11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
US News and World Report
Double Majors in College: What to Know
Taking on two college majors can mean much more work for students, but it may bring a greater reward. According to a 2021 paper in the Columbia Economic Review, pursuing a double major almost always predicts greater earnings than pursuing either major alone. A combination of business and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), two business majors or two STEM majors will be the most lucrative.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
marktechpost.com
Researchers at the University of Warsaw Developed a Deep Learning (DL) Dialogue System Called Serena for Mental Health Therapy
One of the largest problems in the world is still that mental health therapy is not widely accessible. According to estimates, 658 million individuals worldwide experience psychological anguish, which has increased by 50% over the past 30 years. However, less than 25% of those suffering from mental health illnesses have ever “seen someone,” and only 35% obtain mental health care. Psychological counseling and therapy are beneficial in treating many problems, including anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, personality disorders, eating disorders, and many more. Though 56% of those going through a mental health crisis said, they handled their issues alone, over 48% of them found that talking to friends was beneficial.
MedicalXpress
Autistic children should be empowered to see their strengths, says autism specialist
Autistic children need encouragement to have positive conversations about who they are, to understand what they are good at and where they can excel, according to an expert, who is calling for a change in how we approach neurodivergence in young people. For many parents and caregivers, the struggle to...
How To Become A Therapist: Skills And Requirements
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. struggle with mental illness. The need for therapists is growing, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects employment for marriage and family therapists to grow by 14% from 2021 to 2031. Therapists are...
From School Dropout to CEO: Advice for Creative Entrepreneurs
The path to entrepreneurship success is often a rocky one, yet incredibly fulfilling all the same. Here are three lessons I've learned on my journey.
sippycupmom.com
5 Tips for Business Graduates Starting their Careers
It’s natural to feel disoriented while seeking a credible job after graduation. After all, leaving the structured learning environment of the university and stepping into reality might feel different. You’re probably reeling with mixed emotions related to it. Besides, the excitement of graduation and the anxiety about what the future holds can be overwhelming.
psychologytoday.com
The Problematic Issue of Boundaries and Autism
One of autism's defining features is social deficits and impairments which can lead to people with autism not understanding boundaries. Lack of understanding of boundaries leads to many of the social struggles people with autism have. Helping people with autism understand boundaries is critical. I have struggled with friendships since...
Teachable helps educators make money selling courses online
Teachable is a popular platform that allows educators to create, market and sell their own online courses. The platform, used by over 100,000 creators, offers customization options to make a unique and professional-looking course site. It also provides a suite of marketing tools to help educators promote and sell courses, including built-in email marketing, affiliate management, and upsell options. The course creation feature helps educators make engaging and interactive courses, including quizzes, assignments, and discussions. All of these features allow educators to create, market, and sell their own online courses with ease.
How Our Siblings Shape Us
The longest relationship most of us will have is with a sibling – someone who, unlike a friend or partner, we didn’t choose to bring into our lives. Ninety percent of people grow up with a sister or brother watching them struggle through awkward adolescence into adulthood, sharing a home, parents and family resources. It’s no wonder these relationships can be so close and supportive but often frustrating, competitive and contentious.
