Young child dies in Phoenix, suspect in custody

PHOENIX — A suspect has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on suspicion of being involved in the death of an 18-month-old child. Diego Garcia, 23, is facing felony charges after a young child he was watching ended up in the hospital with severe injuries, court records show.
Personal trauma inspires Arizona mom to lead mental health nonprofit

ARIZONA, USA — The Hope Foundation’s business model is straightforward, directly paying for counseling sessions for individuals experiencing financial hardship. “If we can give people the resources and tools to deal with anxiety, to get out of their homes, to feel happy, that’s how we create change,” said Hope Foundation CEO Jen Hildebrand.
Phoenix police find woman shot to death inside car

PHOENIX — A woman is dead in Phoenix after she was found inside of a car with a gunshot wound, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the scene near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning after reports of an unresponsive person inside of a vehicle, police said. They found the woman inside the vehicle and pronounced her dead at the scene.
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash

TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
'It takes a bit of guts': Saving veterans one jump at a time

PHOENIX — An important event was held Saturday that involved hiking, a parachute and jumping off a mountain. "It takes a bit of guts I think," said Tony Wimmer. Wimmer is talking about the fourth annual 22 Jumps, an event that helps raise funds and awareness for a problem that plagues our nation.
19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said. The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue prior to hitting the tree. The...
Peoria police arrest suspect accused of assaulting jogger

PEORIA, Ariz. — A 27-year-old man has been detained by the Peoria Police Department for allegedly trying to sexually assault a jogger on the Skunk Creek Trail on Jan. 28. Steven R. Michael of Phoenix is facing several felony charges after he allegedly grabbed a woman jogging along the trail Saturday morning and threw her to the ground, police said.
PD: Suspected red-light runner causes deadly crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a suspected red-light runner might be to blame for a deadly crash in west Phoenix Friday afternoon. Authorities said preliminary information indicates a vehicle with three people inside was traveling westbound on Thomas Road when it ran a red light and collided with a car trying to make a left turn onto 75th Avenue.
Chandler man accused of killing girlfriend

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Chandler, police said. Jesus Gonzalez is suspected of killing his 23-year-old girlfriend sometime late last year. Chandler police were first notified of the victim's death on Dec. 3, 2022 after officers were dispatched...
Phoenix officer given Narcan after interaction at traffic stop

PHOENIX — An officer is recovering Wednesday afternoon after being given Narcan during a traffic stop. Two Phoenix police officers were conducting a traffic stop near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street when one of the officers had a reaction from smoke coming from the pulled-over vehicle, police said.
