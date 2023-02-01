Read full article on original website
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
Trump Attacks Transgender Rights, Takes Aim at ‘Left-Wing Gender Insanity’
In his bid for re-election, former President Donald Trump released a video on Tuesday and outlined a sweeping set of proposals to wield federal power to attack transgender people. In the video, posted to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump vowed to pass a law in Congress banning gender-affirming care for minors nationwide, and to punish doctors who provided this type of treatment, threatening to cut off doctors from Medicare and Medicaid. He also said that if reelected, he would push schools to “promote positive education about the nuclear family,” and pass a law that would recognize only two...
Oklahoma Anti-Drag Bill Will Outlaw Women Displaying 'Feminine Persona'
Oklahoma Republican Kevin West is trying to introduce new legislation banning drag shows and drag queen story hours in front of kids.
A New GOP Bill Could Fine You $1,500 For Not Misgendering Trans People
A Republican lawmaker in North Dakota introduced a bill that would fine people $1,500 if they refer to trans people using their correct pronouns, rather than the pronouns they were assigned at birth. The rule would apply to organizations that receive state funding—which includes public schools. That means schools and...
Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse
Baldwin City Sen. Tom Holland introduced a bill requiring Kansas ministers and clergy to be mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse or neglect. The post Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.
In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
‘That’s not the end’: Sedgwick County DA reacts to SCOTUS decision on Carr brothers
After the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) declined to hear a second appeal for Jonathan and Reginald Carr on Monday, the case is making its way back to Sedgwick County. The two brothers were convicted on four counts of capital murder after killing five people in 2000.
Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions
BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
KFYR-TV
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
ND state representative on drag show bill: They don't have a right "to do that in front of children"
(Fargo, ND) -- A bill to restrict drag shows in North Dakota is moving forward. "I don't think we're restricting the right for these people to organize. I want to make it clear that they still have that First Amendment right. But I don't think they have a First Amendment Right to do that in front of children," said republican House Representative Brandon Prichard.
Bill to classify drag shows as ‘adult-oriented businesses’ clears Arkansas Senate
Arkansas senators on Tuesday voted to classify drag shows as “adult-oriented businesses” under state law, advancing a bill meant to outlaw performances on public property or “where a minor can view” them. The measure, introduced earlier this month by Arkansas state Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R), passed Tuesday in an unexpected 29-6 vote along party lines.…
Utah is poised to be the first state to pass a gender-affirming care ban in 2023
Utah is likely to become the first state to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors this year. The Utah Senate approved a bill Friday that would bar minors from receiving gender-affirming surgeries and place an indefinite moratorium on their access to puberty blockers and hormone therapy. The bill, which...
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
Kansas Republicans introduce new abortion restrictions in the Legislature
Even though voters in Kansas directly rejected additional abortion restrictions at the ballot box last year, Republicans in the state are pushing a rollback on reproductive rights as the new legislative session starts. This week, they introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to initiate abortion restrictions that are stricter than at the state level.
WTVC
Bill banning drag shows on public property moves forward in Tennessee legislature Tuesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill that would ban drag shows in Tennessee on public property and for those under 18 has advanced in the Tennessee legislature. That's despite the bill not containing the words "drag show." The Tennessee House Criminal Justice Subcommittee passed the bill on Tuesday. The bill...
Utah bans gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors
Utah has banned gender-affirming care for transgender children in the state.Gov Spencer Cox signed the ban into law on Saturday, making Utah the latest Republican-run state to take aim at gender-affirming care for children amid a broader wave of anti-transgender legislation around the country. Utah’s bill, SB16, prohibits physicians from performing surgical procedures on children seeking to transition and also bans hormone therapy for all children who have not already been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and were not already recieving care. Mr Cox won praise from medical professionals and advocates for gender-affirming public policy last year when he vetoed...
Multiple organizations file Supreme Court briefs debating hold on Utah's abortion law
What does the Utah government say about its abortion trigger law? What do Utah organizations, doctors, legislature say that support the law?
Scuffle over nominee foreshadows fight over Kan. Supreme Court
TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate unanimously confirmed Kansas Court of Appeals nominee Rachel Pickering despite alarms set off by Republicans about judicial criticism leveled against her decisions as appellate defense counsel in a 15-year-old criminal case. The Republican-dominated Senate voted to make Pickering, a Shawnee County District Court judge,...
When Students Change Gender Identity, and Parents Don’t Know
Jessica Bradshaw found out that her 15-year-old identified as transgender at school after she glimpsed a homework assignment with an unfamiliar name scrawled at the top. When she asked about the name, the teenager acknowledged that, at his request, teachers and administrators at his high school in Southern California had for six months been letting him use the boy’s bathroom and calling him by male pronouns.
