Gulfport, MS

WWL

Coroner identifies man's body found alongside Slidell road

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a man found dead alongside a Slidell road early Monday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said 57-year-old Chris E. Warren of Slidell, La., was discovered alongside Manzella Road near Slidell in the early morning hours. The man's death was reported to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Coast Guard rescues three boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula, MS

PASCAGOULA, Miss — The Coast Guard rescued three boaters Monday after their vessel began taking on water near Pascagoula, Mississippi. U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders received a radio distress alert approximately 11 miles southeast of Pascagoula. The watchstanders contacted the vessel's owner who told them her husband and two other...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WWL

Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet

SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
SLIDELL, LA
