Read full article on original website
Related
diehardsport.com
Looks Like Michigan Could Be On Commitment Watch With Top Local Recruit
The Wolverines have hosted four-star safety Jacob Oden for several visits recently. Oden, a Harper Woods, Michigan product and top 150 2024 recruit, shared that he’ll commit on February 2nd between these five schools:. The Wolverines have also recently seen several predictions go in their favor for the safety.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
wbkb11.com
Hillman Takes Down Posen in NSL Battle
HILLMAN, MI- The two best teams in the North Star League little dipper division treated a capacity crowd at Hillman High School to one of the games of the year. Coming into the night the Tigers were unbeaten in division play, the Vikings had just one loss, a 64-49 at the hands of the Tigers. Posen came out of the gate hoping to flip the scripts as Cole Krajniak scored the first 7 Viking points of the game. The senior pushed Posen to a lead that got as high as nine in the half. Posen led 24-16 at the break. Junior guard Trenton Taratuta had 12 of the Hillman 16.
WLUC
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
Shark? No That Is Just Some Sharks Made of Snow in a Michigan Yard
Just like Halloween and Christmas decorations, people are getting more and more creative when it comes to making snowmen, or should I say snow sharks?. While reading this story, click the play button above to give you some background music for ambiance. For as long as I can remember and...
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors
DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else. There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders. Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she...
38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a Rockwood man was killed Wednesday in a snowmobile crash where excessive speeds appear to have been a factor. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital after he crashed his snowmobile along Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich.
Two Michigan acts nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The winners will be announced in May and the induction ceremony will be held this fall.
cspdailynews.com
Blarney Castle Acquires Alpena Oil Co.
Blarney Castle Oil Co. has acquired Alpena Oil Co. Alpena is a northern Michigan grocery and convenience retailer known for offering a selection of high quality, fresh products at a fair value to its customers. The company’s retail chain includes six Louie’s Fresh Market full-service grocery stores, 14 traditional convenience stores and one cardlock.
Ann Arbor police clarify misinformation being shared on social media surrounding death of Pioneer HS student
As the investigation continues into the death of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson, police are clearing up some “misinformation” surrounding her death. The 15-year-old was reported missing over the weekend and found dead Monday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot at Wixom apartment complex
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
planetdetroit.org
DTE’s new Time of Day rate will be here in March. Here’s what you need to know.
If you’re a DTE electric customer, you recently received a mailer from DTE informing you that the company is shifting to a new rate structure called Time Of Day starting in March. In a nutshell, the electricity you use between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. will start costing more...
wlen.com
Crash at Sutton Rd. and Rogers Hwy. Sends one to the Hospital
Raisin Twp., MI – A two-car crash at Sutton Road and Rogers Highway sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon. Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier told WLEN News that the crash occurred at about 5:45pm. He said that an eastbound vehicle pulled out in front...
Eastbound I-696 closed for hours after semi flips over near Dequindre Road
It’ was a mess Tuesday afternoon on eastbound I-696 at the Oakland-Macomb county boarder, after a semi truck overturned near Dequindre Road. MSP said there was oil on the freeway that would take some time to clean up.
wlen.com
Demolition Work Being Done at W. Maumee St. Plaza in Adrian
Adrian, MI – Demotion has been taking place at the plaza in the 400 block of West Maumee Street in Adrian over the course of the last week or so. What is going to happen at that location?. Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott told WLEN News that the City...
Ahead of show in Metro Detroit, former mobster says he's investigating after getting 'very authentic' tip on where Jimmy Hoffa's body is
Next month Michael Franzese, one of the most famous former mobsters, is coming to share his story in Metro Detroit. And he says he recently got a “very authentic” tip on where Jimmy Hoffa is buried.
Comments / 0