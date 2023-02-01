Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Longwood Gardens to Buy 505-Acre Delaware Estate
Pennsylvania's Longwood Gardens, a 1,077-acre botanical garden in Kennett Square has announced that it has entered an agreement to purchase Granogue estate property in Delaware. The 505-acre estate was the former home of Irénée du Pont, a former president of DuPont and a descendent of the company's founder, Éleuthère Irénée...
delawarebusinessnow.com
(Video)Longwood Gardens to acquire duPont Delaware estate
The former duPont family estate and gardens near Kennett Square, PA confirmed it entered into an agreement to purchase and operate Granogue, the 505-acre estate and long-time residence of Irénée du Pont, Jr. The Longwood website posted a link to The News Journal story reporting the pending sale.
delawarepublic.org
State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money
Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
Harleysville Wawa One of CBRE Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Team’s 60 Closings in 2022
The BluePearl Pet Hospital in Malvern and a Wawa in Harleysville were among the 60 net lease closings that CBRE’s Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Property Group completed in 12 states throughout the country in 2022.
phl17.com
11 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closed in the Delaware Valley
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 87 of it’s stores including 5 buybuy Baby stores and all of its Harmon beauty Stores. This announcement comes after the the home goods chain defaulted on its loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being...
WGMD Radio
Free Baby Formula Pickup Locations in Delaware Starting Tomorrow
If you have a child under the age of one, you are eligible to receive a free 28.2 oz canister of formula starting tomorrow, Feb. 2nd. Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall announced today that the State of Delaware, in partnership with Donate Delaware, has purchased 44,000 canisters of Care Infant Formula from Gensco Pharma. The canisters will be distributed to high-needs areas throughout Delaware. A family member can get the formula at one of the distribution sites listed below and on the Lt. Governor’s website.
Cape Gazette
A jam-packed future ahead
After more than 30 years of running Backyard Jams and Jellies, Krista Scudlark is handing over the reins of her beloved local business. A.J. and Janece Pipon have taken over as the new owners. The newlyweds opened Coastal Croft, a produce stand in Milton, this past summer. They moved to Delaware from southern California in November 2021 to get a taste of the East Coast, and can now safely say they are here to stay.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Chunk the Groundhog' calls Delaware family's garden home
'Chunk the Groundhog' calls Delaware family's garden home. Groundhog Day is everyday for a family in Delaware. Their backyard is a groundhog's paradise.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Reinventing Delaware finalists announced
The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation (PDFF) announced four finalists from its November 10 Reinventing Delaware Dinner. The finalists were chosen by an internal review committee. The committee voted on the finalists based on their innovations aimed at creating jobs and making Delaware a better place to live, work and raise a family.
WBOC
Major Announcement Expected Regarding Baby Formula in Delaware
DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will join local community leaders and organizations at the Food Bank of Delaware Feb. 1st to make a major announcement for Delaware families regarding baby formula. The event will be live streamed on the Lt. Governor's Facebook page starting at 11...
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Delaware’s convenience store wars may see a new entry with a 100-year plan and locations with slot machines
It isn’t every day that a business announces a 100-year expansion plan. But that’s what the York-based convenience store chain Rutter’sannounced, according to CSP, a website that covers the convenience store business. Privately held Rutter’s has more than 80 stores, mainly in central Pennsylvania, the backyard of...
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in Delaware
A well-known and rapidly expanding grocery store chain is opening another new location in Delaware. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be celebrating the grand opening events for its newest Delaware supermarket location in Milford, according to the company's website.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth committee has mixed feelings on wind farms
Back in October, Rehoboth Beach hosted an offshore wind information-gathering session that included presentations from a number of subject-area experts. The expectation is that once all the information is considered, the city will offer an opinion on the proposed wind farms off the coast of Delaware and Maryland. City commissioners...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Blue Water adds hotel and campground properties
Blue Water Development has recently acquired the Inn at Pine Knoll Shores in Atlantic Beach, Nc., management of a campground located in Rockport, ME, and a campground in Greenfield Park, NY. Thie recent expansion of Blue Water’s portfolio reflects a busy year of growth including the addition of more than...
Big Fish Restaurant Group to Take Over Hammerheads Dockside in Rehoboth Beach
The team behind such concepts as Salt Air, Stingray, Sazio, and Taco Grande, was awarded a contract from the state of Delaware for the space, which sits in an official state park.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
NBC Philadelphia
Avelo Airlines Brings Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49
A discount airline has landed at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida. Texas-based Avelo Airlines officially launched a hub at the New Castle County airport on Wednesday. Avelo is flying nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida.
delawarebusinessnow.com
14 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles go into operation
Fourteen new vehicle DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control have gone into service. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality. The chargers will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day and users will pay a fee for powering their vehicles.
WDEL 1150AM
DelDOT removes 59,000 bags of trash from Delaware's roadways in 2022
DelDOT said they removed over 59,000 bags of trash alongside Delaware's roadways in 2022. DelDOT credited the work done by DelDOT maintenence employees, Adopt-A-Highway participants, Work A Day Earn A Pay, and inmate work from the Department of Correction. Among the 2022 removals were 6,000 tires, 3,500 signs, and 250...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z delays votes on Vintners Reserve
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission delayed action on two applications for Vintners Reserve, a proposed 316-unit townhome development on 61 acres off Janice Road near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., is requesting an amendment to the county comprehensive plan future land-use map from the...
