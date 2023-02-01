ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evart, MI

9&10 News

Baldwin Sweeps Season Series Over Marion

BALDWIN – The Baldwin Panthers kept their conference record spotless with a 43-33 victory over Marion on Wednesday night. The Panthers’ defense held the potent Eagle offense in check for most of the night, as Baldwin improved to 10-0 in the West Michigan “D” League. Marion...
BALDWIN, MI
9&10 News

Ferris State Football Recruiting Class Includes Pair of Local Standouts

Ferris State football announced its incoming recruiting class of 36 student-athletes this week. The class includes Cadillac linebacker Chris Reinhold and McBain offensive lineman Mack Bontekoe. Reinhold was a three-year starter for the Vikings at linebacker and also played running back. He helped lead Cadillac to three playoff appearance, two...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

The Season With Lake CIty Girls Basketball: The Evart Rematch

This winter, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes with the Lake City girls basketball team. New episodes of the miniseries are released every Tuesday. In the ninth episode, Lake City gets a long-awaited rematch with the only team to beat them so far this season: the Evart Wildcats.
LAKE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac Snaps Losing Skid With Win Over Lakeshore

SCOTTVILLE - The Cadillac hockey team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the Lakeshore Badgers on Wednesday afternoon. The Vikings move above .500 on the season with the win, improving to 10-9-1. Lakeshore is still looking for its first win of the season. This was the...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Town Brothers Racing Team From Traverse City Taking on the I-500

Town Brothers Racing Team From Traverse City Taking on the I-500 The 54th I-500 snowmobile race is on Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie. Racers from around the country will compete in what is known as the most prestigious and grueling snowmobile race in the world. Town Brothers Racing team from...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Sault Ste. Marie Sweeps Brimley in Rivals Vs. Cancer Doubleheader

SAULT STE. MARIE - Sault Ste. Marie swept Brimley in a boys-girls varsity basketball doubleheader on Tuesday night. The doubleheader was the annual Rivals vs. Cancer matchup between the two schools. The teams wore special warm-up shirts and jerseys for the game and all proceeds are going to Hospice of...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
UPMATTERS

How the U.P. is supporting the Weaver family and how you can too

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When a tragedy happens in the Upper Peninsula, family, friends and strangers come together to support each other. Following a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver of Escanaba on Friday, January 27, there has been an outpouring of support for the family and their three children.
ESCANABA, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

Good morning Northern Michigan!

On this day in Michigan history, I-94 was completed in 1967. “Half of life is getting out of bed in the morning. After that, it’s all downhill.”. Below is a pic of the front end of the old Willy’s, sitting inside and begging for Spring. ###. We cover...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI
Up North Voice

December elk hunters find success

REGION- The December season is used to manage overall elk numbers across the entire elk management unit. There were 160 elk licenses issued for this season, 110 antlerless licenses and 50 any-elk licenses. Of those licenses issued, 92% of any-elk hunters and 64% of antlerless hunters were successful in their pursuits. State hunters harvested 114 animals (69 cows and 45 bulls).
MICHIGAN STATE

