Public tours at Lincoln Community Center
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are celebrating 100 years of Lincoln. The Historical Society and MAPS will be offering public tours of the Lincoln Community Center. The free, self-guided tours will be held on the second Wednesday of each month,...
Fatal fire in Kossuth County, IA
BURT, Iowa (KEYC) - On Feb. 2, at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire on Walnut St. in Burt. The caller was returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story house engulfed in flames. The Burt Fire...
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to raise funds for MY Place expansion project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Throughout the month of February, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota will be helping My Place to raise money for its expansion project. Proceeds from the Museum’s DipJar ($10 per dip) will go to My Place. Visitors to the CMSM can make their donation via the DipJar at the welcome desk.
FarmAmerica joins over a dozen schools in winning a 2023 Agricultural Literacy grant
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When the 2023 winners of the agricultural literacy grants were announced by the state, FarmAmerica stood out as the only non-school winner. “We applied for this grant with ‘ag in the classroom’ to cover the transportation costs of bringing those students here because it can often be a really big hindrance for schools to be able to participate in offsite programs,” said Jenny Delaney, FarmAmerica program director.
City of Springfield: Water Service Freeze Warning in effect
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Springfield is warning residents of possible freezing water,. Due to the depth of the frost in the ground, water services may start freezing, As a result, the City of Springfield has issued an advisory to all of its utility customers. Water customers are...
St. James man uses his talent for weaving to keep plastic out of our water systems
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Travis Smith has two goals. Saving dolphins, and helping the homeless. “I make mats for homeless people to give to,” explained Smith, “I take bags out of the ocean and landfill because I don’t want the dolphins to get killed.”. Travis has a...
New Ulm residents gather for peaceful rally amidst Tyre Nichols’ funeral
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - This past Friday, graphic footage was released from the Memphis police department, three weeks after five Memphis cops ruthlessly beat Nichols. He passed away three days later from his injuries. Following his tragic death, protests and calls for police reform have swept nation. The peaceful...
Getting physical: the power of PT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Its something that many people have already had to do, or if you haven’t you likely will have to do at some point in life: go to Physical Therapy (PT). Physical therapists can have a profound effect on people’s lives. To talk more about the profession, its benefits, and some quick and healthful tips for for everyday life, Alissa Boben and Chloe Tuma, with ActivePT in Mankato and North Mankato, visited the Kato Living studio.
The Complete List of Egg Prices in Southern Minnesota
I did my usual grocery shopping last night and while I would like to go to Hy-Vee sometimes the things I want a slightly cheaper at Target. And I would go to Walmart but all the Walmarts are out of my way, so therefore, I go to Target (then I can get my Target serotonin for the week).
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Mankato Riverblenders live
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus provides musical family entertainment for Mankato area residents. Family fun, entertainment for all ages, and music with the best in barbershop harmony is a guarantee. Summer church sing-outs, Singing Valentines, an Annual show, as well as family events are part of...
The Man Cave: Gardner style!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - So what do American men actually want for their private space, their modern sanctuary in the home? Kelsey and Lisa visited KEYC News Now’s own Bill Gardner, to explore what may be the coolest mancave ever!
Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable
An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
A rising drug crisis; how families can discuss the dangers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In lieu of the recent arrests connected to the overdoses of three juveniles, concern rises among parents on how to talk to their children about drugs and how to access Narcan. “As we can see from these kids, it only takes seconds for somebody to overdose...
The Reporter wins 16 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s newspaper took home some hardware at this year’s Better Newspaper Contest. The Reporter took home sixteen awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Editor-in-Chief Julia Lin won an award in the professional local division. Despite the university not having a journalism...
BROWN COUNTY HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
The New Ulm Fire Department was called out shortly after 8 this (Thursday) morning to the report of a house fire on 185th Avenue near New Ulm. When firefighters arrived, the house was full involved and is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were on the scene for about 4 ½ hours. New Ulm was assisted by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. A cause is under investigation and more details will be released.
Mankato West wins tight battle over Winona
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ basketball program came out on the winning end of a tough battle over Winona with the 47-44 victory on Thursday. The win puts the Scarlets one-game above .500.
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
While mourners gather for Tyre Nichols' funeral in Memphis today, people gathered in New Ulm for a protest.
More bitter cold is on the way, but we will warm quickly with highs back in the 30s by the weekend. 3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses. Patrick Orerigho Isiakpere Jr., 31, Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, and Tia Reenee Schwichtenberg, 35, were all charged. KEYC News Now This...
It’s All in the Family
Herman Manufacturing is a family-owned, family-run business. Pictured above are four generations of the Herman Family. Pictured, from left to right are John P. Herman, Joann Schroeder, Mark Herman, Zack Kuhns and John F. Herman. There is something special about a business that has stood the test of time. For...
