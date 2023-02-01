ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Nikki Haley to run for President

We'll talk about an extraordinary new development in the story we've been following about the College Board's advanced placement high school course on African American studies rejected by Governor DeSantis. The Governor said the course could not be taught in Florida, because it was filled with woke ideology aimed at indoctrinating students instead of educating them. Guess what? The College Board has just come out with a revised curriculum featuring many of the changes Governor DeSantis wanted! I was shocked and pleased to see that, but disgusted when the College Board claimed pressure from DeSantis had nothing to do with the changes they've made! I just don't buy that, do you? Let's talk about it!
FLORIDA STATE

