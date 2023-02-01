Read full article on original website
Related
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
msn.com
Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, U.S. Federal Reserve meetings
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as global producers will likely keep output unchanged during a meeting this week and investors are cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may spur market volatility. Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.92...
Stocks rise on Wall Street, adding to its strong January
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last economy-shaking hikes to interest rates for a while. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher and on pace to close out...
msn.com
Oil falls on rate hike worries, Russian export flows
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further interest rate increases and ample Russian crude flows outweighed demand recovery expectations from China. March Brent crude futures fell by $1.01, or 1.19%, to $83.89 per barrel by 0920 GMT. The March contract expires on Tuesday and the...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global stocks edged up on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later in the day. Wall Street indexes had rallied, as had bonds to a lesser extent,...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks extend post-Fed rally, Dow futures lag
U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of the open Thursday, with tech stocks leading the way up following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike. Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.4%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lagged, dipping 0.4%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by 1.2%.
investing.com
Oil mixed ahead of U.S. inventory data, Fed and OPEC meetings
Investing.com -- Crude prices settled mixed on Tuesday as expectations for a U.S. inventory drop and a smaller Federal Reserve rate hike for February faced off with negative connotations linked to a likely OPEC+ decision to keep production steady. A weaker dollar and an uptick in November demand for U.S....
US Stocks Turn Higher After Fed Raises Key Overnight Interest Rate; Nasdaq Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, following the release of interest rate decision. The Dow traded up 0.05% to 34,104.56 while the NASDAQ rose 1.58% to 11,767.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.83% to 4,110.42. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials...
NASDAQ
Oil Trading Higher for Second Consecutive Session on OPEC+ Decision to Maintain Production Policy
The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, looking past mild strength in the crude complex and pressured by weakness in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures slipped as investors cautiously waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day and after ADP reported private payrolls grew 106,000 in January.
rigzone.com
Oil Traders Weigh Up Market This Week
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers takes a look at demand trends, oil price moves, and a surprising Henry Hub development. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) This...
CNBC
Adani shares close higher after brief 35% plunge on Hindenburg jitters; Asia stocks mixed
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday as shares of. Shares for Adani Enterprises closed up 1.38% after being down 35% at one point during Friday's session. Adani Ports closed up 7.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.2% in its final hour of trade. In mainland China, the...
Benzinga
Dollar, Yields Retreat as Investors Pile into Stocks Following Fed Rate Hike
(Thursday Market Open) Caution is napping for the moment. Yesterday’s Federal Reserve meeting and press conference seemed to fuel sweet dreams for investors hoping for a so-called “soft landing,” and sent major indexes to five-month highs. This morning, “fear” indicators like bond yields, the dollar, and the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX) enjoyed a bit of hibernation. Let’s see how long it lasts.
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
CNBC
Oil prices settle lower on stronger supply outlook
Oil prices settled lower on Friday, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9%, at $86.66...
Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation.
CNBC
Gold hits over 9-month highs as U.S. Fed chief strikes dovish tone
Gold prices rebounded sharply on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve chief's surprisingly dovish remarks on the central bank's fight to bring down inflation sank the dollar and signaled to investors that a peak in interest rates was likely approaching. Spot gold climbed 1.2% to $1,951.43 per ounce by 3:48 p.m....
Comments / 0