Norton Shores, MI

CBS Detroit

78 dogs seized from Norton Shores home, owner charged with animal neglect

(CBS DETROIT) -  The Norton Shores Police Department seized 78 dogs from a home after discovering they were being kept in "deplorable living conditions."The dogs were seized on Jan. 30 from a home located at 2828 Sheffield St. in Norton Shores. Police say a director at Pound Buddies, an animal adoption facility in Muskegon, reported that the resident, who is also the owner of Cober Canine, a rescue for abandoned dogs, had many dogs at the house "in poor health and dreadful living conditions."  In addition, police say an anonymous complainant obtained photos of the living conditions.According to police, distemper was infecting many of the dogs at the home. Police were assisted by Pound Buddies, Harbor Humane Society and Glen Park Animal Hospital, and 78 dogs were seized and taken in by Pound Buddies for temporary placement. An individual was lodged at the Muskegon County Jail and has been charged with animal neglect.After the dogs were removed from the home, the Norton Shores Building Division inspected the house and claimed it was unfit for occupancy.Here's a video of the dogs inside the home:
NORTON SHORES, MI
wbrn.com

Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.

Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Deputies: Holland man arrested, charged after firing gun in Park Twp.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland man has been arrested and charged following a domestic incident in Park Township earlier this week. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says deputies arrived at a home on Butternut Drive after receiving calls about a disorderly subject early Monday morning. We’re...
HOLLAND, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan mourns respected businesswoman’s death

The Allegan business community lost a dedicated businesswoman and friend. Jana (Wendt) Tibbitts, who has been the managing principal of Tibbitts & Associates, PLC since 2014, died suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She and her husband Steve Tibbitts are lifelong members of Allegan and have been extremely active in the Allegan business and social community.
ALLEGAN, MI
WOOD

The Grand Rapids Press

Thieves break into four Muskegon marijuana shops

MUSKEGON, MI – Police are investigating a series of break-ins at four different marijuana shops in the city of Muskegon. Police did not release how many suspects were allegedly involved in the crimes or when the thefts occurred. Police also did not say what marijuana shops were targeted or what – if anything – was stolen.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI

