SD Lottery

Rising temperatures offered some hope Friday for frustrated Texans days after they lost power — and in many cases heat — in a deadly winter storm, while a new wave of frigid weather rolling into the Northeast led communities to close schools and open warming centers. Wind chills in some higher elevations of the Northeast could punch below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius) as an Arctic front swept in from Canada, forecasters said. In Texas, Austin officials compared damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. More than 250,000 customers across the state lacked power early Friday, down from 430,000 on Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us. “Our heat source is our fireplace ... and we’ve been in bed, snuggled up under like five or six blankets,” Edward Dahlke, of Spring Branch, southwest of Austin, told KSAT-TV. “Just think that our utility companies need to do a better job making sure our infrastructure is maintained properly.”
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said. As the ice storm advanced eastward on Tuesday, watches and warnings stretched from the western heel of Texas all the way to West Virginia. Several rounds of mixed precipitation — including freezing rain and sleet — were in store for many areas through Wednesday, meaning some regions could be hit multiple times, the federal Weather Prediction Center warned. Emergency responders rushed to hundreds of auto collisions across Texas and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urged people to stay off the roads. Authorities said one person in Austin was killed in a predawn pileup Tuesday. A 45-year-old man also died Monday night after his SUV slid into a highway guardrail near Dallas in slick conditions and rolled down an embankment, according to the Arlington Police Department.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As rising temperatures offered some hope for frustrated Texans shivering in their homes days after losing power in a deadly winter storm, another wave of frigid weather was taking aim Friday at the northern U.S. An Arctic cold front was expected to move from Canada...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a decision to ban gender-affirming care for youth would put children’s lives at risk. West Virginia is among 26 states considering bans to restrict gender-affirming care for minors or young adults, with the most recent action being in South...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake.”. Less than a year later, Evans...
A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents. The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general, saying he believes the secretary “committed no wrongdoing.” Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent the letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, Stitt’s former secretary of digital transformation and technology. In it, he wrote that former Attorney General Mike Hunter failed to avoid the appearance of impropriety and should have disqualified himself from involvement in the investigation. “I sincerely apologize to you on behalf of the State of Oklahoma,” Drummond wrote. “Further, I have instructed my office to convert the dismissal of this matter into a dismissal with prejudice.” A dismissal with prejudice means a permanent dismissal of a case that will not be refiled against the defendant on the same grounds.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory in his latest step onto the front lines of the nation’s culture wars. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March. The second-term governor, who is widely expected to launch a 2024 White House bid in the late spring or early summer, has emerged as a fierce...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Bus drivers in Alaska’s second-largest school district went on strike after delivering students to classes on Tuesday, citing unfair labor practices. The near-unanimous strike was called against Durham School Services after members received what Teamsters Local 959 described in a statement as the company’s...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has launched an initiative to fight fentanyl. As part of the launch, Cameron held a roundtable in Kenton County on Wednesday with police and other community stakeholders to discuss the issue, a statement from the Attorney General’s Office said. A similar meeting is planned in Pendleton County on Feb. 28.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised...
UT Martin Skyhawks (15-9, 7-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-16, 3-8 OVC) BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Lindenwood in OVC action Saturday. The Lions are 6-3 on their home court. Lindenwood has a 3-13 record against opponents over .500. The Skyhawks are 7-4 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is...
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey beach town that defied state environmental authorities and fixed its dunes that were seriously eroded by a storm can proceed with a lawsuit seeking to recover $21 million it spent bulking up its shoreline, but cannot build a bulkhead to permanently thwart the waves, a judge ruled Wednesday.
KENSINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Three people were found dead in a northwest Georgia house on Monday from suspected drug overdoses. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the most likely cause of death was from smoking or inhaling fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Dried psychedelic...
Comments / 0