Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Power restored to thousands of Cumberland Electric customers following ice storm
The hardest hit areas in Tuesday night‘s ice storm were north and west of Nashville where some 6,900 customers lost power in Sumner, Robertson, Cheatham, Montgomery and Stewart counties.
WBBJ
Icy weather brings potential for dangerous roads
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Round two of the winter mix came through between Tuesday and Wednesday. With snow and ice hitting throughout the West Tennessee area, it was important to see how roads were for our residents. Driving into Bells, there wasn’t much ice on the main roads. But...
WKRN
Icy roads prompt school closures
Slim & Husky’s owner talks about their humble beginnings …. Slim & Husky's owner talks about their humble beginnings out of a garage. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. Ice causes travel troubles. Travel delays following winter...
WKRN
How Interstate-40 changed the face of Jefferson Street
There was a time when Nashville's Jefferson Street was home to a vibrant and thriving African American community, something Nathaniel Harris remembers. How Interstate-40 changed the face of Jefferson Street. There was a time when Nashville's Jefferson Street was home to a vibrant and thriving African American community, something Nathaniel...
WKRN
Power outages impacting customers across Tennessee
In some places, temperatures have yet to go above freezing and some are still without power. Power outages impacting customers across Tennessee. In some places, temperatures have yet to go above freezing and some are still without power. Clarksville police searching for missing man. The Clarksville Police Department is asking...
WKRN
Fire damages oldest collectible card shop in South Nashville
It was a heartbreaking return to work for one Nashville businessman. His beloved collectible card shop in South Nashville caught fire, leaving almost everything inside destroyed. Fire damages oldest collectible card shop in South …. It was a heartbreaking return to work for one Nashville businessman. His beloved collectible card...
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
WKRN
$50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills
$50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. Suspect arrested in connection with October murder …. An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old last year. Nashville vs. TN Legislature: Councilmembers worry …. Nashville's mayor...
WKRN
TDOT prepping for icy roads
WeGo Public Transit has announced that some of their routes won't run Wednesday due to the winter weather event. Metro police are searching for two teens who escaped from a juvenile facility center on Stewarts Ferry Pike. Car slides off road, lands on its side in Hermitage. A car ended...
fox17.com
Icy weather causes school delays and closures Thursday
Icy conditions have caused many districts to close their doors for the day due to weather. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Columbia State Community College: Opening at 9:30 am. Cumberland County TN Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Davidson Nashville Public Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Dayspring Academy: CLOSED.
WSMV
Midstate schools close, issue delays due to icy weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Icy weather prompted another round of school closures and delays on Thursday. Dickson County Schools, Putnam County Schools, and Sumner County Schools are among the districts that closed for the day. Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County Schools are among those that opted for a...
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Jump To:
Tennessee School Closings & Delays: February 3, 2023
Multiple Tennessee school districts have announced closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the concern for icy conditions.
WKRN
Reward offered in Green Hills shooting
The family doesn’t want to be identified but tells News 2 that the medical student continues recovering from Monday’s vicious attack. The family doesn’t want to be identified but tells News 2 that the medical student continues recovering from Monday’s vicious attack. China, US tensions rise...
WKRN
Spring Hill officer saves man after crash
‘HAWK beacon’ set up to help pedestrians walk across …. It's no secret that Dickerson Pike has been a problem — specifically when it comes to addressing pedestrian safety. Now, a new device is up and almost running on the strip of road which is known as a hot spot.
wgnsradio.com
Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
WSMV
Tree takes out power lines, cuts electricity to dozens of home
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of residents in Southwest Nashville are waking up with no electricity after a large tree fell on power lines early Thursday morning. Metro Nashville Police were called to Golf Club Lane around 5:30 a.m. and discovered the tree blocking the entire road. Nashville Electric...
WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023
Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, and Spencer 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...Another light wintry mix expected tonight... Another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight. An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected. As temperatures warm above freezing Thursday morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon or evening.
WKRN
Family speaks out after woman shot while walking in Green Hills
A $50,000 reward is being offered by an anonymous donor for information after a 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times in Green Hills late Monday night. Family speaks out after woman shot while walking …. A $50,000 reward is being offered by an anonymous donor for information after a 26-year-old...
Comments / 0