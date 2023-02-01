Read full article on original website
Young child dies in Phoenix, suspect in custody
PHOENIX — A suspect has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on suspicion of being involved in the death of an 18-month-old child. Diego Garcia, 23, is facing felony charges after a young child he was watching ended up in the hospital with severe injuries, court records show.
PD: $100,000 worth of property stolen from third-party vendor at Super Bowl Experience
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a massive theft of property worth upwards of $100,000 from a third-party vendor at the Super Bowl Experience downtown. Information is currently limited, but police said that the theft was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, and took place near Washington and 2nd streets.
Phoenix police honor the memory of their first officer killed in the line of duty
PHOENIX — These days, the crossroad of 8th and Jefferson streets is a mundane intersection near Chase Field. But almost a century ago it was the site of a shooting that claimed the life of a Phoenix police officer: The first in the department's history. On Feb. 5, 1925,...
Missing Arizona girl found in Utah man's basement, authorities say
SALT LAKE CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been recently found in the Utah home of a convicted sex offender, officials said. The Utah Attorney General's Office announced Friday that investigators had located a juvenile from Arizona in the basement of 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson. On Jan. 31, officials...
Personal trauma inspires Arizona mom to lead mental health nonprofit
ARIZONA, USA — The Hope Foundation’s business model is straightforward, directly paying for counseling sessions for individuals experiencing financial hardship. “If we can give people the resources and tools to deal with anxiety, to get out of their homes, to feel happy, that’s how we create change,” said Hope Foundation CEO Jen Hildebrand.
FBI searching for missing woman with ties to Arizona
LAS VEGAS — The FBI is searching for a 21-year-old Las Vegas woman who has ties to Arizona. Zailey U. Flores last spoke to her family on Jan. 12 when she called to say she was in Mexico. No one has heard from her since. Flores has ties to...
PD: 1 killed, 1 hospitalized in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a crash in central Phoenix late Saturday night. A man fled the scene in a second vehicle after his car was struck, Phoenix police said. Officers were called to the intersection of 10th Street and...
Phoenix police find woman shot to death inside car
PHOENIX — A woman is dead in Phoenix after she was found inside of a car with a gunshot wound, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the scene near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning after reports of an unresponsive person inside of a vehicle, police said. They found the woman inside the vehicle and pronounced her dead at the scene.
Families fight to save program helping Arizona kids with disabilities and their parents
PHOENIX — Valley families are pleading with Arizona leaders to extend a program which empowers them to care for their children with disabilities. The Parents as Paid Caregivers Program is at risk of being shut down. It pays parents to take care of their children with disabilities. The program...
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash
TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
Maricopa County evictions highest since 2008 housing crisis, data shows
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — More than 7,000 evictions were filed in Maricopa County during the first month of 2023, the largest amount of county evictions since the 2008 housing crisis. January's data was also a 13% increase from what county officials had been calling "normal" during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
'It takes a bit of guts': Saving veterans one jump at a time
PHOENIX — An important event was held Saturday that involved hiking, a parachute and jumping off a mountain. "It takes a bit of guts I think," said Tony Wimmer. Wimmer is talking about the fourth annual 22 Jumps, an event that helps raise funds and awareness for a problem that plagues our nation.
19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said. The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue prior to hitting the tree. The...
All paws on deck! K-9s help sniff out safety threats at Super Bowl
ARIZONA, USA — With thousands of visitors expected to flood into the Phoenix metro area for the Super Bowl, law enforcement is deploying several K-9s to help keep people safe. While they couldn't be specific, Phoenix police tell 12News that at least five times more highly trained K-9s will...
Peoria police arrest suspect accused of assaulting jogger
PEORIA, Ariz. — A 27-year-old man has been detained by the Peoria Police Department for allegedly trying to sexually assault a jogger on the Skunk Creek Trail on Jan. 28. Steven R. Michael of Phoenix is facing several felony charges after he allegedly grabbed a woman jogging along the trail Saturday morning and threw her to the ground, police said.
AZ National Guard team honored with send-off ceremony before deployment
PHOENIX — It was an emotional farewell for the family and friends of an Arizona National Guard team who are preparing to deploy overseas. Sunday loved ones came together for a touching ceremony ahead of their departure. In honor of Arizona National Guard service members, as they prepare to...
PD: Suspected red-light runner causes deadly crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a suspected red-light runner might be to blame for a deadly crash in west Phoenix Friday afternoon. Authorities said preliminary information indicates a vehicle with three people inside was traveling westbound on Thomas Road when it ran a red light and collided with a car trying to make a left turn onto 75th Avenue.
Arizona man sentenced to 43 years in prison after killing 2 people
SACATON, Ariz. — A Sacaton man has been sentenced to spend over 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering two people in separate instances occurring nearly three years ago. Jordan Antonio Sullivan, 24, of the Gila River Indian Community was recently sentenced to spend 25 years in...
Chandler man accused of killing girlfriend
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Chandler, police said. Jesus Gonzalez is suspected of killing his 23-year-old girlfriend sometime late last year. Chandler police were first notified of the victim's death on Dec. 3, 2022 after officers were dispatched...
Phoenix officer given Narcan after interaction at traffic stop
PHOENIX — An officer is recovering Wednesday afternoon after being given Narcan during a traffic stop. Two Phoenix police officers were conducting a traffic stop near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street when one of the officers had a reaction from smoke coming from the pulled-over vehicle, police said.
