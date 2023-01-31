Read full article on original website
Resonate ‘State of the Consumer 2023’ Reveals Large Segment of Consumers Permanently Anxious about Health, Economy
Leading AI-Driven Data Insights Firm Releases 5th Edition of Groundbreaking Consumer Segmentation to Help Marketers Better Target and Engage Key Audiences. Resonate, the leading provider of AI-driven consumer data and intelligence, is sharing its first-of-its-kind look at how Americans will approach everything from what they choose to do to and how they choose to do it to what they choose to purchase in 2023. To create the State of the Consumer 2023 report, Resonate leveraged its proprietary real-time consumer data set to segment the American consumer base. The Resonate AI Data Engine analyzed key trends and uncovered the most significant segments. The report reveals that a large swath of American consumers lives with sustained moderate anxiety that influences buying behaviors, preferences, and loyalty to brands, among other things. The top 2023 segments — named the Free-to-Be Consumer, the Cautiously Optimistic Consumer and the Anxiously Active Consumer — are described comprehensively in the report.
How BNPL is Enhancing the Online Shopping Experience
When a buyer made a decision to buy something in the previous century, they had two alternatives for utilizing a credit card to pay for the item. The second choice was to use a layaway plan, which allowed the customer to reserve the item in-store and pay for it over time. Once the full payment was received, the person could receive the product.
TradeBeyond Underscores Commitment to Supply Chain Responsibility with New WRAP Integration
TradeBeyond, retail’s leading provider of global supply chain management solutions, has launched its new integration with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) that incorporates the organization’s social sustainability certification data directly into TradeBeyond’s multi-enterprise platform. An independent nonprofit, WRAP runs the world’s largest social compliance certification program focused...
After Accelerated Growth and Momentum in 2022, Searchspring Solidifies Its Position As the Ultimate Shopper Experience Platform
Last year, the company advanced its product portfolio, acquired 250 new customers, secured a growth investment from PSG, and added new senior team members. Searchspring, a global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced several accomplishments from the last year. Driven by the goal of creating the ultimate shopper experience, Searchspring invested in its product, process, and team in 2022. The company’s strategic approach to growth paid off as Searchspring signed over 250 new customers and secured a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. These efforts received recognition from industry award programs worldwide.
CTG Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon Connect
CTG , a leading provider of digital IT solutions and services that drive clients’ productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect. Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect, a cloud-based...
Verint Workforce Management Wins TrustRadius 2023 Best Software Ratings in Multiple Categories
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced that TrustRadius has recognized Verint Workforce Management™ (WFM) with three Winter 2023 “Best of Awards” – Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship. “We are proud to be a part of the TrustRadius community as this...
Granify Announces Rapid Personalization for Retailers
After driving over $680 million in additional revenue for retailers in 2022, Granify is removing the burden of requiring developer and technical resources for retailers to rapidly test ideas and personalize the shopping experience. Granify Inc., acclaimed for its innovative conversion optimization platform, has announced the launch of Granify Rapid...
Survey: IT and Engineering Teams Spend 40% Of Their Time Building and Maintaining Internal Tools and Workflows, Distracting From Building Products That Actually Drive Business Revenue
Internal Unveils All-in-One Platform to Streamline Internal Tool Development and Enable Teams to Focus on Building Products. Internal, the internal tools development platform, announced the results of a third-party survey of 500 US-based IT and engineering leaders regarding their views on internal tools and workflow development. The company also launched their all-in-one platform for internal tools, a comprehensive solution for custom app development, task management, and workflow automation on top of databases and APIs.
Sync2sell Launches New Marketplace Integrations for Lightspeed Users
Sync2Sell.com expands its offerings by now enabling Lightspeed Retail and Lightspeed Omnichannel users the ability to sync their shops to Facebook and Instagram. Users can control marketplace eCommerce business within their Point of Sale system with simplicity and ease. Industry leader Lightspeed Commerce helps entrepreneurs run both retail locations and...
KWIK Delivers An E-Commerce Platform That Facilitates Instant Loyalty And Revenue-Generating Incentive Programs For Brands And Affiliates
The simple-to-integrate app keeps transaction records, redemption information and provides critical data unobtrusively to Brand users. KwikClick, Inc., an industry-first, multi-purpose service platform and marketplace, which is free to users, utilizing KWIK’s intellectual properties to pay “waves” of commissions and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation through social media, announces enhanced patent protections critical to the development of their initial shopping-cart widget now available on any brands website.
