ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Williamson Co. judge issues disaster declaration due to severe winter weather

By Erica Pauda
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094lcN_0kYE9DJq00

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell issued a disaster declaration due to the severe winter weather conditions, according to a news release from Williamson County.

“We have seen in the past how an ice storm can linger and cause disruption and damage to people’s lives, so we want to be sure that we have all the resources necessary to assist if needed,” Gravell said.

The disaster declaration activates the recovery and rehabilitation aspects of the Williamson County Emergency Management Plan and allows the county to take legal actions necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of county residents, the release said.

To report property damage due to the storm, go to the January 2023 Winter Storm website via the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

To view the declaration in full, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
newsradioklbj.com

Disaster Declaration Issued for Williamson County

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell issued a disaster declaration this week due to the severe winter weather conditions. The disaster declaration activates the recovery and rehabilitation aspects of the Williamson County Emergency Management Plan and allows the county to take all legal actions necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of county residents.
KVUE

District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Travis County Water District 10 as Austin Energy crews work to repair a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. According to the district's website, it could be several hours before the power is restored at the pump station. After power is restored, it will take a while before normal levels return.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Elgin Courier

Ice chills Bastrop County with outages, damage

Dangerous travel conditions and power outages have effectively frozen life for many Bastrop County residents. Closures and emergency updates were provided by local cities, school districts and electricity providers Wednesday, Feb. 1. Many services and local operations have paused amid freezing rain, sleet and other other winter weather that swept through the area. Freezing temperatures are expected to continue into the overnight hours.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BLUEBONNET PROVIDES UPDATE ON WINTER STORM MARA OUTAGES

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative crews are responding to widespread outages across the co-op’s service area. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines have caused extensive damage to Bluebonnet’s electric system and lengthy, large outages, especially in Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties. Bluebonnet says its crews began restoring...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Boil water notice in effect for Travis County District 10 customers

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE:. Travis County Water District 10 issued a boil water notice Thursday as Austin Energy crews work to restore power at two pump stations. Austin Energy is actively repairing a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. The Wakefield Pump Station is also without power. Customers...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Power outages climb in Central Texas

McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
TEMPLE, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Updated: Winter Storm and City Facilities Information Jan. 30 – Feb. 1

The National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning for the Hill Country and Travis and Williamson counties has been extended through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. There is a chance of total ice accumulation of 0.5-0.75 inches through Wednesday. Hazardous travel conditions are possible. Temperatures are expected to remain around freezing throughout the event. With overnight lows expected to be just below or close to freezing throughout the week. Windchills are expected to remain below 33 degrees through Wednesday midday.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy