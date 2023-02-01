ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVM students raise Black Lives Matter flag to begin Black History Month

BURLINGTON, Vt. — As Black History Month officially began, the University of Vermont added a new flag to its campus flagpole on Wednesday. Outside the Dudley H. Davis Student Center, the UVM Black Student Union raised the Black Lives Matter flag, which hangs right next to the Vermont and American flags.
VTDigger

Clemmons Family Farm releases free arts-integrated African-American history curriculum and a state-wide music video storyboard contest in honor of Black History Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 30, 2023; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm is releasing “Two Bessies on Two Wheels”- an African-American history curriculum package for grades K-5 in honor of Black History Month. The curriculum package, which is available online as part of the Vermont nonprofit organization’s Windows To A Multicultural WorldTM K-12 program, features two women who were pioneers in airplane and motorcycle travel: Bessie Coleman, the first African-American and Native American to obtain a pilot’s license, and Bessie Stringfield, the first African-American woman to ride a motorcycle across the United States. Both women broke through significant barriers of gender and race discrimination to pursue their joy of freedom, travel, and adventure. The online arts-integrated curriculum includes lesson plans and curated resources from trusted sources for teachers and parents of students in grades K-5. There are also downloadable worksheets, coloring pages, and art projects that enrich students’ learning as they create collages, songs, and poems about the two African-American women pioneers in travel.
mynbc5.com

Black-owned businesses to support in Vermont

February is nationally recognized as Black History Month, where we observe annually historical Black figures, events and the contributions made by the African diaspora. We’re taking time to shine a light on Black-owned businesses you can support, not just during Black History Month, but year-round, especially when shopping for Valentine’s Day, for your home, and for the holidays.
vtcynic.com

Counterpoint: Declining in-state admissions signify less opportunity for Vermonters

Vermont sits in the middle of the U.S. states when it comes to income, according to the World Population Review. So, why isn’t UVM accessible for Vermonters?. While there has been a genuine decline in numbers of Vermonters graduating from high school since 2008, the 80% of students in the Vermont State Colleges System are in-state, according to a Sept. 28, 2015 article from the Burlington Free Press.
sevendaysvt

Mentoring Programs Help Vermont Youths But Desperately Need Volunteers

It doesn't take long to peg Hunter Townsend and Alex Gordon as old friends. It's clear in the way they reminisce, stumbling over details blurred by time, and in how comfortable they are pushing each other to try new things. A couple of years ago, the two flew in a small, single-engine plane, the adventurous Alex at the helm (alongside an instructor), the heights-averse Hunter sweating in the back.
WCAX

Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school

The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College. This week’s deep freeze has a lot of Vermonters making sure their heating fuels are topped off and furnaces ready to kick on. Thursday Weathercast. Updated:...
WCAX

Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
newportdispatch.com

Beth Barnes, candidate for Newport Mayor shares her vision

I am a proud candidate for the office of Mayor. I have been a homeowner on the west side of Newport and now on the east side, and I value both neighborhoods. Like Newport they have charm, diversity and walkability. It’s true that I’ve never been a mayor so I know little about the procedural requirements, but I can learn. I bring enthusiasm and a genuine love and appreciation for this beautiful place we call home.
montpelierbridge.org

State Hearing On Draft Wake Boat Rule Feb. 15

In recent years, a new and growing water sport has arrived in Vermont. It involves surfing behind wake boats, expensive motorized watercraft that feature an integrated ballast tank below the boat, filled with water. With their much greater weight, wake boats create a large, surfable, artificial wave that can be two to four feet high. A recent magazine article on the boats described them as providing “an ocean-surfing experience on calm, inland lakes.”
