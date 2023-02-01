Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis. On the eve of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, who died days after a brutal beating by Memphis police officers, his family are sharing remembrances and expressing grief. Nichols’ older brother, Jamal Dupree, lamented he was not there to save his brother from the attack he suffered at the fists and feet of the five officers, who have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. “I’ve been fighting my whole life and the one fight I needed to be here for, I wasn’t here,” he said. The family gathered Tuesday evening with the Rev. Al Sharpton at the historic Mason Temple Church of God in Christ in Memphis. Sharpton will eulogize Nichols at his funeral Wednesday morning.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO