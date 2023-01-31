A temporary chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park that's been up now for nearly two years, is said to be coming down soon. A large homeless encampment, of about 200 people, was cleared from the park in March 2021 and fencing went up around the park's perimeter as repairs and renovations were made. Things got fixed and improved, the park reopened two months later, but the fencing stayed. The idea behind keeping the fence up, was to deter criminal activity and to make it more difficult for encampments to return.Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said the city will remove the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO