Delivery Worker's Car Attacked by Driver With Machete in San Jose
A food delivery driver in San Jose said a minor traffic dispute earlier this week turned into a serious case of road rage when another driver smashed one of his car's windows and then came at him with a machete. Jerry Gonzales' front and rear vehicle cameras captured the incident...
Police Looking for Man Who Fired Blanks Inside SF Synagogue
The San Francisco Police Department is looking for a man, after officers said he pulled out a gun and fired possible blanks inside a Jewish synagogue Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Schneerson Center in the city's Richmond neighborhood. The moment was also caught on surveillance camera.
Alameda County DA Reopens Investigations as Part of New Public Accountability Unit
The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday the reopening of investigations into several police shootings and in-custody deaths as part of the creation of a new Public Accountability Unit (PAU). The PAU will be tasked with holding law enforcement and public officials accountable for misconduct, prosecutors said. In their...
Man Accused in 2 San Jose Killings May Have Had 1 Body Moved While in Custody
A man accused of shooting and killing two men in San Jose may have orchestrated moving one of the bodies while he was behind bars for another crime, according to police. Police say in May 2021, Ricardo Padilla, 34, fatally shot Thomas Calamia off West Virginia Street and then two months later killed Samuel Torres near Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive, but his body was never found.
Farmworkers Speak Out Following Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting
Farmworkers who worked with the suspected gunman in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting are speaking out. Several farmworkers who worked with the man accused of killing seven people in a workplace shooting on Thursday discussed the suspect and their current living conditions, which also have been in the spotlight following the rampage.
More Owners Come Forward, Speak About Experience With Trainer in Missing Palo Alto Dog Case
There’s some new developments in the bizarre case of a missing German Shephard in Palo Alto that NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported. The dog's owners maintain the trainer they hired never returned their beloved dog and instead, gave them a different dog. Now, there are new...
Leaders Remember Half Moon Bay Shooting Victims, Put Focus on Farmworker Living Conditions
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors honored the victims of last week's mass shootings in Half Moon Bay to start its regular meeting on Tuesday, as supervisors pledged to improve living conditions for farm laborers at sanctioned farms in the county and to identify housing in unsanctioned locations. Seven...
Stray Bullet Hits Girl Near Vallejo High School: Police
A girl was struck by an apparent stray round during a shooting near Vallejo High School, police said. The shooting occurred at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when occupants of two moving vehicles shot at each other, according to police. The girl was walking nearby when she was struck and police do not believe she was the intended target.
San Jose Couple Turn Pandemic Hobby Into Full-Time Mission Rescuing Dogs
For everything that COVID-19 subtracted from the world, it added one thing to Daniel and Rachel Martinez’s life: time. When the San Jose couple both found themselves without work during the pandemic, they chose to fill their newly-found free time with one of their favorite passions: helping dogs in need.
Two Hurt in Cable Car Crash in San Francisco
Police are investigating a crash between a cable car and another vehicle in San Francisco Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Washington and Hyde in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Officials said that two Muni drivers on board were hurt. But they are expected to be OK. Video...
Series of Car Break-ins at Oakland Shopping Center
An Oakland shopping center seems to be at the center of a car break-in spree. In at least one recent case, thieves broke into a car while the driver was still inside. Video footage of the incident shows the moments an SUV cases the shopping plaza on 98th Avenue. The thieves drive around twice, and during the second pass, the passenger gets out, peeks in the window of the car they're targeting and then appears to drive off. Seconds later, the SUV backs up and the thief opens Tyson Wrench's trunk and steals his backpack.
Battle Over Benches in San Francisco's Bernal Heights Neighborhood
A few San Francisco residents in the Bernal Heights area have been told the benches they've set up outside their homes are violating city rules. The residents want to keep the benches in place, but that could get pricey because a permit could run up to $1,400. The residents said...
Santa Clara County to Close Mass COVID-19 Vaccination, Testing Sites by End of Month
Santa Clara County will close its mass COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites by the end of the month as they are no longer essential to the county's pandemic response, county officials said Wednesday,. While county health officials emphasized that the pandemic is not over and COVID has not been eradicated,...
Fire Damages 4 Businesses at Palo Alto Strip Mall
A fire erupted overnight Thursday at a strip mall in Palo Alto, damaging at least four businesses, according to fire officials. At about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue on reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found heavy flames coming from a strip mall.
San Francisco Leaders Detail Safety Plans for Lunar New Year Parade
San Francisco officials on Tuesday outlined their plans to keep the upcoming Lunar New Year Parade and its attendees safe. The parade, usually a massive celebration, comes on the heels of two recent tragedies involving the AAPI community: mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. "We do understand...
San Francisco Group Aims to End Open-Air Drug Markets in City
A new movement has been launched in San Francisco, one aimed at removing open-air drug markets from city streets. It’s called Together SF Action, and it announced its strategy, on front of a packed house in the Mission District. It was standing room only for the launch event Wednesday...
Bay Area Cities Seeking State Approval for Housing
The deadline has now passed for all Bay Area cities to submit a “housing element” to the state. The element is supposed to outline specifically how each city will add mandated housing over the next eight years. California’s department of housing and community development is in charge of...
‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million
Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
Workshop Aims to Help Blind and Low-Vision Riders Navigate BART
Bay Area Rapid Transit held a workshop Tuesday in Oakland aimed at helping visually impaired riders better navigate the system. The effort is part of the transit agency's mission of increasing accessibility. "When you're somewhere you don't even know where you are going and when you can't see that can...
