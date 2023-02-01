WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily Game
7-8-1
(seven, eight, one)
Hit 5
11-19-23-24-32
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two)
Keno
04-06-07-08-12-14-18-24-25-31-32-33-35-38-52-53-70-74-77-79
(four, six, seven, eight, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
Match 4
03-16-17-23
(three, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three)
Mega Millions
07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 653,000,000
