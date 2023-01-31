ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Eater

West Hollywood’s New Hudson House Restaurant Faces Trademark Lawsuit Over Name

Texas-based Hudson House — part of the larger Vandelay Hospitality Group — is already in hot water despite only being open a couple of weeks, landing a trademark infringement lawsuit from a Redondo Beach restaurant that has used the same name for almost 15 years. LA area’s first Hudson House, opened by Top Chef alum Brooke Williamson and partner Nick Roberts in 2008, has long been a waypoint for families and Redondo Beach locals looking to score some classic American comfort food from brunch through dinner (Williamson left the restaurant in 2020). Now that the Dallas-based Hudson House opened in West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip, the current owners of the Redondo Beach restaurant say the naming confusion is frustrating customers and leading to lost sales, among other issues.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Eater

Peruvian Chef Ricardo Zarate’s Latest Restaurant Causita Closes After Nine Months

Ricardo Zarate’s big restaurant return has been put on hold, at least for now. While the once-prolific Peruvian chef is certainly still cooking — currently hosting a Hollywood pop-up under the name Colibrí in the former Los Balcones space — his anticipated Silver Lake restaurant Causita has closed for good after less than a year. Ownership confirms that Causita will not reopen following a temporary (at least at the time) closure back in late December, billed then as a holiday break to work on some needed restaurant repairs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The Biggest LA Restaurant Openings to Know in January

Los Angeles is no stranger to splashy restaurant openings situated in iconic buildings and helmed by big-name chefs. Consider this monthly rundown a go-to guide for the newest and boldest debuts across the Southland. For more under-the-radar restaurant openings, check out this companion list. January. Bar Chelou, Pasadena. For Bar...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

An Oyster-Obsessed Raw Bar Just Opened in the San Gabriel Valley

Longtime San Gabriel Valley resident Luke Nguyen debuted Oy, Oysters at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel on Wednesday, February 1. The stand focuses solely on shucked-to-order oysters served simply on a half-shell over ice with a few house-made sauces. While the selection of oysters changes from day to day, the lineup can include Nguyen’s favorites from Prince Edwards Island in Canada and Baja, California in Mexico.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
beverlypress.com

Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
LATACO

The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.

Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park is said to be coming down

A temporary chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park that's been up now for nearly two years, is said to be coming down soon. A large homeless encampment, of about 200 people, was cleared from the park in March 2021 and fencing went up around the park's perimeter as repairs and renovations were made. Things got fixed and improved, the park reopened two months later, but the fencing stayed.  The idea behind keeping the fence up, was to deter criminal activity and to make it more difficult for encampments to return.Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said the city will remove the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles

Brand new restaurants open every day across the Southland, usually without too much fanfare. This periodic compilation spotlights some of the most notable and under-the-radar places that have popped up recently. From the San Fernando Valley to the South Bay, from the Westside to the San Gabriel Valley — let’s dive right in. For the biggest restaurant openings in town, check out this companion list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Unwrap the New Juliet, Culver City’s Gorgeous French Surprise

Don’t let all of the recent Spanish openings fool anyone; Los Angeles is still a town that loves a good French restaurant. So much so, in fact, that Rohan Talwar and the team behind Norah and Margot have decided to join in the pan-Parisian fray, quietly debuting a jewel box brasserie in Culver City in the coming days. The new Juliet will open for the full cycle — that’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner — on February 1 at 8888 Washington Boulevard, just doors down from the busy Platform development. Here’s what to expect.
CULVER CITY, CA
signalscv.com

Alhambra actor has big SCV dreams

Alhambra 22-year-old Aaron Yang seems more than captivated with Santa Clarita. At a young age, he was curious about the world, he told The Signal in a recent telephone interview. He said that during his elementary school years, he’d explore communities outside of Alhambra via resources like the internet or talking to people over the phone, see what other places had to offer. He first came across the Santa Clarita Valley through, believe it or not, in a yellow pages search of churches.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