Revenue, Hiring, and Customer Adoption Growth Accelerated in 2022: Aviso Outperforms Expectations to Complete Record-Setting Year
Aviso AI, the only AI-guided Revenue Operating System recognized for its single pane of glass platform, announced it outperformed expectations with a record-setting fiscal year. In FY23, the company grew revenue year-over-year by 200%, employee hiring by 175%, and customer adoption by 400% with more companies choosing Aviso over underperforming legacy forecasting and conversational intelligence tools. This included New Relic, a Fortune 500 telecommunications leader, and the category leading workflows platform, as well as expansions at Armis, DataStax, Mural, and RingCentral, further demonstrating why more businesses are retiring other sales apps and moving to the Aviso platform. Aviso also added to its global leadership team with the appointment of Kevin Cheng as Senior VP of Marketing and Kasturi Das Talukdar as Global Head of Sales Development.
WorkWave Reaches Over $400M in 2022 Revenue, Exceeding Yearly Growth Expectations
The company continues to show impressive growth and customer retention despite challenging economy. WorkWave, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a field service business’s life cycle, closed out an exceptional Fiscal Year 2022 with 84% revenue growth year-over-year (YoY) and a net retention rate of 119%.
QAD Launches New Brand to Embody its Adaptive Enterprise Vision and Growth Journey
New visual brand unifies QAD’s growing product suite and signifies its position in the SaaS market. QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has launched a new visual brand. A brand is more than just a logo. It is the identifying...
PAR Technology’s Punchh Announces Seven Winners of Annual Customer Loyalty Awards
Digital customer loyalty and engagement platform’s fourth-annual customer awards highlights innovation, channel strategies, retention rate leaders and more. ParTech, Inc.’s (PAR) – a global restaurant technology company providing a unified commerce experience for enterprise restaurants – announced today that its leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution, Punchh, recently presented its fourth-annual Customer Awards. This recognition spotlights seven clients who excel at using the Punchh platform for customized loyalty program management, omnichannel engagement, digital campaigns, personalized offers and more.
Cognizant Named a Technology Leader Across Industries in 17 Analyst Reports Throughout Q4 2022
Top Analyst Firms Highlight Cognizant’s Growing Partnerships, Technology Capabilities, and Innovative Thinking to Help Clients Quickly Scale and Compete. Cognizant was recognized for its technology leadership and digital modernization capabilities by independent analyst firms throughout Q4 2022. In 17 reports assessing technology providers in banking, insurance, healthcare, and other industries, Cognizant was highlighted for its strength in partnerships, such as Workday and Guidewire, as well as its advanced solutions, including automation and cloud implementation.
interworks.cloud Discusses the Business Impact Of Microsoft NCE With Leading Cloud Experts
Interworks.cloud, the leading cloud commerce platform provider that empowers Distributors and large Service Providers around the globe, is pleased to invite you to the enlightening open panel discussion on “Microsoft NCE: Explore the business impact on the world’s biggest distributors worldwide”. interworks.cloud, the leading ecosystem enabler, was...
OneStream Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix
CPM software provider recognized as a Leader for sixth consecutive year. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced it was recognized as a leader in the 2023 Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix. The report states that demand for CPM solutions remains high as organizations seek to enhance their planning and forecasting capabilities amid rapidly changing external market factors and greater pressure to run lean finance teams.
Lavender Announces $13.2 Million in Funding to Create Email Intelligence Category for Sales Teams
Company to expand team and introduce new AI-powered features. Lavender, provider of the leading AI-powered sales email coaching platform, today announced it has raised $13.2 million in funding which includes an $11 million Series A that closed just weeks after a $2.2 million seed round. Norwest Venture Partners led the Series A with participation from Signia Venture Partners. Signia led the seed round with participation from CapitalX and Position Ventures. Other angel and seed investors include Arash Ferdowsi (Dropbox), Alex Lieberman (Morning Brew), Troy Osinoff (JUICE), and Braydan Young (Sendoso).
Cybersecurity Leaders Launch First Attack Matrix for Software Supply Chain Security
Current and former cybersecurity leaders from Microsoft, Google, GitLab, Check Point, OWASP, Fortinet and others have already joined the open framework initiative, which is being led by OX Security. OX Security, the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution, announced the launch of OSC&R (Open Software Supply Chain Attack Reference),...
Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment
Report notes comprehensive product roadmap, exceptional customer support, and a feature-rich solution as key strengths of Oracle Cloud EPM. Oracle has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting 2022. A complimentary excerpt is available here. The IDC MarketScape study, which evaluated 13 vendors,...
