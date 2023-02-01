ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KEYC

Public tours at Lincoln Community Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are celebrating 100 years of Lincoln. The Historical Society and MAPS will be offering public tours of the Lincoln Community Center. The free, self-guided tours will be held on the second Wednesday of each month,...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fatal fire in Kossuth County, IA

BURT, Iowa (KEYC) - On Feb. 2, at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire on Walnut St. in Burt. The caller was returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story house engulfed in flames. The Burt Fire...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KEYC

FarmAmerica joins over a dozen schools in winning a 2023 Agricultural Literacy grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When the 2023 winners of the agricultural literacy grants were announced by the state, FarmAmerica stood out as the only non-school winner. “We applied for this grant with ‘ag in the classroom’ to cover the transportation costs of bringing those students here because it can often be a really big hindrance for schools to be able to participate in offsite programs,” said Jenny Delaney, FarmAmerica program director.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

City of Springfield: Water Service Freeze Warning in effect

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Springfield is warning residents of possible freezing water,. Due to the depth of the frost in the ground, water services may start freezing, As a result, the City of Springfield has issued an advisory to all of its utility customers. Water customers are...
SPRINGFIELD, MN
KEYC

New Ulm residents gather for peaceful rally amidst Tyre Nichols’ funeral

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - This past Friday, graphic footage was released from the Memphis police department, three weeks after five Memphis cops ruthlessly beat Nichols. He passed away three days later from his injuries. Following his tragic death, protests and calls for police reform have swept nation. The peaceful...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Getting physical: the power of PT

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Its something that many people have already had to do, or if you haven’t you likely will have to do at some point in life: go to Physical Therapy (PT). Physical therapists can have a profound effect on people’s lives. To talk more about the profession, its benefits, and some quick and healthful tips for for everyday life, Alissa Boben and Chloe Tuma, with ActivePT in Mankato and North Mankato, visited the Kato Living studio.
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference

You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

Mankato Riverblenders live

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus provides musical family entertainment for Mankato area residents. Family fun, entertainment for all ages, and music with the best in barbershop harmony is a guarantee. Summer church sing-outs, Singing Valentines, an Annual show, as well as family events are part of...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

The Man Cave: Gardner style!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - So what do American men actually want for their private space, their modern sanctuary in the home? Kelsey and Lisa visited KEYC News Now’s own Bill Gardner, to explore what may be the coolest mancave ever!
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable

An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

The Reporter wins 16 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s newspaper took home some hardware at this year’s Better Newspaper Contest. The Reporter took home sixteen awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Editor-in-Chief Julia Lin won an award in the professional local division. Despite the university not having a journalism...
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

BROWN COUNTY HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE

The New Ulm Fire Department was called out shortly after 8 this (Thursday) morning to the report of a house fire on 185th Avenue near New Ulm. When firefighters arrived, the house was full involved and is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were on the scene for about 4 ½ hours. New Ulm was assisted by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. A cause is under investigation and more details will be released.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Mankato West wins tight battle over Winona

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ basketball program came out on the winning end of a tough battle over Winona with the 47-44 victory on Thursday. The win puts the Scarlets one-game above .500.
MANKATO, MN
KOOL 101.7

Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
MINNESOTA STATE
connectbiz.com

It’s All in the Family

Herman Manufacturing is a family-owned, family-run business. Pictured above are four generations of the Herman Family. Pictured, from left to right are John P. Herman, Joann Schroeder, Mark Herman, Zack Kuhns and John F. Herman. There is something special about a business that has stood the test of time. For...
WELLS, MN

