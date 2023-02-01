Sports Briefs: Forest Lake gymnastics beats Woodbury, boys basketball goes 2-1 and more

The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team won 137.125 to 121.100 in a meet against Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 26. Junior Sami Ernst (35.700) and senior Mackenzie Nenn (32.550) were the top two competitors at the meet.

Part of the team then competed at the Bluejacket All-Around Invite on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was exclusively for gymnasts who participate in all four events. The top four all-around performers for the Rangers were sophomore Ellyana Stamp (32.6), Nenn (32.2), junior Rylie Halbur (31.45) and sophomore Hailey Henry (31.15). The team is set to compete in a meet versus Stillwater on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Boys basketball

The Forest Lake boys basketball (4-6, 7-9) team, who sits eighth in the SEC, is 4-1 in their past five games, which included a 48-40 win against Irondale on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and a 66-63 win over Stillwater, who is sitting No. 3 in the SEC, on Monday, Jan. 30.

The Rangers only loss this past week was a 81-51 defeat against White Bear Lake on Friday, Jan. 27. The team’s four leaders in the three games were juniors Owen Waldoch, Braedan Turk, Brennan Sauvageau and Nolan Dumonceaux, who scored 50, 39, 35 and 15 points combined, respectively, last week. The Rangers play Thursday, Feb. 2, on the road against Mounds View and Saturday, Feb. 4, against Cambridge-Isanti at home.

Girls basketball

The Forest Lake girls basketball team (6-6, 7-11) went 1-1 in section play last week with a 55-41 win over Irondale on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and a 60-54 loss to White Bear Lake on Friday, Jan. 27.

While Irondale is last in the Suburban East Conference, the Rangers put up a good fight against the Bears, who are the No. 3 seed in the SEC with a 10-2 record in conference play. The game was tied at 20 at halftime, but White Bear Lake pulled away in the second half with a six-point advantage. The Rangers received balanced scoring in the tight loss with three players scoring 10 or more points: juniors Cassidy Pitzl (11) and Liv Fearing (10) and freshman Aubree Hultman (10).

The team plays a conference game against Mounds View on Thursday, Feb. 2, before a non-conference contest against Elk River on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Boys hockey

The Forest Lake boys hockey team won 3-2 against Anoka on Tuesday, Jan. 24, but the team dropped both conference games against Mounds View and Stillwater on Thursday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 28, respectively. The Rangers (0-10, 6-14) have yet to win a conference game this season.

In their non-conference matchup against Anoka, Forest Lake received a pair of goals from juniors Gunnar Bright and Gavin Goehner in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Then sophomore Cole Rivard added another goal roughly eight minutes into the third before Anoka cut the deficit to 3-2 – the closest the Tornadoes got. The Rangers tied the game 1-1 against Mounds View about eight minutes into the middle frame thanks to sophomore Lucas Kiel. But the Mustangs scored a pair of third-period goals to seal the deal in the Rangers’ 3-1 loss.

Forest Lake allowed four goals in the first half of the game against Stillwater before the Rangers cut the deficit to 4-2 with goals from Rivard and junior Caden Speidel. But the team wasn’t able to get within a goal.

The Rangers lost 5-2 to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 31, after press time. The team gets another chance to earn their first conference win of the season against Roseville on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Nordic ski

The Forest Lake girls and boys Nordic ski teams saw success last week with first- and second-place finishes, respectively, in a meet at Battle Creek Regional Park on Thursday, Jan. 26. The girls team ended up 13 points above Stillwater in second on the strength of four top-eight finishes. Senior Jordan Parent won the race with a time of 13:26 while senior Evelyn Hudrlik (14:27), freshman Madeleine Bonnett (14:26) and sophomore Norah Hushagen (14:40) placed sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

The boys team was seven points ahead of Irondale in third, but the team finished 23 points below Stillwater, who won the race with 462 points. Junior Jacob Kensy won the race with a time of 12:23, and senior Ryan Houseman’s (13:01) sixth place finish was the only other top-10 place in the race.

The Rangers skied in the first part of the conference finals race on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and will finish the race on at Battle Creek Regional Park on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Boys swim and dive

The Forest Lake boys swim and dive team fell 101-73 to East Ridge in their only conference meet last week on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Senior Deacon Andre placed first in 1-meter diving with a score of 195. Junior Beau Brady (52.62) and seniors Riley Siedow (54.57) and Joseph Galsworthy (55.72) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle race.

Sophomore Levi Carlson finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle race with a time of 5:41.86. Sophomore Sam Trocke (1:02.25), Brady (1:10.97) and sophomore Eric Gregiore (1:12.22) placed first, second and third, respectively, in the 100-yard backstroke event – earning the Rangers 13 points. Eighth-graders Leo Schmidt (1:19.23) and Caleb Clark (1:22.39) finished first and second, respectively, in the 100-yard backstroke while senior Ryan Eddy (1:10.02) and senior Brady Thompson (1:14.55) earned first and second in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Rangers swam against against Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 31, after press time, and the team has a conference meet against Roseville on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Wrestling

The Forest Lake girls wrestling team placed seventh out of 19 schools with 54 points in an invitational at Simley High School on Friday, Jan. 27. The Rangers finished two and a half points behind Owatonna, three points behind Lake City and nine points below Cambridge in fourth place. In the 185 class, freshman Jayden Stans took first place – the only Ranger to do so.

The girls team is set to compete in a tournament at Pine Island High School on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Forest Lake boys wrestling team continued their success by placing first at the Rochester Century Panther Invite on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Rangers finished with 231.5 points – 68 and 91-point margins over Ellsworth Community and Goodhue in second and third places, respectively. Sophomore Devin Struntz (106), senior Jake Aho (120), junior Parker Lyden (132), sophomore Jackson Marr (138) and junior Mark Rendl (220) won their respective weight classes while sophomore Grant Marr (126) and senior Evan Locke (285) finished second in their classes. The Rangers also won 66-15 over Blaine in a match on Friday, Jan. 27.

The boys team is scheduled to wrestle in a tournament at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Elementary School on Saturday, Feb. 4.