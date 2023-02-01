Read full article on original website
Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Pharr
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr. A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was...
Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
HCSO: 1 dead after fiery crash in east Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two vehicles, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash happened sometime Saturday morning on Beaumont Highway near Beltway 8 in the Sheldon area, according to Gonzalez. Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez...
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) — It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today. That resident who elected to remain anonymous has claimed a top prize from winning a scratch ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr.
HCSO: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in driveway of north Houston home
HOUSTON — A child died Friday after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff deputies said. This happened shortly before 5 p.m. in a residential area on Brea Crest Street near the Hardy Toll Road. A family member was...
Iconic Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis to make stop at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre during ‘El Buki’ World Tour
HOUSTON – Marco Antonio Solis, one of the most celebrated artists in Latin music history with a catalog of deep, romantic songs, will embark on a solo world tour once more, which includes a stop in Sugar Land. Solis, who’s famously known for songs such as “Mas Que Tu...
Massive! Have You Driven On The World’s Widest Freeway In This Texas City?
Yes, everything is bigger in Texas including the Freeways! Most big cities have freeways of some sort. The bigger the city, the bigger the freeway, right? Well, that is true to form when it comes to the WIDEST Freeway in the Lone Star State! Think an eight laner is wide? That's nothing when compared to how wide this Texas freeway is.
Man with ties to Houston, several other cities wanted by FBI after multiple explosive devices found in his Arkansas home, officials say
HOUSTON – A man, who is considered armed and dangerous, is being sought by authorities after multiple explosive devices were found inside his residence, according to FBI Houston. Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, FBI Little Rock and New...
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
Houston police search for 3 men armed with pistols in east Houston cellphone store robbery
Surveillance video released by police shows the three men threaten the customers and employees with guns and force them into a back room.
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets in & around Houston
All eyes are now on the Dallas Mavericks to get the winning going, as the Dallas Cowboys fell short in the NFL Playoffs; thankfully they don't have to shoulder everything winning thanks to the Texas Lottery.
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at La Marque home
Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balc.
Houston woman rescued as a baby from NW Houston school more than 40 years ago shares her story
On Feb. 14, 1982, a newborn girl was found outside of M.C. Williams Middle School in northwest Houston. Now, more than 40 years later, we helped her connect with the pair who found her.
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Rosenberg
DALLAS (KDAF) – For Texans winning could be as complex as the Dallas Cowboys winning the Super Bowl again, or as simple as cracking up an ice-cold Dr. Pepper in your recliner at the end of the day. But one person is in the winning spirit thanks to the Texas Lottery.
Non-Texan Shocks Everyone By Winning Big In Texas Lottery
Can an out-of-state player win a Texas Lottery prize?
City of McAllen makes a deal with new ambulance service
The city of McAllen has made a deal with Lone Star Ambulance to provide emergency services. The city will pay Lone Star about $600,000 a year once the year-long contract starts in three weeks. City officials will evaluate how things are going after six months. "If they do well, and...
