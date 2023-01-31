Leading AI-Driven Data Insights Firm Releases 5th Edition of Groundbreaking Consumer Segmentation to Help Marketers Better Target and Engage Key Audiences. Resonate, the leading provider of AI-driven consumer data and intelligence, is sharing its first-of-its-kind look at how Americans will approach everything from what they choose to do to and how they choose to do it to what they choose to purchase in 2023. To create the State of the Consumer 2023 report, Resonate leveraged its proprietary real-time consumer data set to segment the American consumer base. The Resonate AI Data Engine analyzed key trends and uncovered the most significant segments. The report reveals that a large swath of American consumers lives with sustained moderate anxiety that influences buying behaviors, preferences, and loyalty to brands, among other things. The top 2023 segments — named the Free-to-Be Consumer, the Cautiously Optimistic Consumer and the Anxiously Active Consumer — are described comprehensively in the report.

