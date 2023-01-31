Read full article on original website
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Jennifer Lopez Puts $42.5 Million Mansion Up For Sale in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Jennifer López has put her mansion in Bel-Air, an exclusive neighborhood of Los Angeles, up for sale this Wednesday. The property is located in the 1492 block of Stone Canyon Road, on a 7.86-acre lot, and was designed by architect Samuel Marx. The mansion offers "a unique lifestyle impossible...
Eater
West Hollywood’s New Hudson House Restaurant Faces Trademark Lawsuit Over Name
Texas-based Hudson House — part of the larger Vandelay Hospitality Group — is already in hot water despite only being open a couple of weeks, landing a trademark infringement lawsuit from a Redondo Beach restaurant that has used the same name for almost 15 years. LA area’s first Hudson House, opened by Top Chef alum Brooke Williamson and partner Nick Roberts in 2008, has long been a waypoint for families and Redondo Beach locals looking to score some classic American comfort food from brunch through dinner (Williamson left the restaurant in 2020). Now that the Dallas-based Hudson House opened in West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip, the current owners of the Redondo Beach restaurant say the naming confusion is frustrating customers and leading to lost sales, among other issues.
Eater
Peruvian Chef Ricardo Zarate’s Latest Restaurant Causita Closes After Nine Months
Ricardo Zarate’s big restaurant return has been put on hold, at least for now. While the once-prolific Peruvian chef is certainly still cooking — currently hosting a Hollywood pop-up under the name Colibrí in the former Los Balcones space — his anticipated Silver Lake restaurant Causita has closed for good after less than a year. Ownership confirms that Causita will not reopen following a temporary (at least at the time) closure back in late December, billed then as a holiday break to work on some needed restaurant repairs.
Eater
The Biggest LA Restaurant Openings to Know in January
Los Angeles is no stranger to splashy restaurant openings situated in iconic buildings and helmed by big-name chefs. Consider this monthly rundown a go-to guide for the newest and boldest debuts across the Southland. For more under-the-radar restaurant openings, check out this companion list. January. Bar Chelou, Pasadena. For Bar...
Headlines: A Principal and Rapper Are Teaming Up to Open a New Preschool in Compton
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Dr. Cheree Montgomery, aka Dr. Legacy, together with rapper Stix and Principal Rah, will be opening a new...
Eater
An Oyster-Obsessed Raw Bar Just Opened in the San Gabriel Valley
Longtime San Gabriel Valley resident Luke Nguyen debuted Oy, Oysters at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel on Wednesday, February 1. The stand focuses solely on shucked-to-order oysters served simply on a half-shell over ice with a few house-made sauces. While the selection of oysters changes from day to day, the lineup can include Nguyen’s favorites from Prince Edwards Island in Canada and Baja, California in Mexico.
Beverly Bar Opens In Beverly Hills Triangle
Beverly Bar Converted Everyday Cafe Seletto’s Beverly Hills Space Into A Fast-Casual American Bar
KFI AM 640
Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest
'It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching.'
beverlypress.com
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
Husband of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Erika Jayne indicted in Chicago
A Hollywood scandal continued to play out in Chicago on Wednesday, where a federal grand jury indicted the estranged husband of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne.
Chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park is said to be coming down
A temporary chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park that's been up now for nearly two years, is said to be coming down soon. A large homeless encampment, of about 200 people, was cleared from the park in March 2021 and fencing went up around the park's perimeter as repairs and renovations were made. Things got fixed and improved, the park reopened two months later, but the fencing stayed. The idea behind keeping the fence up, was to deter criminal activity and to make it more difficult for encampments to return.Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said the city will remove the...
Unique 'Glass Block House' For Sale In California
The garage can comfortably fit 30 cars.
Eater
5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles
Brand new restaurants open every day across the Southland, usually without too much fanfare. This periodic compilation spotlights some of the most notable and under-the-radar places that have popped up recently. From the San Fernando Valley to the South Bay, from the Westside to the San Gabriel Valley — let’s dive right in. For the biggest restaurant openings in town, check out this companion list.
NBC Los Angeles
Bruce's Beach Officially Sold Back to LA County for $20 Million
The sale of Bruce’s Beach from the Bruce family to LA county becomes official Monday in a culmination of a victory won after a long fight to return the beach back to its owners. As this sale becomes official, critics say the Bruce’s had every right to do what...
Eater
Unwrap the New Juliet, Culver City’s Gorgeous French Surprise
Don’t let all of the recent Spanish openings fool anyone; Los Angeles is still a town that loves a good French restaurant. So much so, in fact, that Rohan Talwar and the team behind Norah and Margot have decided to join in the pan-Parisian fray, quietly debuting a jewel box brasserie in Culver City in the coming days. The new Juliet will open for the full cycle — that’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner — on February 1 at 8888 Washington Boulevard, just doors down from the busy Platform development. Here’s what to expect.
kcrw.com
‘Queen of the Boogie’: How Boyle Heights native Hadda Brooks became a music star
Hadda Brooks was one of the most popular musicians in America during much of the 20th Century. Known as “Queen of the Boogie,” she sang and played piano with a mix of blues and jazz. She also became the first African American woman to host her own weekly TV show in LA.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
signalscv.com
Alhambra actor has big SCV dreams
Alhambra 22-year-old Aaron Yang seems more than captivated with Santa Clarita. At a young age, he was curious about the world, he told The Signal in a recent telephone interview. He said that during his elementary school years, he’d explore communities outside of Alhambra via resources like the internet or talking to people over the phone, see what other places had to offer. He first came across the Santa Clarita Valley through, believe it or not, in a yellow pages search of churches.
Benedict Canyon Residents Seek Short-Term Rentals After Shooting
