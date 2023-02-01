ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reigning champ Casey Kirwan earns eNASCAR exhibition win

 2 days ago

Casey Kirwan opened the 2022 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series with an exhibition win at a virtual Los Angeles Coliseum, then went on to capture the season championship.

He hopes the 2023 season ends the same way after winning at a virtual L.A. Coliseum again on Tuesday.

Kirwan, from Matthews, N.C., drove the No. 95 Chevrolet to a 1.12-second win over Garrett Lowe in the No. 15 Ford.

Parker White came in third in the No. 11 Toyota, with Kevin King placing fourth in the No. 88 Chevrolet. Vicente Salas rounded out the top five in the No. 55 Chevrolet.

The series officially gets underway for 2023 at a virtual Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 14. Last year, Femi Olatunbosun won that race, edging Garrett Manes and Steven Wilson in a dramatic, three-wide finish.

The season includes 18 official races, capped by a battle at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sept. 26.

–Field Level Media

