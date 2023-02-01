ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Westerville South rains down on Reynoldsburg

Westerville South collected a solid win over Reynoldsburg in a 66-50 verdict on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Westerville South faced off against Westerville North. Click here for a recap.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Columbus Mifflin squeaks past Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight tilt

Mighty close, mighty fine, Columbus Mifflin wore a victory shine after clipping Columbus Linden-Mckinley 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin played in a 61-41 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centerburg slides past Cardington-Lincoln in fretful clash

Centerburg derailed Cardington-Lincoln's hopes after a 47-41 verdict on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg squared off with January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
CENTERBURG, OH
Sunbury Big Walnut staggers Caledonia River Valley with resounding performance

Sunbury Big Walnut dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-34 win over Caledonia River Valley on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South . For more, click here. Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on January 20 at Marion Pleasant High School. For a full recap, click here.
SUNBURY, OH
Johnstown slides past Pataskala Watkins Memorial in fretful clash

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown nabbed it to nudge past Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown played in a 50-40 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
Northmor claims gritty victory against Wynford

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Northmor defeated Wynford 57-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 20, Northmor faced off against Cardington-Lincoln . For results, click here. Wynford took on Carey on January 21 at Carey High School. Click here for a recap.
GALION, OH
Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica

Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
UTICA, OH
Canal Winchester busts Chillicothe

Canal Winchester stomped on Chillicothe 66-33 on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Canal Winchester drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Chillicothe after the first quarter.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine

Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Johnstown trips Pataskala Watkins Memorial in tenacious tussle

Johnstown finally found a way to top Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Hebron Lakewood . For results, click here. Johnstown took on Newark Licking Valley on January 24 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For more, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
Lexington's offensive explosion dusts Galion

GALION -- Lexington enjoyed one of its best offensive outings of the season to throttle Galion 94-79 in a non-conference boys basketball road win. The Minutemen rode senior forward Hudson Moore's career night of 29 points and 13 rebounds. Center Baden Forup contributed 19 points and 7 rebounds, while Elijah Hudson added 15 points and Gavin Husty 13.
GALION, OH
Storm warning: Upper Arlington unleashes full fury on Galloway Westland

Upper Arlington recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 75-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 17, Galloway Westland faced off against Dublin Scioto . Click here for a recap. Upper Arlington took on Marysville on January 21 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
Dorothy Alfrey

Dorothy Alfrey, age 76, of Shelby died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Ohio Health Hospital Mansfield. Born January 3, 1947 in Mt. Vernon to Arthur Sylvester and Juanata Faye (Vickers) Snyder, she had been a Shelby resident for the past 20 years.
SHELBY, OH
Mark Hoyt Payne

Mark Hoyt Payne, 59, of Marion, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Galion Point Nursing Home in Galion. Mark was born in Crestline on November 12, 1963, to the late Shelby and Juanita (Hensley) Payne. To plant a tree in memory of Mark Payne as a living tribute,...
MARION, OH
Bernard Hollar had 'a heart as big as Bellville'

BELLVILLE — Bernard "Bernie" Hollar wasn't the type of person to seek the limelight. But he was more than happy to help out behind the scenes. A community man, Hollar made his mark on the village he loved in more ways than one.
BELLVILLE, OH

