Manhattan, KS

2023 KU schedule: 7 home games, Thursday night opener

LAWRENCE – The Big 12 Conference announced the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, completing the full slate for the Kansas Jayhawks. Coming off the most successful season in 15 years and returning 17 of 22 total starters, Coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks will officially open the 2023 season in primetime at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Missouri State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
LAWRENCE, KS
Chiefs' Mahomes gets back to work for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes strolled through Arrowhead Stadium without any issues with his injured right ankle on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback expects to practice fully in the next 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl. Mahomes sprained the ankle during the divisional round...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Unheralded group of Chiefs get redemption in Super Bowl hunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have some of the biggest names in the NFL, from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to Chris Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster, yet they're playing in their third Super Bowl in four years largely because they refused to give up on players only their most-passionate fans know about.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Super Bowl features matchup of 1st and 2nd team All-Pro QBs

It's only fitting that the top two quarterbacks in the regular season based on All-Pro voting are the last two quarterbacks standing in the NFL this season. First-team All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take his Kansas City Chiefs into the Super Bowl against second-team All-Pro Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
K-State researchers embark on study to preserve prairie health

MANHATTAN – Kansas State University researchers have launched a study to improve the effectiveness of controls on woody plants, an effort they say will help to preserve the health of native grasslands in Kansas. Carol Baldwin, a range specialist in K-State’s Agriculture, Natural Resources and Community Vitality unit, said...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas man dead after semi, pickup crash and fire

MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K2500 driven by Jeffrey Boyd Owens, 46, Spring Hill was eastbound on 216th Street at U.S. 169. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Brent A. Cruse, 58, Parsons.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
KBI identifies man found dead at Kansas home

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man identified as Justin L. Meyer 47, of Wamego after his body was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego. Just after...
WAMEGO, KS
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responders located a man later...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas inmate accused in theft of guns from rural home

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a theft of guns in Riley County have made an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 24-year-old Kansas inmate Brandon Welty, of Manhattan after he was transported from the Lansing Correction Facility to the Riley County Jail on a Riley County District Court warrant for burglary and three counts of theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Suspect accused of setting Kan. house fire that injured two

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an intentionally set house fire that resulted in two people being seriously injured. Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to 214 NE Chandler Street in reference to an unknown individual causing a disturbance outside of the home, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols.
TOPEKA, KS
INSIGHT: Faith in the future of agriculture

This past weekend was my favorite Kansas Farm Bureau event, the Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Conference. I am going to let you in on a secret, I am over 35. I know you are all shocked, and I am a bit surprised they still let me through the doors. I guess they either take pity on me or they let me in because I am on the state board of directors. Either way I am always happy to sneak in and get my batteries recharged.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Police arrest Kansas woman for alleged car theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
Homicide: Police ID Kansas woman found dead in hotel room

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the murder of a woman at hotel in Johnson County. Just before noon Sunday, police were dispatched to a hotel in the 20600 block of West 151st Street in reference to a welfare check involving a hotel guest who failed to check out of the hotel, according to Olathe Police.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

