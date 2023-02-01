ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33 NewsFix

Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Pharr

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr. A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was...
PHARR, TX
KHOU

Houston business owner helps families with light bills

HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO: 1 dead after fiery crash in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two vehicles, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash happened sometime Saturday morning on Beaumont Highway near Beltway 8 in the Sheldon area, according to Gonzalez. Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery

LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) — It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today. That resident who elected to remain anonymous has claimed a top prize from winning a scratch ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr.
LA PORTE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX
KRGV

City of McAllen makes a deal with new ambulance service

The city of McAllen has made a deal with Lone Star Ambulance to provide emergency services. The city will pay Lone Star about $600,000 a year once the year-long contract starts in three weeks. City officials will evaluate how things are going after six months. "If they do well, and...
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy