Bill would end GRT for childcare centers receiving grants

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill looking to end the gross receipt tax on for-profit pre-k and childcare providers who receive state grants will be heard soon. House Bill 137 would end the GRT tax on those grants received by for-profit providers.

Advocates for the bill argue that they are held to the same standard of care but that the GRT tax takes 8 to 9% of the grants they receive. “This allows everyone receiving childcare assistance contracts and everyone awarded grants for pre-k to do it at the same funding stream as a same amount, no longer at a deficit,” says Angela Garcia, owner of the Toy Box Early Learning Center.

The bill is scheduled to be heard by the House Education Committee on Monday.

