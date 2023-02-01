Read full article on original website
Daily Princetonian
Neurodiversity advocates push for greater recognition, inclusion
“In our conversations around [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion], the same topics, understandably, often bubble up to the top,” Laura Murray, assistant director for learning programs at the McGraw Center, said to a group of 20 undergraduates, graduate students, and staff. “But there are many other identities that we need to include in those conversations, one of which is neurodiversity.”
Daily Princetonian
University announces salary increase for most employees
Six months after inflation in the United States hit a four-decade high, the University announced a 2.5 percent midyear salary increase for most faculty, academic professionals and staff on Jan. 31. The salary increase, effective Feb. 1, does not apply to unionized workers working in the dining halls. The raise,...
Daily Princetonian
Princeton unintentionally sends out information about over 200 students’ housing accommodations
Students who requested housing accommodations for the 2023-24 academic year instead received a 134 page email with all 206 email drafts granting housing accommodations. Each email draft included the approved student’s first name and the type of room they were granted based on their accommodation request. Information in the...
Daily Princetonian
5 key takeaways from Eisgruber’s State of the University Letter
On Jan. 31, President Eisgruber released his seventh annual State of the University letter, focusing on the lessons learned from COVID-19, the changing priorities of the University, and the dangers of technology. He discussed some high points of University life over the past 18 months — the end of COVID-19...
Daily Princetonian
University announces increased minimum salary for postdocs, postdocs say it’s not enough
Gathered on the steps of Nassau Hall, a group of about 50 postdoctoral researchers read aloud their open letter calling for a higher minimum salary. Armed with a printed petition which spanned the length of the Nassau Hall steps, the protest comes just two days after an announcement from the University that postdocs would receive an increased minimum salary of $65,000 and follows months of discussion about whether postdoc pay is sufficient.
Daily Princetonian
At SPIA event, friends reflect on the life and legacy of Maura Coursey
Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
foreigndesknews.com
Princeton University English Department to Host ‘Blatantly’ Antisemitic Speaker for Memorial Lecture
Mohammed el-Kurd, a controversial pro-Palestinian activist whom Jewish groups have accused of “blatant” antisemitism, will speak at Princeton University on Feb. 8, according to announcement by the university’s Department of English. Currently a columnist for the left-wing magazine The Nation, the 24-year-old el-Kurd has trafficked in antisemitic...
Fake student controversy in New Brunswick spurs more questions
Parent Yeni Mendez is furious that her daughter’s safety was put at risk after 29-year-old Hyejeong Shin — a 2019 graduate of Rutgers University, according to a campus spokesperson — was able to submit a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick board of education and enroll as a high school student; Shin attended school for four days before she was unmasked by background checks last week. Students shared TikTok videos of Shin in classes as the scandal became viral on social media.
Daily Princetonian
CPS doesn't meet student needs. Hire more counselors.
Content Warning: The following article includes mention of student death and suicide. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988 or +1 (800) 273-TALK (8255). A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources.
Washington Square News
NYU Tisch film student caught writing racial slurs in class
An NYU student was found writing racial slurs in a notebook during a 50-person Film & Television class at the Tisch School of the Arts last week, leaving some students in the class concerned about their safety. The student, who is no longer enrolled at NYU, was escorted to Campus Safety by a classmate, after which a Campus Safety officer asked multiple students in the class about the incident, according to two students who were present.
Unions say Chris Christie's labor legacy playing out in Rutgers University contract talks
These sorts of strikes are spreading at other major universities across the country.
mypaperonline.com
Unashamed of Hope: The Power of the Untold Stories Project
What’s the point of storytelling? What are stories for?. In early 2020, these questions held dire importance for the nonprofit organization Storytelling Arts, Inc. Before 2020, it had focused on bringing programs about folk tales to schools throughout NJ. Now the pandemic had shut down schools across the state.
njurbannews.com
The Trenton Six
The Trenton Six (Ralph Cooper, Collis English, McKinley Forrest, John McKenzie, James Thorpe, and Horace Wilson) is the group of the six African-American men convicted in August 1948 by an all-white jury sentenced to death for the alleged murder of elderly white shopkeeper William Horner in Trenton. The Civil Rights Congress and the NAACP had legal teams that represented three men each in appeals to the State Supreme Court. The NAACP claimed that the court’s instruction to the jury, and remanded the case to a lower court for retrial. After several trials, Forrest, McKenzie, Thorpe and Wilson were all acquitted, Cooper pled guilty and was sentenced to life and was paroled in 1954 before disappearing from records and English died in prison.
Former Student Sues Rutgers Prep School, Former Coaches & Teachers
Laffey, Bucci & Kent, a personal injury firm based in Philadelphia, filed a lawsuit on January 24 against Rutgers Preparatory School, the school’s former teachers and assistant coaches Matthew J. Rennie and Ranait Griff, and others in connection with the sexual abuse of a former student, who was then a minor.
What's taking NJ so long on environmental justice? We'll ask Gov. Murphy Thursday at 7 p.m.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy appears on the Jan. 11 edition of "Ask Gov. Murphy," on WNYC, WBGO and WHYY. He'll return to the WBGO studio in Newark for the next installment Thursday, Feb. 2. Call (973) 297-0941 to join us on the air, or tweet at us by using #AskGovMurphy. [ more › ]
Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard
PHILADELPHIA — The answer to that headline’s question will be determined by what the Black members of the Union League decide to do or not do in response to what happened on Jan. 24. More about that later in this column. For now, let’s discuss the Union League. It’s a prestigious 161-year-old private club, founded […] The post Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
essexnewsdaily.com
NJ FamilyCare now provides insurance regardless of immigration status
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Mayor Michael Venezia wants Bloomfield residents to be aware of a recent major change to NJ FamilyCare, which ensures all children will be eligible to apply for health insurance. “As of Jan. 1, 2023, all children under the age of 19 may now apply for NJ...
New Jersey Monthly
Discovering My NJ Hometown’s Ties to Slavery—And Freedom
When I learned last year that there was an artists retreat in Lambertville, I jumped at the opportunity. During the decade I’d spent writing a book about the enslaved women in my family, I’d traveled to Mississippi and Louisiana, and even returned to the town in Brazil founded by U.S. Confederate soldiers at the end of the Civil War, where I’d spent my junior year of high school. I had learned about slavery worldwide, but not about my own hometown’s deep connection to this institution, so fundamental to my family’s story. So to write my final draft, I returned to where my part of the story began, in Burlington County, about a half hour from the MarthaMOCA artists residency.
New Jersey Globe
Ward files election challenge in Trenton council runoff he lost by one vote
More than a month after his victorious opponent was seated, Trenton City Council candidate Algernon Ward has filed an election contest challenging his loss, arguing that several ballots that should have been counted were incorrectly invalidated. The Superior Court trial will be held on February 15. Ward initially lost the...
Daily Princetonian
An ode to the return trip
The routine goes like this. By 10:30 p.m., I arrive in the Midtown area — the 34th Street-Herald Square station is closest and most convenient if I’m coming from downtown, like I usually am. I turn onto 6th Avenue, walk down two blocks, then make a left onto 32nd Street. On Friday nights, this block of 32nd Street — the backbone of Manhattan’s K-Town district — is a frothing, swirling mess of gorgeous young adults dressed in their best night-out clothes. Platinum-blonde hair, the thump-thump-thump of the latest K-pop track, and heavy eye glitter pass by; as always, I can’t help but marvel at this display of glamor, beauty, and nouveau riche excess.
