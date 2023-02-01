Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Knightriders Shutout Blue Jays
JAMESTOWN, ND (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown couldn’t find offense in a 3-0 loss to Grand Forks in girls hockey at Wilson Arena on Thursday night. The Jays were outshot 27-13 and slip to 4-13 on the season. Blue Jay Junior Goalie Olivia Sorlie kicked out 24 shots. Next up...
newsdakota.com
Woodford’s Outside Shooting Pushes #11 Jimmies to Ninth Straight Win
MITCHELL, SD. (NewsDakota.com) – Cole Woodford knocked down eight threes on Wednesday night as the #11 University of Jamestown men’s basketball team defeated Dakota Wesleyan, 84-71. Dakota Wesleyan jumped out to an early 16-7 lead before the Jimmies could get settled in on the road. Jamestown found its footing behind Cole Woodford, who had 15 points in the opening half to lead all scorers. The Jimmies led the Tigers 40-37 at the half while going 8-for-16 from three and shooting 47% from the floor.
newsdakota.com
District 5 Girls Basketball Brackets Released
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The bracket for the District 5 girls basketball tournament has been released. Carrington has had an undefeated season inside the District this season and earned the first round bye. They await the winner of LaMoure-LM vs Ellendale who earned the 4 and 5 seeds respectively. They play the first game on Friday February 10th at 4:30 PM.
newsdakota.com
Tower’s Big Night Helps Jimmies Grind Out Win at the Corn Palace
MITCHELL, SD. (NewsDakota.com) – The (RV) University of Jamestown women’s basketball team picked up its sixth consecutive victory on Wednesday night as the Jimmies defeated Dakota Wesleyan, 66-58. Kia Tower’s hot shooting helped lead the Jimmies to a 23-12 lead over the Tigers in the opening quarter of play. Tower had 15 of the 23 points for Jamestown in the first quarter and led all scorers with 17 points at the half. UJ led 38-30 at the break behind 50% shooting from the field and going 5-for-11 from long range. The Jimmies won the battle on the glass in the first 20 minutes as well, finishing plus seven behind five boards for Hannah Hagel.
newsdakota.com
Carrington Girls Defense Halts Rockets In 50-20 Victory
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—The Carrington girls basketball team held the New Rockford-Sheyenne (NRS) Rockets to zero points in the second quarter and 2 points in the fourth quarter and cruised to a 30 point victory. Leading 15-7 after the opening quarter, the Cards outscored the Rockets 14-0 in the second quarter and led 29-7 at halftime.
kxnet.com
2023 Northwoods League All-Star game coming to Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — All-Star weekend is officially coming to Bismarck with the Larks announcing that the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge and All-Star Game will be taking place on July 31 and August 1 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust. This is the...
New Salem-Almont football star AJ Heins signs with North Dakota State
NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State University announced today that New Salem-Almont’s AJ Heins has signed on to play football for the Bison. The 6’3″ 295 lb senior lineman was a key member of the Holsteins’ perfect 12-0 season that ended with an overtime victory in the Dakota Bowl to Cavalier, 28-26. He’s […]
newsdakota.com
Vikings’ Munson Named NSAA Player of the Week
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Valley City State’s Daevonte Munson has been named the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Player of the Week for his performances last week against Mayville State and Presentation College. Munson scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 102-98 in over conference-leading Mayville State...
newsdakota.com
Hi Liner Speech Team; Seven Qualify For State
GWINNER, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City High School Speech Team had another great week on the road. The team travelled to Gwinner, ND to compete at North Sargent on January 28th, 2023. The Hi-Liners won the meet and finished the day with 7 state qualifiers. Individual results below:
newsdakota.com
Florence Marie Retterath
Florence Marie Retterath, 97, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, January 30 at SMP Health-St. Raphael, Valley City, North Dakota. Florence was born on February 21, 1925 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Arthur and Eva (Zetler) Miller. She married Wesley Howard Retterath on August 30, 1945. They lived in Lawton, Page and Valley City. Florence was a long time member of St. Catherine’s Church. She was a tremendous cook, known for her banana cream pie and homemade caramel rolls. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, gardening, her time on the dance floor with Wesley and spending time with family. Later in life, she worked at Foss Drug using her talents to please more people with her baking. Florence showed compassion to others when they were in need of care in their homes.
