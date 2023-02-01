Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
wlds.com
Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter
It’s Groundhog Day and Illinois’ resident marmot meteorologist says he saw his shadow this morning. The famous Chicago-area groundhog, Woodstock Willie, delivered his prognostication at 7:07AM this morning, according to NBC5 Chicago. Woodstock hosts an annual Groundhog Festival leading up to Willie’s annual prediction. Woodstock’s place in lore...
10 Cringe-y Things About Illinois Every Resident Will Agree With
Illinois is a state full of surprises, some good and some not-so-good. Living here means you get to experience a wide range of experiences, from the stunning beauty of its natural landscapes to the chaotic pace of its big cities. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a newcomer, you'll never run out of things to do or see.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Schoolhouse Kitchen encourages kids to cook
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. StopAlong Takes Over Logan Square’s Boiler Room: The StopAlong at Boiler Room will revive the famous PB&J special — a slice of pizza, a PBR tall boy and a shot of Jameson, the new owners said.
Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed
CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
Two Children’s Museums in Illinois Just Voted the Best in Nation
There is something about going to a children's museum and being able to interact with exhibits, playing and climbing, and learning and Illinois has two of the very best children's museums in the nation. Yes, we love going to the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, but those are not...
wgnradio.com
This Week in Chicago History: Beanie Babies, ‘Snowmaggedon,’ and the Chicago Sun-Times
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the Holy Name Cathedral fire, the lawsuit against Lincoln Park towing, the birth of Ty’s Beanie Babies, and more.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter will be going into hibernation soon
CHICAGO - Some warm thoughts to help you get through a frigid Friday. Most of next week will feel more like early March instead of early February. Just make sure you survive the -15 to -25 wind chills Thursday night into early Friday so you can enjoy it. We really...
Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes
CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open Saturday; Winterfest begins today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a delay due to mild weather in January, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open for the season this weekend.Warmer than normal temperatures at the start of the year pushed back the original Jan. 22 opening, but things are back on track with temperatures getting back to seasonal levels.The ice castles are now expected to open on Saturday, and tickets are on sale through Feb. 20.Meantime, Lake Geneva Winterfest kicks off on Wednesday, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship through Sunday. Contestants will begin carving up massive blocks of snow starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The event is free for anyone who wants to brave the temperatures and watch the snowy sculptures take shape.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Groundhog's Day is Around the Corner. What Happens If the Groundhog Sees its Shadow?
A beloved winter holiday is coming up -- and while much of the day's attention will be on a certain rodent from Pennsylvania, a local groundhog will also be searching for his shadow in the same far, northwest Chicago suburb that the iconic movie 'Groundhog Day' was filmed in. Groundhog...
Popular Illinois Eatery Called One Of America’s Most Romantic Restaurants
I found the most romantic restaurant in Illinois to take your special person, all you gotta do now is just make the reservation. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and it's approaching faster than you think. If you're scrambling to make February 14th the perfect day for your boo, cross a romantic dinner off your to-do list.
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
This adorable kitten is too cute to pass up
Meet Ripple! This playful kitten is only 3 months old. His favorite activities include playing and cuddling with anyone who will sit with him. This sweet baby would make the perfect addition to any home.
Will He or Won't He? Forecasts Emerge Ahead of Woodstock Willie's Groundhog Day Shadow Check
The last few days have certainly felt more winterlike in the Chicago area, with frigid temperatures and several different snowfalls, but the area’s yearly barometer of spring’s arrival is ready to make his prediction. Dating back to the 1990’s, suburban Woodstock has been the home base of “Woodstock...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Chicago choir teacher nominated for Grammy Award
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. CTA’s Brown Line Flyover Fixed By Contractor After Concrete Fell Off Shortly After Opening: Sections of concrete started falling from the CTA’s new Brown Line flyover in Lakeview after water got into its pipes and froze, creating pressure that broke down the structure — a condition known as “spalling.”
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
fox32chicago.com
Fire erupts at historic Haley Mansion in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - An historic mansion in Joliet, which is used as a wedding venue, caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving couples wondering, what's next?. The venue is located at 17 S. Center Street and crews were on the scene around 4:45 p.m. For about 40 minutes, flames were shooting from...
Comments / 0