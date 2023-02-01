ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Attacks Transgender Rights, Takes Aim at ‘Left-Wing Gender Insanity’

In his bid for re-election, former President Donald Trump released a video on Tuesday and outlined a sweeping set of proposals to wield federal power to attack transgender people. In the video, posted to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump vowed to pass a law in Congress banning gender-affirming care for minors nationwide, and to punish doctors who provided this type of treatment, threatening to cut off doctors from Medicare and Medicaid. He also said that if reelected, he would push schools to “promote positive education about the nuclear family,” and pass a law that would recognize only two...
TheDailyBeast

Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.

In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
KFYR-TV

Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

ND state representative on drag show bill: They don't have a right "to do that in front of children"

(Fargo, ND) -- A bill to restrict drag shows in North Dakota is moving forward. "I don't think we're restricting the right for these people to organize. I want to make it clear that they still have that First Amendment right. But I don't think they have a First Amendment Right to do that in front of children," said republican House Representative Brandon Prichard.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Kansas Republicans introduce new abortion restrictions in the Legislature

Even though voters in Kansas directly rejected additional abortion restrictions at the ballot box last year, Republicans in the state are pushing a rollback on reproductive rights as the new legislative session starts. This week, they introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to initiate abortion restrictions that are stricter than at the state level.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Utah bans gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors

Utah has banned gender-affirming care for transgender children in the state.Gov Spencer Cox signed the ban into law on Saturday, making Utah the latest Republican-run state to take aim at gender-affirming care for children amid a broader wave of anti-transgender legislation around the country. Utah’s bill, SB16, prohibits physicians from performing surgical procedures on children seeking to transition and also bans hormone therapy for all children who have not already been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and were not already recieving care. Mr Cox won praise from medical professionals and advocates for gender-affirming public policy last year when he vetoed...
UTAH STATE
St. Joseph Post

Scuffle over nominee foreshadows fight over Kan. Supreme Court

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate unanimously confirmed Kansas Court of Appeals nominee Rachel Pickering despite alarms set off by Republicans about judicial criticism leveled against her decisions as appellate defense counsel in a 15-year-old criminal case. The Republican-dominated Senate voted to make Pickering, a Shawnee County District Court judge,...
KANSAS STATE
The New York Times

When Students Change Gender Identity, and Parents Don’t Know

Jessica Bradshaw found out that her 15-year-old identified as transgender at school after she glimpsed a homework assignment with an unfamiliar name scrawled at the top. When she asked about the name, the teenager acknowledged that, at his request, teachers and administrators at his high school in Southern California had for six months been letting him use the boy’s bathroom and calling him by male pronouns.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy