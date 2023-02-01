Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Girls soccer: Lady Bears' offense dominating in rout of Clarke Central
DAHLONEGA — The Cherokee Bluff girls continued their explosive offensive output to start the season on Thursday. The Lady Bears routed Clarke Central, 9-1, at the UNG Complex as seven different players tallied goals. Bluff (2-0) has scored 19 goals in its first two matches of the season. Amelia...
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: NoFo rallies past Gville; Banks Co. routs Union; Hab, Jefferson, Lakeview win; Commerce, Lumpkin Co. fall
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — In what turned out to be a game of runs, the North Forsyth boys basketball team had the last one. After Gainesville (12-9, 5-4 Region 8-6A) grabbed 51-49 lead on an Octavion Demory bucket with 3:55 to go in the third quarter, the Raiders (13-10, 6-4 Region 8-6A) stormed back to take the lead for good en route to an 88-77 win.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Four more Buford Wolves sign with college football programs
Four more Buford players signed with college football programs Wednesday. Long snapper Aiden Wilson signed with Bowling Green, and offensive lineman Ian Chandler signed with University of the Cumberlands, while fellow senior Eli McElwaney, a tight end, signed with Tufts University. McElwaney will play football and baseball at Tufts.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson football signing class grows to 14
Grayson’s football program has built another successful group of college recruits for the Class of 2023. The Rams’ senior class is up to 14 college signees after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
accesswdun.com
Broome has 19 points, 18 boards, No. 25 Auburn beats Georgia
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds, Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points, and No. 25 Auburn defeated Georgia 94-73 on Wednesday night. Wendell Green Jr. added 18 points and six assists and made two 3-pointers during a...
nfhsraiderwire.com
Stetson Bennett Arrested
On Sunday the 29th University of Georgia’s star quarterback was arrested due to intoxication charges. Stetson Bennett was banging on doors that night as police were called and found him to be intoxicated leading them to take him into custody. The famous quarterback who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back...
Biggest needs the Georgia Bulldogs filled with their 2023 signing class
The Georgia coaching staff went into the 2023 recruiting cycle knowing there would be plenty of roster turnover by the time those recruits arrived in Athens. Head coach Kirby Smart and his assistants put in the work to land another top-tier signing class, one that seems set to once again help the Bulldogs reload.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer 5-Star Wide Receiver
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs offered one of the nation’s top 2024 prospects this week. That would be 5-star wide receiver, Ryan Wingo. It took a lot longer than Ringo wanted, but now the 6-foot-2 205-pounder out St. Louis University (MO) holds the big offer he’s wanted for a while.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
WSB Radio
What social media is saying about Georgia football post-National Signing Day
While there wasn’t a lot of fireworks on National Signing Day, Georgia fans still had plenty to talk about it.
Georgia Tech men’s basketball shouldn’t be this bad
The problem for Tech men’s basketball is that, over 15 years, the program really has gotten off the ropes only a couple of times. That doesn’t make sense to columnist Michael Cunningham.
Clinton Barlow Commits to Georgia, Georgia Adding Depth Up Front
Offensive lineman prospect Clinton Barlow has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia
saturdaydownsouth.com
Police reveal amount of damage done by fans celebrating Georgia's second-straight national title
Georgia fans have gotten to celebrate back-to-back national titles thanks to coach Kirby Smart, QB Stetson Bennett and dozens of talented players and assistants. But, as with any title celebration, the party comes with a price tag for the city. This week, the Athens-Clarke Police Department released an estimate of...
accesswdun.com
The Rock: Gainesville's iconic symbol
Gainesville High School is known as the home of the Red Elephants, but another iconic symbol of school pride is the Gainesville rock that sits just across the street from the school. WDUN recently spoke to Treasurer of the Gainesville City Board of Education and Gainesville High School 1970 graduate...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch to award contract for Gainesville sewer pipeline connection
The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously Thursday night in favor of a contract to begin emergency construction on sewer lines between Gainesville and Flowery Branch. The contract has been awarded to Legacy Water Group, LLC who will begin obtaining materials for the construction of the new pipeline as early as Feb. 3. Along with the contract, the city council also declared emergency status on the matter, which will allow them to expedite the process.
accesswdun.com
Hall County School District celebrates National Girls and Women Sports Day
More than 500 middle and high school female student-athletes gathered across Hall County to celebrate the first National Girls and Women Sports Day. It’s part of a week-long celebration for the Hall County School District. Flowery Branch girls basketball coach Courtney Newton spearheaded the event and welcomed several prominent...
accesswdun.com
Dianne Skelton Kesler
Dianne Skelton Kesler, age 72 of Gainesville entered heaven Thursday February 2, 2023 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Funeral services honoring Dianne will be held 3:30 p.m. Friday February 3, 2023 at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Taylor & Rev. Boone Strickland officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
accesswdun.com
Susan Stone Hughes
Susan Stone Hughes, age 89, of Winder, GA passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was preceded in death by first husband, S. T. Stone and husband, Joseph Hughes; parents, Wesley and Addie Bowen Delong; four sisters; one brother; and two sons-in-law. Mrs. Hughes is survived by children, Tommy and Bernice Stone of Commerce, GA, Gail Mulligan of Cumming, GA, Ann and Dan Hood of Winder, GA, Sheila and Jackie Christopher of Canton, GA Pam and Billy Simonds of Murrayville, GA; special niece and caregiver, Faye Spinks of Winder; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; eleven great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Hughes was born on May 20, 1933 in Atlanta, GA. She retired from Durden Enterprises as a factory worker for over eight years, and she also had worked for over twenty years for Exposition Cotton Mill in Atlanta, GA. Mrs. Hughes was a member of New Life Baptist Church on Bagwell Circle in Dawsonville, GA. She loved going to church and singing. She had a lot of fun dressing up as different characters. She loved to cook for reunions and dinners, but most of all, she loved her family. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Jamie Peels, Rev. Dan Hood, and Rev. Jackie Christopher officiating. Interment will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Atlanta with Henry Lackey officiating at the graveside. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 3 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church in Dawsonville, on Saturday, February 4 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, and again from 9:00 a.m. until time for the funeral at 2:00 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Rayford Poole
Rayford Poole, age 84, of Alto, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born on April 11, 1938, in Cornelia, a son of the late J.C. Poole and Lola Poole. Mr. Poole retired from the U. S. Forest Service after 30 years, and after retiring was self-employed in pay phones. He was a member of Level Grove Baptist Church, the Shriners, Masons, Fraternal Order of Eagles Erie Lodge in Gainesville, and the Loyal Order of the Moose Winder Lodge #262. In his spare time he enjoyed deep sea fishing and was a Ham Radio Operator. Rayford is described by his family as being a hard worker and being loyal to his family and friends.
gradickcommunications.com
Private investors to construct a new facility for Baptist Collegiate Ministries at the University of West Georgia
SUWANEE, Ga. – The Georgia Baptist Mission Board has entered into a revolutionary ground lease deal with private investors to construct new facilities for Baptist Collegiate Ministries at five state universities with the possibility of expanding to additional campuses in the future. “Our BCMs are doing crucial ministry, and...
