Lancaster County, SC

wccbcharlotte.com

CMS: Gun Found On Student At South Mecklenburg High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student was found with a gun in their backpack at South Mecklenburg High School on Wednesday. The below message was sent to parents about the incident. “Good afternoon South Mecklenburg High School families, This is Principal Angerer with an important message about a situation that occurred on campus today. A student was found with a firearm on our campus. Law enforcement arrived promptly and an investigation is ongoing. All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing without disruption. Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct, and is subject to criminal charges.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Changes could be coming to CMS’s academically-gifted program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If your student is at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school, changes may be coming. After a comprehensive review, CMS leadership is taking a deep dive into potential changes to their programs and facilities. For one school, a proposed change to their gifted educational approach has caused a stir.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police find missing Mecklenburg County man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a Mecklenburg County man previously reported missing. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, officers reported he was found. Download the free WBTV News app for the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Lancaster police searching for missing teen

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

New program to help potential home buyers in Charlotte

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. WBTV seeking solutions for catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Stolen converters are sold to recyclers for up to $800. Families want answers a month after deadly Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMS: Gun found on campus of South Meck High

Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s. A man accused of stealing around $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl’s has been identified and is being sought. Local writer surprises barrier-breaking former student with poem at Gantt Center. Updated: 30 minutes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts

The accidental shooting of Lyric Thomas happened just after midnight on New Year's Day. Man arrested after large police presence in north Charlotte. The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. Updated: 6 hours ago. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s a way of overwhelming a server with a flood of internet traffic. Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project. Updated: 8 hours ago. Tuesday’s meeting does include action items, including a slight change...
CHARLOTTE, NC

