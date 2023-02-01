Read full article on original website
Baldwin Sweeps Season Series Over Marion
BALDWIN – The Baldwin Panthers kept their conference record spotless with a 43-33 victory over Marion on Wednesday night. The Panthers’ defense held the potent Eagle offense in check for most of the night, as Baldwin improved to 10-0 in the West Michigan “D” League. Marion...
Ferris State Football Recruiting Class Includes Pair of Local Standouts
Ferris State football announced its incoming recruiting class of 36 student-athletes this week. The class includes Cadillac linebacker Chris Reinhold and McBain offensive lineman Mack Bontekoe. Reinhold was a three-year starter for the Vikings at linebacker and also played running back. He helped lead Cadillac to three playoff appearance, two...
The Season With Lake CIty Girls Basketball: The Evart Rematch
This winter, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes with the Lake City girls basketball team. New episodes of the miniseries are released every Tuesday. In the ninth episode, Lake City gets a long-awaited rematch with the only team to beat them so far this season: the Evart Wildcats.
Kids from all over signed national letters of intent on Wednesday
Several high school football players signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their careers at the college level
Cadillac Snaps Losing Skid With Win Over Lakeshore
SCOTTVILLE - The Cadillac hockey team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the Lakeshore Badgers on Wednesday afternoon. The Vikings move above .500 on the season with the win, improving to 10-9-1. Lakeshore is still looking for its first win of the season. This was the...
Town Brothers Racing Team From Traverse City Taking on the I-500
Town Brothers Racing Team From Traverse City Taking on the I-500 The 54th I-500 snowmobile race is on Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie. Racers from around the country will compete in what is known as the most prestigious and grueling snowmobile race in the world. Town Brothers Racing team from...
Sault Ste. Marie Sweeps Brimley in Rivals Vs. Cancer Doubleheader
SAULT STE. MARIE - Sault Ste. Marie swept Brimley in a boys-girls varsity basketball doubleheader on Tuesday night. The doubleheader was the annual Rivals vs. Cancer matchup between the two schools. The teams wore special warm-up shirts and jerseys for the game and all proceeds are going to Hospice of...
Hook & Hunting: Gladwin County Hosting Smallest Pike Tournament on Wiggins Lake
Two weekends out of the year, anglers are given the chance to snag in on a catch for free. Gladwin County is utilizing this time and will be hosing a special pike tournament for the anglers of the community. It all started when a DNR biologist conducted a study on...
How the U.P. is supporting the Weaver family and how you can too
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When a tragedy happens in the Upper Peninsula, family, friends and strangers come together to support each other. Following a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver of Escanaba on Friday, January 27, there has been an outpouring of support for the family and their three children.
After Two Years of Virtual Competition, Special Olympics State Winter Games Returns to Northern Michigan
After Two Years of Virtual Competition, Special Olympics State Winter Games Returns to Northern Michigan. Athletes from across the state gathered Wednesday at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa to celebrate opening ceremonies for the state’s Special Olympics Winter Games. After two years of virtual competition Special Olympic athletes...
Michigan bald eagles dying from lead poisoning caused by fishing, hunting gear
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Eagles are being exposed to lead and it’s killing them. Wildlife experts said it’s incredibly common. Wildside Rehabilitation in Eaton Rapids said Thursday it was treating three eagles for lead poisoning. Even just a small amount of lead can be deadly for these big, majestic, birds.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Good morning Northern Michigan!
On this day in Michigan history, I-94 was completed in 1967. “Half of life is getting out of bed in the morning. After that, it’s all downhill.”. Below is a pic of the front end of the old Willy’s, sitting inside and begging for Spring. ###. We cover...
This Is the Snowiest City in Michigan
Sault Ste. Marieis the only city in Chippewa County, Michigan, and the county seat. It is the second-most populous city in the Upper Peninsula after Marquette, with 13,337 people according to the 2020 census.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Coyote Takes Leisurely Stroll In Michigan – Check Out The Pics
Well, this isn't something you see every day - or is it?. As it turns out, coyotes are quite common in Michigan, and according to Coyote Facts, they are becoming more common in suburban and urban areas. Apparently, this is due to the development of their natural habit. Proof of...
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
This $5M U.P. Home Has a 52′ Skywalk Overlooking Beautiful Lake Superior
Located between Munising and Marquette is where you'll find one of Michigan's most unique-looking homes. This 10,000-square-foot home in Au Train towers 50 feet above Lake Superior. With its 52' skywalk, you'll get the most incredible panoramic views of Michigan's greatest lake. The skywalk sits between two sections of the home.
December elk hunters find success
REGION- The December season is used to manage overall elk numbers across the entire elk management unit. There were 160 elk licenses issued for this season, 110 antlerless licenses and 50 any-elk licenses. Of those licenses issued, 92% of any-elk hunters and 64% of antlerless hunters were successful in their pursuits. State hunters harvested 114 animals (69 cows and 45 bulls).
