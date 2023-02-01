ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Fancisco 49ers star Trent Williams contemplating retirement after ‘long season’

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7e7k_0kYEAvI400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5qbT_0kYEAvI400

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams remains one of the very best players in the NFL. Despite being 34 years old, he proved that again this past regular season by earning First-Team All-Pro honors.

With his 49ers coming off a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Williams is contemplating his future. He’s also not ruling out retirement.

“You do get to that age, especially at the end the year like this, as exhausting as it was. And still not getting quite where you want to be. I get it. You get to that age. But, honestly, I’m just taking it one day at time, and we’ll see how that goes going forward.”

Trent Williams on potential retirement, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle

Williams, who was ejected for fighting at the end of Sunday’s conference title game, was seen wearing a boot on his left foot and using crutches when he spoke with reporters on Tuesday. He said the injuries were “very minor.”

It’s not uncommon for players Williams’ age to contemplate retirement. That’s magnified after playing through a second consecutive long season in the trenches. In no way does this mean Williams is actually going to call it quits. He has to be emotional after what happened Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

“It’s a long season. And having two long seasons back-to-back, it does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself,” Williams told reporter. “I’ll be 35 when the [2023] season starts. You do kind of think about what’s life like after football. I’ve done this every year of my life since the second grade.”

Related: Trent Williams and the top-100 NFL Playoffs of 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06viOH_0kYEAvI400
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round pick of Washington back in 2010, Williams played with that organization for nine seasons. He was dealt to San Francisco after sitting out the entire 2019 campaign due to a rift with the team.

The future first ballot Hall of Famer has earned a trip to the Pro Bowl each of the past 10 seasons he’s played. This span includes two consecutive All-Pro honors.

Trent Williams did sign a six-year, $138 million extension with San Francisco back in 2021. He would be giving up nearly $40 million in base pay over the next two seasons if the star left tackle did opt to retire.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
People

Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'

The NFL star said he's "really looking to learn" when he eventually moves to the broadcast booth Tom Brady is looking toward the future. During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star revealed his thoughts on graduating to the broadcast booth after retirement during a conversation with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Smith, 55, told Brady that fans will "celebrate" him "no matter what" when he finally retires for good, and that his future career as an NFL...
NBC Sports

5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
Larry Brown Sports

49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans

The San Francisco 49ers are moving quickly now that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is taking his talents elsewhere. Ryans, who was a highly in-demand candidate, officially accepted a job on Tuesday to become the head coach of an AFC team. In the wake of the news, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers... The post 49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

49ers' Robbie Gould Is ‘Nowhere Near Retiring'

Robbie Gould is 'nowhere near retiring' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould is still chasing after that elusive Super Bowl championship after the San Francisco 49ers' disappointing end to the 2022 NFL season. 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy was injured early in the game...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy