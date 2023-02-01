Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild again with highs in the low 50s... feels like late March. A few showers push through tonight with perhaps a few snow showers off to our N&W. It will be colder, too, with temps falling into the 30s. As for tomorrow, there will be a leftover chance of rain/snow showers, but mainly in the morning and S&E. Otherwise, it will be a colder day with highs only in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a little colder with highs in the 30s. Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills on Saturday morning.

3 DAYS AGO