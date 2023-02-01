Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Here’s why Ann Arbor is building a temporary water treatment plant
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor plans to begin construction of a temporary water treatment plant this month to test new technologies for the city’s water future. The city has spent months working on a plan to rehabilitate the city’s aging water plant off Sunset Road and a new pilot plant is the next step toward what’s expected to be one of the largest municipal undertakings in Ann Arbor history.
14-story Ann Arbor high-rise proposal awaits city approval
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans for a 14-story apartment high-rise with ground-floor commercial space outside of downtown Ann Arbor now await city approval. The development team behind the large project at 732 Packard St., where Jack’s Hardware and several other buildings stand, submitted its proposal to the city Jan. 26, seeking City Council approval of special planned unit development (PUD) zoning to allow the development known as 5 Corners.
119-acre family farm near Dexter protected for generations to come
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A farm near Dexter held by one family since 1950 isn’t going to change anytime soon. That’s because its nearly 119 acres are now conserved for generations to come, thanks to the farmland and open space preservation program in Webster Township.
wemu.org
Long-awaited Ypsilanti homeless shelter set to open Monday
After some staffing challenges caused some delays, Ypsilanti’s first overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness is ready to open its doors. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on North Huron Street agreed to open its doors to the area’s less fortunate back in November. However, finding staff to run the operation has been a challenge.
HometownLife.com
Sakura Novi development breaking ground later this spring
NOVI — Development is expected to begin this spring on a Novi project half a decade in the making. The Sakura Novi development, a mixed-use Asian-themed center planned between Grand River Avenue and 11 Mile and east of the Novi Town Center shopping plaza, should break ground this spring. The project has changed plenty since it was first proposed in 2018.
Detroit News
Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs
The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
Tesla set to open Ann Arbor dealership in former Bel-Mark Lanes
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, set to become the third service center and showroom in Michigan, is preparing to open. The Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, 3530 Jackson Road, will open its showroom in the coming weeks, location Manager Adam Cichy, said, while declined to specify exactly when. The service center at the dealership is already open.
HometownLife.com
Livonia residents don't want Basilica of St. Mary to develop vacant land into school, apartments
LIVONIA — Residents who live near the Basilica of St. Mary spoke out this week during a planning commission meeting, saying they don't want the church to develop roughly an acre of vacant property. The church, 18200 Merriman Road, wants to build a Montessori school and senior apartment complex...
GAR Building in downtown Detroit sold, to be converted into steakhouse and event space
The historic Grand Army of the Republic Building — the castle-like triangular building located in the intersection of Cass, Grand River and Adams avenues in downtown Detroit — has been purchased by a West Bloomfield real estate investment company, with plans to open a steakhouse and event space in the building.
Michigan Daily
Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street
This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
A fight over light? Roundabout near Ann Arbor sparks lawsuit, light pollution concerns
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Roundabouts may be a divisive topic for Michigan drivers, but what about what they look like at night?. In Washtenaw County, complaints over street lights at a new roundabout outside Ann Arbor snowballed into a lawsuit alleging they have turned the landscape around a neighboring home “dystopian.”
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Howell Nature Center's Woody the Woodchuck contradicts Punxsutawney Phil, calls for early spring
Not long after Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, Howell Nature Center’s Woody the Woodchuck had a more promising outlook on Thursday morning.
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. Family members of a Michigan man missing for nearly two weeks along with two friends were notified Thursday evening of the discovery. ...
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
MetroTimes
This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour
One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
University of Michigan to reveal plans for massive housing, dining complex
The reshaping of the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus housing — including design plans for a massive new housing and dining complex — will be the focus of the Board of Regents meeting on Feb. 16, the school said Tuesday. Architects will share design plans for a previously approved, 2,300-bed housing and dining complex to be built on the current Elbel Field. The last new residence hall built on campus, North Quad, was built in 2010...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Comments / 0