Pahala, HI

Officer discharges weapon in alleged dog attack

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
 2 days ago

PAHALA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Police Department said they are investigating the situation in which a HPD officer discharged his weapon on a dog.

The scenario took place on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28 in Pāhala, according to HPD.

HPD said the incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Two officers were called to a residence to serve a restraining order to a 52-year-old male.

When the officers arrived, they knocked on the door of the home and announced their presence. Upon knocking, the officers heard several dogs barking but could not hear anyone inside, said HPD.

According to HPD, the officers turned to leave the property. But, once the officers were leaving, the door opened to the home and several dogs ran out making their way to one of the officers.

Once out of the home, the dogs made their way to one of the officers and began jumping on him, clawing at his legs.

HPD said that “as one of the dogs jumped up towards the officer’s upper torso, it snapped its jaw closed as if it was attempting to bite the officer. The officer, in fear for his life, drew his service weapon and discharged it at the canine.”

After discharging his weapon, the officer attempted to create distance between himself and the dogs. The dog that was shot retreated to the home’s carport where it succumbed to the injury, according to HPD.

After the weapon was discharged, the residents of the home were able to wrangle the dogs back into the house. They were secured without further incident.

The officer did not incur any injuries. But, a dangerous dog investigation has been initiated.

The department’s Office of Professional Standards has opened their own investigation into the weapon’s discharge.

“Incidents in law enforcement can go from 0 to 10 in a matter of seconds. In this case, the officer was charged by several large aggressive animals and had less than three seconds to react and make a decision on how best to preserve his own life,” said Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz.

“That being said, any loss of life is tragic. We mourn the loss of the dog in this case, who ultimately, was a beloved family member,“ added the Chief.

