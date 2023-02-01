Williamson Co. judge issues disaster declaration due to severe winter weather

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell issued a disaster declaration due to the severe winter weather conditions, according to a news release from Williamson County.

“We have seen in the past how an ice storm can linger and cause disruption and damage to people’s lives, so we want to be sure that we have all the resources necessary to assist if needed,” Gravell said.

The disaster declaration activates the recovery and rehabilitation aspects of the Williamson County Emergency Management Plan and allows the county to take legal actions necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of county residents, the release said.

To report property damage due to the storm, go to the January 2023 Winter Storm website via the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

To view the declaration in full, click here .

