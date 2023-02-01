Susan Stone Hughes, age 89, of Winder, GA passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was preceded in death by first husband, S. T. Stone and husband, Joseph Hughes; parents, Wesley and Addie Bowen Delong; four sisters; one brother; and two sons-in-law. Mrs. Hughes is survived by children, Tommy and Bernice Stone of Commerce, GA, Gail Mulligan of Cumming, GA, Ann and Dan Hood of Winder, GA, Sheila and Jackie Christopher of Canton, GA Pam and Billy Simonds of Murrayville, GA; special niece and caregiver, Faye Spinks of Winder; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; eleven great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Hughes was born on May 20, 1933 in Atlanta, GA. She retired from Durden Enterprises as a factory worker for over eight years, and she also had worked for over twenty years for Exposition Cotton Mill in Atlanta, GA. Mrs. Hughes was a member of New Life Baptist Church on Bagwell Circle in Dawsonville, GA. She loved going to church and singing. She had a lot of fun dressing up as different characters. She loved to cook for reunions and dinners, but most of all, she loved her family. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Jamie Peels, Rev. Dan Hood, and Rev. Jackie Christopher officiating. Interment will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Atlanta with Henry Lackey officiating at the graveside. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 3 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church in Dawsonville, on Saturday, February 4 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, and again from 9:00 a.m. until time for the funeral at 2:00 p.m.

WINDER, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO