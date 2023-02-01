Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Steve Austin & The Rock's WWE WrestleMania 39 Statuses
For a brief time this past month, it looked like WWE could potentially have both Steve Austin and The Rock lined up for either Night One or Night Two of WrestleMania 39 this April. But as the dust settles from Royal Rumble weekend and the picture for WrestleMania becomes clearer, it instead seems that neither man will be wrestling in Los Angeles two months from now.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE HOFers And AEW Star Featured In Upcoming Chyna Documentary
Chyna experienced some tragic moments in her life, but she will go down in history as a groundbreaking performer. The WWE Hall of Famer broke down barriers for women's wrestling in the late '90s and early 2000s, getting over at a time when it was very much an afterthought in WWE. The upcoming documentary "Chyna: Wrestling with Demons" will chronicle her life and career, and it's set to feature stars from across the wrestling world.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Blasted For Ruining Pro Wrestling
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE has sparked widespread enthusiasm among fans, thanks to his intense rivalry with LA Knight. Known for his unpredictable nature, Bray Wyatt consistently keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. The recent unveiling of a new aspect of his character at the 2023 Royal Rumble only added to the excitement. That being said, it seems Wyatt was blasted for ruining pro wrestling.
Daily Update: Charlotte Flair, Booker T, WWE 2K23
Charlotte interview notes, Booker T comments on CM Punk, and more.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Lambasted For ‘Garbage’ WWE Royal Rumble Pitch Black Match
Bray Wyatt’s comeback to WWE has generated massive excitement among fans. He is engaged in a highly charged feud with LA Knight, with Alexa Bliss adding an unexpected twist to the storyline. With Bray Wyatt, you never know what to expect as he constantly keeps fans on the edge of their seats, including the recent reveal of a new aspect of his character at the 2023 Royal Rumble. That being said, his match was lambasted for being garbage.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
PWMania
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
411mania.com
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE 2K23 Releases Official Gameplay Trailer
Today WWE fans got a closer glance at what gameplay looks like from the upcoming video game WWE 2K23. A new trailer of the game offers a sneak peek at several WWE Superstars' likenesses, in addition to a few gameplay modes that will be available for your entertainment. The new look, soundtracked by Joznez, 2WEI, and Kataem's song "Ready for War," is perhaps most notable for offering a first look at the inclusion of the double-ringed, double-caged WarGames, which is showing up in a WWE video game for the first time ever. The match was a centerpiece for this past November's Survivor Series.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Scrapped Plans For Damien Sandow World Title Reign
The Money In The Bank briefcase catapulted several WWE Superstars into the main event spotlight. Edge, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and Seth Rollins all used the contract to cash in on their chance at a title shot and win their first world championships. Aron Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow, was a wrestler who did not have the same level of success.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPCOMING AEW RAMPAGE, DYNAMITE, DARK - ELEVATION LINEUPS
*Rush vs. Christopher Daniels. *AEW Trios Tag Team Champions The Elite vs. Matt Hardy & Ethan Page & Isaiah Kassidy. *Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr. *Saraya & Toni Storm in action. This Wednesday's AEW Dynamite will feature on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS, FORMER IMPACT STAR DEBUTS
Live Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Billy Krotchsen in Dayton, Ohio:. *Dasha is the ring announcer. *Paul Wight is alone in the announce booth. *Matt Menard & Angelo Parker defeated The Boys, Brendan & Brett Tate. *Matt Menard joined Wight. *Juice Robinson defeated former Impact Wrestling star Jake Crist. *The...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAVE BAUTISTA COMPARES THE END OF HIS RUN AS DRAX TO THE END OF HIS WWE CAREER & MORE: BAUTISTA ON THE TONIGHT SHOW RECAP
WWE Hall of Famer David Bautista appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. Fallon welcomed Bautista to the show and said he was happy he was back. He congratulated him on the success of the film Glass Onion and reuniting with Daniel Craig. Bautista said it was like getting to know Craig all over again. Fallon noted they had worked on a James Bond movie together and asked about the story that made the rounds that Bautista broke his leg. Bautista said it wasn't true but that Craig hurt his knee when they were tussling around in a fight scene on a train and needed surgery. He also noted that Craig broke Bautista's nose filming the same sequence. He said it was one of the hardest fight scenes he had ever done. He said his nose was splattered all over the place but said he was a wrestler, so he can do that. When they were filming Glass Onion, Bautista joked him Craig about getting to be on a film where they are beating the hell out of each other.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHEEL OF FORTUNE FILMING WWE WEEK TODAY
Wheel of Fortune is filming WWE Week today in Los Angeles. PWInsider.com has confirmed Liv Morgan, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Natalya and Big E are scheduled to be on set today as part of the filming. The episodes will air in late March leading to Wrestlemania 39. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GET A YEAR OF WWE EVENTS ON PEACOCK FOR $29.95, MEET THE BELLAS SUPER BOWL WEEK & MORE
Peacock is currently offering a year's subscription to their streaming service, which houses WWE's live events and WWE Network library for $29.99 using code NEWYEAR23. Tbis would be for the basic ad-supported subscription, but you can then choose to pay an additional $5.00 per month for ad-free. The Bella Twins...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW ANNOUNCES 'HOUSE RULES' - FIRST TOURING LIVE EVENTS KICK OFF IN MARCH
AEW Announces Launch of Live Events Series: “AEW House Rules”. -- Intimate, Weekend Events to Kick Off in Markets Across the U.S., Starting March 18 in Troy, Ohio -- Feb. 1, 2023 – AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan today announced the launch of “AEW House Rules,” a live event series taking place on select weekends in markets across the country. Continuing the promotion’s meteoric rise and following the success of “AEW: Dynamite” on Wednesdays on TBS and “AEW: Rampage” on Fridays on TNT, fans can expect an up close and personal experience at local venues along with a spectacular and engaging environment.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING EPISODE 20 TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling Episode 20: Hunt for Revenge. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. BK has been getting a match on each of the last few shows, and while she’s still incredibly green, it’s clear they are pushing her. Oh, and her rap doesn’t quite rhyme.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLEMANIA TO FOLLOW PITCH BLACK MATCH WITH ANOTHER SPONSORSHIP-CENTRIC MATCH
In the Hollywood Reporter article about WrestleMania sponsorship, WWE Senior VP and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships, Craig Stimmel teased that WrestleMania 39 would have another brand sponsorship match similar to the Mountain Dew Black Pitch Match at Royal Rumble. He specifically named new WrestleMania sponsor, Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE-WHEEL OF FORTUNE UPDATE
Austin Theory, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Sonya Deville and The New Day all took part in the filming of WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune today at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA. The talents were paired with fans. The episode will air the last...