newsdakota.com
Myrtle J. Quaschnick
Myrtle J. Quaschnick, 80, of Jamestown, ND, formerly of Aberdeen, SD, passed away early Thursday morning, January 26, 2023 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center, Jamestown. Myrtle was born November 23, 1942, in Eureka, SD, the daughter of Otto and Lydia (Bollinger) Lang. After she graduated from Ashley High School, Myrtle worked as a secretary for Montgomery Wards, Bethesda Nursing Home, SD School for the Visually Handicapped and for an Insurance Agent before retiring due to health. She was united in marriage to Dennis Quaschnick and they made their home in Aberdeen, SD. The family loved to travel and camp. Following Dennis’s retirement, they continued to camp by becoming campground hosts in Mobridge SD. They loved doing their volunteer jobs and would often host family and friends by taking them fishing and having a fish fry along with Myrtle’s famous potato salad.
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
Family of Mandan couple discusses how they are doing after the tragedy
According to Mary, Kevin's wife, the doctors say she had many strokes due to everything her body was going through.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Public Schools Response On Discriminatory Remarks
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is news release from the Jamestown Public School District. Dr. Robert Lech, Superintendent of Jamestown Public Schools said, “After a basketball game between Jamestown High School and Bismarck High School on January 31, administration at Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of potential discriminatory remarks made by the Jamestown High School student cheering section. This prompted an immediate investigation that begin on February 1st and continued through February 2nd, which found that disparaging and/or racially insensitive remarks/actions were made by a handful of Jamestown Middle School and Jamestown High School students. These actions are not supported by Jamestown Public Schools or the Community of Jamestown and have resulted in appropriate disciplinary action per our Anti–Harassment and Discrimination Policy (AAC). Accepting accountability while creating a path to grow from this is who we are, and want to be, as Jamestown Blue Jays. Beyond the more immediate consequences for misconduct, Jamestown Public Schools is responsible for facilitating healing with Bismarck High School, players, coaches, fans and community. We are partnering with Bismarck Public Schools to consider restorative practices that will help all grow from this very unfortunate experience.
newsdakota.com
Wells County Snowmobile Fatality Identified
BOWDON, N.D. (NDHP) – A Minnesota man who died in a snowmobile crash has been identified as 67-year-old Bruce Hanson of Jackson, Minnesota. The Highway Patrol said at approximately 7:10 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the NDHP responded to a call of a snowmobile crash that had occurred in a field near the intersection of 43rd Ave SE and 3rd St SE, Bowdon.
valleynewslive.com
NDHP promotes trooper to sergeant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol announced one of their own has been promoted to sergeant and will be stationed in Jamestown, ND. Sgt. Nathaniel King will start his new position on Feb. 1. King graduated from the highway patrol academy in early 2014 and...
kvrr.com
Jamestown Public Schools apologizes after racist remarks, noises toward Bismarck student-athlete
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – Officials with Jamestown Public Schools have issued an apology after several middle and high school students were accused of making racist remarks and noises to a Bismarck High School student-athlete during a basketball game. During the game Tuesday, students in the Jamestown High cheering section...
KFYR-TV
‘40 Below Keeps the Riff-Raff Out’: Does crime go down when temps drop?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wind chills of 40 degrees below zero to most people outside of the Midwest are unimaginable, but to North Dakotans, it’s just another Monday. Weather like this may have some people begging for spring, but others think we could use more cold weather days. “‘Cuz...
Two New Businesses Set To Go Into Kirkwood Mall Bismarck
While other malls in North Dakota and across the United States continue to struggle to keep tenants, Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck continues to thrive. Kirkwood Mall is adding two more businesses to its lineup in addition to the recently announced stores. In case you didn't know those include:. Face Fondrie...
Comments / 0