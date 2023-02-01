ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

Nikki Haley to announce 2024 presidential run on Feb. 15

Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor, is expected to officially announce her 2024 presidential run on Feb. 15 in Charleston, according to two South Carolina Republicans familiar with her plans.Haley would become the first Republican candidate to join former President Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary. Haley's last hint at a 2024 run came earlier this month during a Fox News interview, in which she called for "generational change" when looking at the future of the country. "I don't think you need to be 80-years-old to go be a leader in D.C.," the...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House pressed on Biden physical exam after blowing past January deadline

President Joe Biden is traveling the country to tout his record and raise money before a likely 2024 reelection announcement after his State of the Union address next month. But amid Biden's own classified documents controversy, the White House is being pressed to also be transparent about the president's health since the oldest commander in chief would be 82 at his second inauguration should he secure another term next year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Stick A Fork In It, It's Done': CNN Records Its Worst Ratings In 9 Years

CNN continues to struggle under the new direction of Chris Licht after it was revealed the news network recorded its worst ratings in nine years last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come less than one year after Licht took over as CEO and chairman of CNN following Jeff Zucker’s unceremonious departure, the once-celebrated news network is still struggling to attract new viewers despite a series of sudden shakeups to its programs’ lineups.According to Nielsen, CNN averaged only 444,000 viewers for the week of January 16 through January 22 – a low the network hasn’t seen since May...
The Associated Press

House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering

CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

Joe’s classified-doc corruption, don’t fall for Omar’s whining and other commentary

From the right: Joe’s Classified-Doc Corruption Six in 10 voters think it’s likely Hunter Biden used info from the classified documents found in President Biden’s home to “sweeten his foreign business deals,” note Issues & Insights’ editors, citing a Rasmussen poll. And with good reason: An email Hunter sent in 2014, disclosed by Post columnist Miranda Devine, contained “highly detailed” information on Ukraine; soon after, then-Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine, and Hunter got a seat on Ukrainian energy company Burisma’s board — with $83,000 a month in compensation. “Is it reasonable to believe” the prez has been “squirrelling away...

Comments / 0

Community Policy