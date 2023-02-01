One of the largest problems in the world is still that mental health therapy is not widely accessible. According to estimates, 658 million individuals worldwide experience psychological anguish, which has increased by 50% over the past 30 years. However, less than 25% of those suffering from mental health illnesses have ever “seen someone,” and only 35% obtain mental health care. Psychological counseling and therapy are beneficial in treating many problems, including anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, personality disorders, eating disorders, and many more. Though 56% of those going through a mental health crisis said, they handled their issues alone, over 48% of them found that talking to friends was beneficial.

2 DAYS AGO