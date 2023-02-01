The Hardin County Sports Hall of Fame is honored to announce the 2023 Sports Hall of Fame class of inductees. TIM NICHOLS: Hardin Northern High School Class of 1988. Three sport student/athlete who excelled in Football, Basketball and Track. He was voted as 1st team and BVC Offensive Player of Year in 1986 and 1st team in 1987 on the gridiron. In Basketball, Tim received 1st team accolades in both 1987 and 1988 and was voted BVC Player of Year in 1988. Led team in scoring both Junior and Senior seasons. Scored over 40 points on three occasions with a career high of 51. Remains 2nd all time in points scored at HN with 1,456 points. Track state qualifier in ‘86,‘87 and ‘88 seasons, finishing 7th with teammates in 4×400 relay and 6th.

