last time Leavittsburg LaBrae and Brookfield played in a 76-68 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Eastlake North nips Mayfield in taut scare
Eastlake North finally found a way to top Mayfield 81-73 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Mayfield and Eastlake North faced off on February 1, 2022 at Eastlake North High School. For a full recap, click here.
South Range sending four to the next level on signing day
Football standout Shane Lindstrom will continue his career at Ohio Dominican.
richlandsource.com
Cadiz Harrison Central designs winning blueprint against East Liverpool
Cadiz Harrison Central stretched out and finally snapped East Liverpool to earn a 71-57 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. Last season, East Liverpool and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off with February 2, 2022 at East Liverpool High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Jefferson dispatches Girard
Playing with a winning hand, Jefferson trumped Girard 51-35 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Jefferson and Girard faced off on January 28, 2022 at Girard High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Alliance Marlington unloads on Alliance
Alliance Marlington recorded a big victory over Alliance 77-49 in Ohio girls basketball action on February 1. Last season, Alliance Marlington and Alliance squared off with January 22, 2022 at Alliance High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Poise trumps panic as New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic discards losing team Malvern in pulsating tilt
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic used overtime to slip past Malvern 55-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Malvern squared off with January 26, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Matchup of local football state champions canceled
The South Range Athletic Department has announced that the recently scheduled football matchups with Canfield in 2023 and 2024 will not take place.
ysusports.com
Penguins Announce February Signees
Youngstown State Head Football Coach Doug Phillips announced the signees for the Penguins' class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon. Below is a list of who has signed to join the YSU program:. Vinny Ballone. Athlete. 6-5, 200. Lowellville High School. Lowellville, Ohio. High School: First-team All-Ohio Division VII selection…was named...
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Carrollton earns tough verdict over Beloit West Branch
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carrollton didn't mind, dispatching Beloit West Branch 37-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School last season. For...
Three Fitch standouts heading to Division I level
All three Falcons will play college football in the FCS ranks
Comments / 0