Alpena, MI

diehardsport.com

Looks Like Michigan Could Be On Commitment Watch With Top Local Recruit

The Wolverines have hosted four-star safety Jacob Oden for several visits recently. Oden, a Harper Woods, Michigan product and top 150 2024 recruit, shared that he’ll commit on February 2nd between these five schools:. The Wolverines have also recently seen several predictions go in their favor for the safety.
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wbkb11.com

Hillman Takes Down Posen in NSL Battle

HILLMAN, MI- The two best teams in the North Star League little dipper division treated a capacity crowd at Hillman High School to one of the games of the year. Coming into the night the Tigers were unbeaten in division play, the Vikings had just one loss, a 64-49 at the hands of the Tigers. Posen came out of the gate hoping to flip the scripts as Cole Krajniak scored the first 7 Viking points of the game. The senior pushed Posen to a lead that got as high as nine in the half. Posen led 24-16 at the break. Junior guard Trenton Taratuta had 12 of the Hillman 16.
POSEN, MI
WLUC

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
cspdailynews.com

Blarney Castle Acquires Alpena Oil Co.

Blarney Castle Oil Co. has acquired Alpena Oil Co. Alpena is a northern Michigan grocery and convenience retailer known for offering a selection of high quality, fresh products at a fair value to its customers. The company’s retail chain includes six Louie’s Fresh Market full-service grocery stores, 14 traditional convenience stores and one cardlock.
ALPENA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot at Wixom apartment complex

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
WIXOM, MI
wlen.com

Crash at Sutton Rd. and Rogers Hwy. Sends one to the Hospital

Raisin Twp., MI – A two-car crash at Sutton Road and Rogers Highway sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon. Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier told WLEN News that the crash occurred at about 5:45pm. He said that an eastbound vehicle pulled out in front...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Demolition Work Being Done at W. Maumee St. Plaza in Adrian

Adrian, MI – Demotion has been taking place at the plaza in the 400 block of West Maumee Street in Adrian over the course of the last week or so. What is going to happen at that location?. Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott told WLEN News that the City...
ADRIAN, MI

