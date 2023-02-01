Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
Police Chief John O'Connor and the O'Connor Layover AgreementThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The Early Days of Como ParkThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
Related
Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List
Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
fox9.com
'The Sound of Gospel' to celebrate music, culture in downtown Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - As a source of hope and inspiration, .the influence of Black gospel music on American culture is widespread. This weekend at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis, a local stage production will use "The Sound of Gospel" to take the audience on a journey. Rev. William Pierce...
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
fox9.com
Twin Cities will soon have its first hair braiding school
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Metro will soon have its first hair braiding school, created out of a need two business owners saw in the beauty industry. Hair braiding is an art form passed down between generations of families. But two business owners in Minneapolis, who are both African-American women, believe the beauty industry needs to have more of a role in teaching the skill.
fox9.com
Minneapolis pow wow singer shines spotlight on Indigenous art form
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At the Cedar Cultural Center on the U's West Bank, Ojibwe culture is taking center stage. Joe Rainey is rehearsing for one of his first shows in his hometown, which will showcase both his musical evolution, as well as his indigenous roots. "Growing up in Minneapolis...
fox9.com
'Over capacity' event at Minneapolis Islamic center ends with stifled emergency response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "over capacity" event at an Islamic center in Minneapolis resulted in a disjointed emergency response Thursday evening with first responders walking on foot to get to the scene due to blocked roads, fire officials report. Calls for the incident came in shortly before 7 p.m....
See New Minnesota “Loon” Movie Trailer. Will It Make You Laugh or Cringe?
We all love our state bird the Loon. It's majestic and the calls of the Loon can be mesmerizing on a summer night. But you've also probably thought, at least once, those red eyes can be a little creepy. Maybe that was the thought when this Minnesota based movie was being put together.
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
I Can’t Believe I Missed This Minnesota Woman Participating On Wheel Of Fortune Last Night!
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
Yummy And Popular Minnesota-Based Donut Shop Now Has 2nd Location
Oh my god, if there is one thing I love it’s donuts. Okay well, there are a lot of things that I love but I think donuts are my kryptonite!. And when combined with something else I love (Minnesota Companies) I am so excited to share with you that a Minnesota-based Donut shop is opening it’s second location.
fox9.com
Minnesota farm dedicated to giving cats deemed unadoptable a home
FARIBAULT, Minn. (FOX 9) - An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin...
fox9.com
Minneapolis crews battle house fire in subzero temps
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Fire crews spent a chilly morning battling a fire in a duplex. The Minneapolis Fire Department says they responded to the 2 ½ duplex on the 3900 block of 15th Avenue South to find fire coming from the second floor. The fire department declared it a second alarm fire.
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
fox9.com
Train from Minneapolis to Duluth: MnDOT optimistic about securing route funding
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of discussion, a long-awaited passenger train route running from the Twin Cities to Duluth could finally get state funding from the Minnesota legislature. Funding for the proposed Northern Lights Express route is under consideration in committee. The train route has been discussed for years,...
mprnews.org
Watch out, Minneapolis: The tow truck cometh
Minneapolis has handed out more than 2,000 tickets in the last three days and towed more than 200 vehicles off of the even sides of non-snow emergency streets, as they pick up enforcement of a winter parking ban instituted last week. “What we wanted to do was to give people...
fox9.com
Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' tour, makes stop in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Beyoncé is coming back to Minneapolis later this year. On Wednesday, the multi-Grammy-winning singer announced on Instagram her highly anticipated "Renaissance" World Tour. She'll kick off the U.S. leg of the tour in Philadelphia, and one of the stops will be at Huntington Bank Stadium...
Lawless Distilling in south Minneapolis abruptly closes its doors
Lawless Distilling in south Minneapolis has announced its closure after operating for nearly 10 years. Its cocktail room located at 2619 28th Ave. S. closed this past weekend. A social media post by the company stated "the wear and tear of the pandemic has taken its toll." However, Lawless will...
Comments / 1