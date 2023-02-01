Read full article on original website
SLIDELL, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a man found dead alongside a Slidell road early Monday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said 57-year-old Chris E. Warren of Slidell, La., was discovered alongside Manzella Road near Slidell in the early morning hours. The man's death was reported to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
NEW ORLEANS — Police in Gonzales arrested eight suspects Thursday night, four of whom are from the New Orleans Metro Area, in connection with a manhunt traced back to Harrison County, Mississippi, according to our partners at WBRZ. The manhunt began after two of the suspects allegedly shot a...
PASCAGOULA, Miss — The Coast Guard rescued three boaters Monday after their vessel began taking on water near Pascagoula, Mississippi. U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders received a radio distress alert approximately 11 miles southeast of Pascagoula. The watchstanders contacted the vessel's owner who told them her husband and two other...
SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
