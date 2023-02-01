Read full article on original website
Student makes ‘joking’ comment about shooting up middle school in Lancaster, officials say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student at Buford Middle School in Lancaster is accused of making a “joking” comment about shooting up the school, administrators said Thursday. The school’s administration was made aware Thursday of a threat made by a student, according to a message...
CMS: Gun Found On Student At South Mecklenburg High School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student was found with a gun in their backpack at South Mecklenburg High School on Wednesday. The below message was sent to parents about the incident. “Good afternoon South Mecklenburg High School families, This is Principal Angerer with an important message about a situation that occurred on campus today. A student was found with a firearm on our campus. Law enforcement arrived promptly and an investigation is ongoing. All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing without disruption. Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct, and is subject to criminal charges.”
Video shows Anson High School principal put student in headlock during fight
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the principal at Anson High School putting a student in a headlock chokehold, and now the Wadesboro Police Department tells Channel 9 it’s looking into the incident.
Close call for assistant principal’s mother motivates school staff to take on lifesaving training
LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The assistant principal of a local high school has been motivated by his mother’s near death experience last month to push for CPR training for all staff members. Jonathan Farmer is from South Rowan High School in Landis. On Wednesday many of the staff members...
Lancaster County school employee resigns after viewing 'inappropriate' images on school computer
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A classroom assistant at Indian Land High School resigned from their position after students said the classroom assistant was looking at inappropriate images on a school computer, district officials said. The Lancaster County School District said a group of students saw the former employee looking...
Multiple Midlands schools on remote learning Thursday after online threat, district provides update
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple schools in Midlands are on remote learning Thursday. A representative for Lexington One said River Bluff, Lexington High School, and the Lexington Tech Center are on e-learning for Thursday. The district representative said the switch was made after a threatening e-mail was sent. Richland School...
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD’s call for help
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It took 22 minutes for MEDIC, Charlotte’s ambulance service, to respond to a man in police custody struggling to breathe. Jovontay Williams was arrested by CMPD officers early in the morning of June 13, 2022. Officers were responding to a call that someone had fired shots into a house and was banging on the door.
Changes could be coming to CMS’s academically-gifted program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If your student is at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school, changes may be coming. After a comprehensive review, CMS leadership is taking a deep dive into potential changes to their programs and facilities. For one school, a proposed change to their gifted educational approach has caused a stir.
Police find missing Mecklenburg County man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a Mecklenburg County man previously reported missing. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, officers reported he was found. Download the free WBTV News app for the...
Lancaster police searching for missing teen
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
New program to help potential home buyers in Charlotte
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
CMS: Gun found on campus of South Meck High
Caught on Camera: Surveillance camera doesn’t deter catalytic converter theft
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The fact that there was a surveillance camera pointed directly at them didn’t deter the three thieves for a second. At noon on a Saturday, three men rushed out of a van and sawed two catalytic converters off a truck. They were fleeing the scene just four minutes after they got to work.
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on concealed carry permits after lawsuit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office continues to wait on mental health facilities to return the releases needed to process concealed carry permits, department officials said. This update on the MCSO’s permitting process comes after gun rights groups and Charlotte-area gun owners sued Mecklenburg County...
Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Charlotte teen in Kannapolis, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a Charlotte teen found shot to death in a vehicle after it crashed into a Kannapolis home last week, according to the Kannapolis Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting...
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
York County leaders search for solutions as more people experience homelessness
York County leaders say more people are homeless than in previous years.
