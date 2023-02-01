Read full article on original website
2023 KU schedule: 7 home games, Thursday night opener
LAWRENCE – The Big 12 Conference announced the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, completing the full slate for the Kansas Jayhawks. Coming off the most successful season in 15 years and returning 17 of 22 total starters, Coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks will officially open the 2023 season in primetime at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Missouri State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
K-State's 2023 football schedule includes home games with UCF, UH
MANHATTAN – Featuring seven home games – including two with new league members – K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference announced Kansas State’s 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The 2023 campaign kicks off against Southeast Missouri on Sept. 2, while the Wildcats host Troy –...
Chiefs' Mahomes gets back to work for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes strolled through Arrowhead Stadium without any issues with his injured right ankle on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback expects to practice fully in the next 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl. Mahomes sprained the ankle during the divisional round...
Unheralded group of Chiefs get redemption in Super Bowl hunt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have some of the biggest names in the NFL, from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to Chris Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster, yet they're playing in their third Super Bowl in four years largely because they refused to give up on players only their most-passionate fans know about.
Furious fourth-quarter comeback elevates #9 SES over Lady Knights
Against their biggest rival, on their home floor, with their league destiny still in their control, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team was in big trouble on Tuesday evening, down double digits late to Sacred Heart. With their backs to the wall, the Lady Trojans put together a...
Super Bowl features matchup of 1st and 2nd team All-Pro QBs
It's only fitting that the top two quarterbacks in the regular season based on All-Pro voting are the last two quarterbacks standing in the NFL this season. First-team All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take his Kansas City Chiefs into the Super Bowl against second-team All-Pro Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.
K-State researchers embark on study to preserve prairie health
MANHATTAN – Kansas State University researchers have launched a study to improve the effectiveness of controls on woody plants, an effort they say will help to preserve the health of native grasslands in Kansas. Carol Baldwin, a range specialist in K-State’s Agriculture, Natural Resources and Community Vitality unit, said...
Kansas man dead after semi, pickup crash and fire
MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K2500 driven by Jeffrey Boyd Owens, 46, Spring Hill was eastbound on 216th Street at U.S. 169. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Brent A. Cruse, 58, Parsons.
KBI identifies man found dead at Kansas home
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man identified as Justin L. Meyer 47, of Wamego after his body was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego. Just after...
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responders located a man later...
Study: Effect of workplace sound level on physiological well-being
LAWRENCE — The sound made by a refrigerator is just 50 A-weighted decibels. A ringing telephone generates 70 dBA, a leaf blower 110 dBA and a jet engine 150 dBA. But how do these noises affect employees who are exposed to them every day at their workplace?. “It’s a...
Kansas inmate accused in theft of guns from rural home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a theft of guns in Riley County have made an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 24-year-old Kansas inmate Brandon Welty, of Manhattan after he was transported from the Lansing Correction Facility to the Riley County Jail on a Riley County District Court warrant for burglary and three counts of theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
🎥Kansas City to open new $1.5 billion airport this month
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The new $1.5 billion Kansas City International Airport will officially open Feb. 28, with a Southwest flight to Chicago Midway International Airport at 5 a.m. as the first flight out, city and airport officials said. At more than 1 million square feet, the single-terminal...
KC man pushed police officer down stairs, broke his ankle
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in an assault of a police officer after the defendant caused the officer to fall down stairs and break an ankle, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Twann J. McGill Jr. 42,, faces Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting...
Suspect accused of setting Kan. house fire that injured two
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an intentionally set house fire that resulted in two people being seriously injured. Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to 214 NE Chandler Street in reference to an unknown individual causing a disturbance outside of the home, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols.
INSIGHT: Faith in the future of agriculture
This past weekend was my favorite Kansas Farm Bureau event, the Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Conference. I am going to let you in on a secret, I am over 35. I know you are all shocked, and I am a bit surprised they still let me through the doors. I guess they either take pity on me or they let me in because I am on the state board of directors. Either way I am always happy to sneak in and get my batteries recharged.
Police arrest Kansas woman for alleged car theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Homicide: Police ID Kansas woman found dead in hotel room
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the murder of a woman at hotel in Johnson County. Just before noon Sunday, police were dispatched to a hotel in the 20600 block of West 151st Street in reference to a welfare check involving a hotel guest who failed to check out of the hotel, according to Olathe Police.
