Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, and Spencer 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...Another light wintry mix expected tonight... Another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight. An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected. As temperatures warm above freezing Thursday morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon or evening.

