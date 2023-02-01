An Oakland shopping center seems to be at the center of a car break-in spree. In at least one recent case, thieves broke into a car while the driver was still inside. Video footage of the incident shows the moments an SUV cases the shopping plaza on 98th Avenue. The thieves drive around twice, and during the second pass, the passenger gets out, peeks in the window of the car they're targeting and then appears to drive off. Seconds later, the SUV backs up and the thief opens Tyson Wrench's trunk and steals his backpack.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO