ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlds.com

Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter

It’s Groundhog Day and Illinois’ resident marmot meteorologist says he saw his shadow this morning. The famous Chicago-area groundhog, Woodstock Willie, delivered his prognostication at 7:07AM this morning, according to NBC5 Chicago. Woodstock hosts an annual Groundhog Festival leading up to Willie’s annual prediction. Woodstock’s place in lore...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

10 Cringe-y Things About Illinois Every Resident Will Agree With

Illinois is a state full of surprises, some good and some not-so-good. Living here means you get to experience a wide range of experiences, from the stunning beauty of its natural landscapes to the chaotic pace of its big cities. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a newcomer, you'll never run out of things to do or see.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Schoolhouse Kitchen encourages kids to cook

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. StopAlong Takes Over Logan Square’s Boiler Room: The StopAlong at Boiler Room will revive the famous PB&J special — a slice of pizza, a PBR tall boy and a shot of Jameson, the new owners said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed

CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's winter will be going into hibernation soon

CHICAGO - Some warm thoughts to help you get through a frigid Friday. Most of next week will feel more like early March instead of early February. Just make sure you survive the -15 to -25 wind chills Thursday night into early Friday so you can enjoy it. We really...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes

CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lake Geneva Ice Castles open Saturday; Winterfest begins today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a delay due to mild weather in January, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open for the season this weekend.Warmer than normal temperatures at the start of the year pushed back the original Jan. 22 opening, but things are back on track with temperatures getting back to seasonal levels.The ice castles are now expected to open on Saturday, and tickets are on sale through Feb. 20.Meantime, Lake Geneva Winterfest kicks off on Wednesday, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship through Sunday. Contestants will begin carving up massive blocks of snow starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The event is free for anyone who wants to brave the temperatures and watch the snowy sculptures take shape.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
GALESBURG, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park or Oak Poop?

Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
OAK PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago choir teacher nominated for Grammy Award

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. CTA’s Brown Line Flyover Fixed By Contractor After Concrete Fell Off Shortly After Opening: Sections of concrete started falling from the CTA’s new Brown Line flyover in Lakeview after water got into its pipes and froze, creating pressure that broke down the structure — a condition known as “spalling.”
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Fire erupts at historic Haley Mansion in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - An historic mansion in Joliet, which is used as a wedding venue, caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving couples wondering, what's next?. The venue is located at 17 S. Center Street and crews were on the scene around 4:45 p.m. For about 40 minutes, flames were shooting from...
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy