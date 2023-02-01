Read full article on original website
HOGAN REP RESPONDS TO HEALTH ISSUE CLAIMS, LA TIMES ON WHAT MEDIA COMPANIES CAN LEARN FROM WWE & MORE
In regard to all the reports about Hulk Hogan's health in the wake of Kurt Angle stating Hogan told him that he can't feel below the waist, a rep for the WWE Hall of Famer told Entertainment Tonight, "Everything is OK with him. Hulk is someone with a lot of humor." Hogan, who now walks with a cane, has mostly kept to the Tampa area, including his karaoke bar, in recent years, in part because he's not up to the rigors of regularly traveling anymore.
UPDATED SMACKDOWN LINEUP
WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will appear on tonight's edition of Smackdown. WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Contender's Tournament Final: Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. *Footage of the incident between the Mysterios, Judgement Day...
TOP MATCHES FOR THE NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV ARE... (SPOILERS)
PWInsider.com has confirmed the following are set as the top matches for the 2/11 National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with a stipulation to be announced next week. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love -...
GOLDBERG HEADING TO WRESTLECON AND MORE WRESTLECON IN LOS ANGELES NOTES
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been officially announced as appearing at Wrestlecon over Wrestlemania 39 weekend in Los Angeles, CA:. El Hijo del Vikingo is the second talent announced as competing at the 2023 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow, following Will Ospreay:. Wrestlecon weekend will feature live events that...
MCW'S FIRST DEAF PRO WRESTLING TO DEBUT THIS WEEKEND
Hollywood, Maryland - Get ready for an unforgettable night as MCW Pro Wrestling’s first deaf professional wrestler, Mur Mur, makes his highly anticipated debut in Hollywood on Saturday, February 4th. This ground-breaking event marks a significant milestone in the history of Maryland professional wrestling, as Mur Mur becomes the first deaf wrestler to step into an MCW ring and showcase his talent to the world.
COMPLETE 2/4 MLW SUPERFIGHT 2023 SPOILERS FROM PHILLY
We are live at MLW Superfight 2023 with a healthy looking crowd from the 2300 Arena in Philly. This is for MLW Underground on REELZ and the MLW Fusion show as well. Results:. *Billy Starkz defeated Becca. *Davey Boy Smith defeated Alex Kane in a No Ropes Catch Fight. *They...
NXT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH BOOKER T'S REALITY OF WRESTLING
NXT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH BOOKER T'S REALITY OF WRESTLING
MLW RETURNS TO PHILLY TOMORROW & MORE
MLW returns to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA tomorrow, Saturday 2/4, their debut MLW Underground on REELZ taping as well as material for MLW Fusion, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu. *Micro Man vs. Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. mystery competitor. *Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards. *MLW...
WWE VENGEANCE DAY 2023 TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC tonight on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock from The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs....
WRESTLING REVOLVER'S NIGHT AT THE MOXBURY STREAMING TONIGHT ON FITE.TV
Wrestling Revolver announced the following for tonight's Night at the MOXBury in Dayton, Ohio, which will stream live on FITE.TV:. On February 2nd Wrestling Revolver presents ? Night at the MOXbury live on FITE+ straight from Calumet Center in Dayton, OH. The event is hosted by Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan. The lineup is already stacked and three titles will be on the line - Revolver World Title, Revolver Remix Title and Revolver World Tag Title. Check the full lineup below:
WHO KEIJI MUTO REALLY WANTED TO WRESTLE IN HIS FINAL MATCH
Pro Wrestling NOAH posted an interview with Keiji Muto where he mentioned that they tried getting The Rock as his opponent for his final match, but his fee was too high to do it, noting it was "billions of yen". He also mentioned that he feels that Muto vs. Tetsuya Naito will be better than Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. He noted in his final match as Great Muta, he injured both legs, pulling a muscle and both hamstrings, so he is hurting currently and even unable to walk.
WHAT IS SET FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING - RED CARPET RUMBLE
Scheduled for this weekend's syndicated United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title. *Pretty Peter Avalon vs. R3 Cassus in the Grand Canyon Clash. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. AEW's...
EDDIE KINGSTON CHALLENGES FOR UWN TITLE & MORE: UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE WEEK TWO PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title. *Pretty Peter Avalon vs. R3 Cassus in the Grand Canyon Clash. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Ortiz. *UWN Champion...
TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV MAIN EVENT AND MORE
Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian & Rich Swann & Yuya Uemara vs. Callihan and The Design will headline tonight's Impact on AXS TV. Expect to see Raven pop back up on Impact TV. BTI will feature Jonathan Gresham vs. Aiden Prince. Impact released the following videos:. If...
WRESTLEMANIA TO FOLLOW PITCH BLACK MATCH WITH ANOTHER SPONSORSHIP-CENTRIC MATCH
In the Hollywood Reporter article about WrestleMania sponsorship, WWE Senior VP and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships, Craig Stimmel teased that WrestleMania 39 would have another brand sponsorship match similar to the Mountain Dew Black Pitch Match at Royal Rumble. He specifically named new WrestleMania sponsor, Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
UPDATED WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER LINEUP
The 2/18 WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will feature:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn. *Elimination Chamber to determine WWE Raw Women's Championship Challenger at Wrestlemania 39: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. final challenger to be announced. *WWE United States...
THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING LINEUP & VIDEO PREVIEW
This weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling will feature:. *WOW Tag Team Champions Miami's Sweet Heat (Lindsey and Laurie Carlson) vs. Holly Swag and Big Rig Betty. *Malia Hosaka vs. Tiki Chamorro. *GiGi Gianni and a "shocking new partner" in tag team action. For more, visit www.WOWE.com. At...
BEHIND THE SCENES OF ROYAL RUMBLE AND MORE WWE NEWS & NOTES
"Full Body Banger" workout with The Brawling Brutes at WWE HQ! | Celtic Warrior Workouts Ep. 119. WWE 2K23 First Look: John Cena Showcase — Big E, Kai, Baszler & Creed take on The Cenation Leader!. "XFL | Coaches Roundtable | Episode 1 – Terrell Buckley, Wade Phillips, Bob...
MYSTERIO VS. MYSTERIO ANGLE FROM NASCAR EVENT TO AIR ON SMACKDOWN
WWE announced they will air footage from an angle involving Rey Mysterio, Judgement Day and The New Day at a NASCAR event on tonight's Smackdown:
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown:. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Contender's Tournament Final: Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet.
