‘Dr. Phil’ to end after 21 seasons on daytime television

By Addy Bink, Tyler Wornell
 2 days ago

( NewsNation ) — TV host and celebrity psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw is ending his daytime talk show after more than two decades on the air.

CBS Media Ventures announced Tuesday that “Dr. Phil” will air original new episodes through the current television season, which typically runs through the spring. The Emmy-nominated show is in the middle of its 21st season.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a news release . “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

McGraw, who began his TV career on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the 1990s, will shift to prime-time programming that is scheduled to launch in early 2024, according to the release.

“I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values,” he said.

CBS Media Ventures will continue to syndicate old episodes of “Dr. Phil.”

“Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. “Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV — we plan to be in the ‘Dr. Phil’ business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future.”

The library of episodes will also feature new content including “wrap-around and intros by McGraw, as well as guest updates,” according to the news release.

“Dr. Phil” premiered in September 2002 and has held the No. 1 or No. 2 spot in its genre its entire time on air, CBS Media Ventures said. The show has received 31 Emmy nominations and won five PRISM Awards.

The show faced controversy last year when current and former staffers described it as a “toxic workplace” to Buzzfeed News . The allegations were mostly against senior-level employees, and none of the individuals that spoke with the outlet reported witnessing McGraw involved in toxic or abusive behavior.

McGraw received his doctoral degree in clinical psychology from the University of North Texas. In addition to hosting his show, he has also worked as a television producer – his IMDb lists him as an executive producer on multiple series, including “Bull” and “So Help Me Todd.” He has also made appearances on “Hannah Montana,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Simpsons,” “Sesame Street,” and “Frasier.”

