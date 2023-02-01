ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

KLFY.com

Abbeville police chief announces old plan to tackle crime

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville’s police chief says he is bringing back a traditional police tactic, but in a new way, to reduce gun crime in the city. Chief Mike Hardy said police responded to approximately 185 shots-fired calls in 2022. “I’m serious about crime in Abbeville. We...
ABBEVILLE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k

News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

Two people connected to Winbourne drive-by shooting in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two individuals connected to a drive-by shooting on Winbourne Avenue have been taken into police custody on Wednesday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Winbourne Avenue on Monday, Jan. 30. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the road. Upon reviewing a surveillance camera in the area, it was discovered that a black GMC Yukon was seen shooting at a group of unknown males. The vehicle then fled the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Abbeville Police uses ID Board to keep track of former criminals

The Abbeville Police Department is trying to do its best to keep a finger on former criminals roaming the city streets. Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy has set up an ID Board with mug shots of past criminals. He even has them grouped by who they have hung out with.
wbrz.com

Inmate convicted of murder in deadly shank attack at state prison

PLAQUEMINE - An inmate charged with killing another offender at a state prison in 2021 was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Prosecutors in Iberville Parish said it took only 16 minutes of deliberation to find Ernest Governor, 62, guilty of killing Reynault Danos at Elayn Hunt Prison on March 29, 2021.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

