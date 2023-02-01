Read full article on original website
Nikki Haley slams Biden for calling Republicans 'fiscally demented': 'Try again, Mr. President'
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley blasted President Biden's recent comments where he called Republican's "fiscally demented."
Pompeo alleges Haley plotted with Kushner and Ivanka Trump to try to become vice president
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims in his upcoming memoir that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley plotted with former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to try to become Trump's vice president, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by CNN.
Donald Trump's 2024 Chances Slashed by Bookmaker After South Carolina Rally
The former president held his first official 2024 rally in Columbia over the weekend, which has given his campaign a much needed boost.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
Nikki Haley to announce 2024 presidential run on Feb. 15
Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor, is expected to officially announce her 2024 presidential run on Feb. 15 in Charleston, according to two South Carolina Republicans familiar with her plans.Haley would become the first Republican candidate to join former President Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary. Haley's last hint at a 2024 run came earlier this month during a Fox News interview, in which she called for "generational change" when looking at the future of the country. "I don't think you need to be 80-years-old to go be a leader in D.C.," the...
Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
In a recent appearance on Fox News, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, listened while host Sean Hannity listed some of the potential Republican candidates she might have to run against if she decides to seek the White House in 2024. After he named former President…
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Trump says Nikki Haley is 'overly ambitious,' won't promise to support the GOP nominee in 2024
When Trump ran in 2016 he said he would support the eventual 2016 nominee, but then he took it back.
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big Committee Return Went Exactly as You'd Expect
The Georgia congresswoman was previously thrown off her committee seats in 2021 for her extreme and conspiracy theorist views.
Washington Examiner
White House pressed on Biden physical exam after blowing past January deadline
President Joe Biden is traveling the country to tout his record and raise money before a likely 2024 reelection announcement after his State of the Union address next month. But amid Biden's own classified documents controversy, the White House is being pressed to also be transparent about the president's health since the oldest commander in chief would be 82 at his second inauguration should he secure another term next year.
Biden approval ratings remain well underwater, far below most recent presidents
As President Biden moves closer towards the likely launch of his 2024 re-election campaign, his approval ratings remain well in negative territory
Joe Biden Could Be About To Break Key Election Promise
Although Biden campaigned against capital punishment, Sayfullo Saipov was recently convicted in the first federal death penalty trial during his administration.
'Stick A Fork In It, It's Done': CNN Records Its Worst Ratings In 9 Years
CNN continues to struggle under the new direction of Chris Licht after it was revealed the news network recorded its worst ratings in nine years last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come less than one year after Licht took over as CEO and chairman of CNN following Jeff Zucker’s unceremonious departure, the once-celebrated news network is still struggling to attract new viewers despite a series of sudden shakeups to its programs’ lineups.According to Nielsen, CNN averaged only 444,000 viewers for the week of January 16 through January 22 – a low the network hasn’t seen since May...
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
Trump makes surprise visit to West Columbia restaurant during campaign stop in SC
“So you recommend this food?” the former president asked an employee at the restaurant in Lexington County.
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
Joe’s classified-doc corruption, don’t fall for Omar’s whining and other commentary
From the right: Joe’s Classified-Doc Corruption Six in 10 voters think it’s likely Hunter Biden used info from the classified documents found in President Biden’s home to “sweeten his foreign business deals,” note Issues & Insights’ editors, citing a Rasmussen poll. And with good reason: An email Hunter sent in 2014, disclosed by Post columnist Miranda Devine, contained “highly detailed” information on Ukraine; soon after, then-Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine, and Hunter got a seat on Ukrainian energy company Burisma’s board — with $83,000 a month in compensation. “Is it reasonable to believe” the prez has been “squirrelling away...
