Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
UVM students raise Black Lives Matter flag to begin Black History Month
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As Black History Month officially began, the University of Vermont added a new flag to its campus flagpole on Wednesday. Outside the Dudley H. Davis Student Center, the UVM Black Student Union raised the Black Lives Matter flag, which hangs right next to the Vermont and American flags.
CBS Austin
Vermont parents concerned over 5th grade read-alouds of gender identity, racial equity books
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CITC) — Fifth graders in a Vermont public school district are participating in gender identity and racial equity-centered "read-alouds" in an effort to promote critical thinking. The South Burlington School District (SBSD) sparked parent concerns with several recent announcements. Lissa McDonald, the principal of one of...
VTDigger
Clemmons Family Farm releases free arts-integrated African-American history curriculum and a state-wide music video storyboard contest in honor of Black History Month
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 30, 2023; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm is releasing “Two Bessies on Two Wheels”- an African-American history curriculum package for grades K-5 in honor of Black History Month. The curriculum package, which is available online as part of the Vermont nonprofit organization’s Windows To A Multicultural WorldTM K-12 program, features two women who were pioneers in airplane and motorcycle travel: Bessie Coleman, the first African-American and Native American to obtain a pilot’s license, and Bessie Stringfield, the first African-American woman to ride a motorcycle across the United States. Both women broke through significant barriers of gender and race discrimination to pursue their joy of freedom, travel, and adventure. The online arts-integrated curriculum includes lesson plans and curated resources from trusted sources for teachers and parents of students in grades K-5. There are also downloadable worksheets, coloring pages, and art projects that enrich students’ learning as they create collages, songs, and poems about the two African-American women pioneers in travel.
mynbc5.com
Black-owned businesses to support in Vermont
February is nationally recognized as Black History Month, where we observe annually historical Black figures, events and the contributions made by the African diaspora. We’re taking time to shine a light on Black-owned businesses you can support, not just during Black History Month, but year-round, especially when shopping for Valentine’s Day, for your home, and for the holidays.
vtcynic.com
Counterpoint: Declining in-state admissions signify less opportunity for Vermonters
Vermont sits in the middle of the U.S. states when it comes to income, according to the World Population Review. So, why isn’t UVM accessible for Vermonters?. While there has been a genuine decline in numbers of Vermonters graduating from high school since 2008, the 80% of students in the Vermont State Colleges System are in-state, according to a Sept. 28, 2015 article from the Burlington Free Press.
mynbc5.com
CVPH raising funds to support women's heart health on National Wear Red Day
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — As you're picking out what to wear this morning, we'd like to encourage you to go with something red. Friday February 3rd is National Wear Red Day. It's part of the the American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" movement. CVPH in Plattsburgh is using the...
Mentoring Programs Help Vermont Youths But Desperately Need Volunteers
It doesn't take long to peg Hunter Townsend and Alex Gordon as old friends. It's clear in the way they reminisce, stumbling over details blurred by time, and in how comfortable they are pushing each other to try new things. A couple of years ago, the two flew in a small, single-engine plane, the adventurous Alex at the helm (alongside an instructor), the heights-averse Hunter sweating in the back.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to talk with anyone associated with early learning center at Goddard from 1996-1997
PLAINFIELD — Police say they are investigating an incident that occurred in Plainfield back in the 90s. Investigators say they are looking to identify anyone who attended or was employed by Flanders Early Learning Center. The center is located on Goddard College campus. The timeframe of the investigation is...
WCAX
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College. This week’s deep freeze has a lot of Vermonters making sure their heating fuels are topped off and furnaces ready to kick on. Thursday Weathercast. Updated:...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Mayor, police leadership sound off on controversial overtime contract
Burlington's Mayor Miro Weinberger is cutting back on what counts as voluntary overtime hours for city police officers after a unique contract with the city police and a condo community in the Queen City became public. "What we want is to ensure that we don't serve anyone in this community...
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
mynbc5.com
Burlington city leaders at odds over Town Meeting Day proposal to create more police oversight
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington city leaders are raising concerns about a Town Meeting day ballot proposal that could impact how the community oversees the Burlington Police Dept. Burlington voters are being asked whether or not to approve a charter change that, if passed, would create a new, independent department...
newportdispatch.com
Beth Barnes, candidate for Newport Mayor shares her vision
I am a proud candidate for the office of Mayor. I have been a homeowner on the west side of Newport and now on the east side, and I value both neighborhoods. Like Newport they have charm, diversity and walkability. It’s true that I’ve never been a mayor so I know little about the procedural requirements, but I can learn. I bring enthusiasm and a genuine love and appreciation for this beautiful place we call home.
Peter Edelmann is Transforming an Essex Mall Into a Town Center and Vermont 'Experience'
Saturday night was all right for the 400-plus music fans in the Double E Performance Center in Essex listening to the band Get Together play the music of Elton John and Queen. While front person Josh Panda belted out a powerhouse version of "Rocket Man," images of stars and galaxies drifted behind him on a 60-foot-wide movie screen.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Special Olympics athlete speaks about inclusion as Penguin Plunge goes remote
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Saturday's forecast calls for very cold temperatures and even colder wind chills, causing Special Olympics Vermont's annual Burlington Penguin Plunge to go remote once again. "Safety has to be paramount," said Special Olympics Vermont's President and CEO Melissa Siner. She said this year's plunge will...
Burlington mayor says police overtime for condo association ‘will not continue’
In a press release on Tuesday night, Mayor Miro Weinberger said a police union contract to provide extra patrols at River Watch Condominiums is “not consistent” with agreed terms with the union. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington mayor says police overtime for condo association ‘will not continue’.
montpelierbridge.org
State Hearing On Draft Wake Boat Rule Feb. 15
In recent years, a new and growing water sport has arrived in Vermont. It involves surfing behind wake boats, expensive motorized watercraft that feature an integrated ballast tank below the boat, filled with water. With their much greater weight, wake boats create a large, surfable, artificial wave that can be two to four feet high. A recent magazine article on the boats described them as providing “an ocean-surfing experience on calm, inland lakes.”
Judge declines to block appointment of Orleans County state’s attorney
A Northeast Kingdom defense attorney had sought to prevent Farzana Leyva from being sworn in to a four-year term as county prosecutor. But Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson declined to take immediate action. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge declines to block appointment of Orleans County state’s attorney.
Lawmakers consider action after county sheriffs’ scandals
“There have been a troubling number of sheriffs engaging in conduct unbecoming of the office."
WCAX
Vermont-filmed fantasy movie ‘The Butterfly Queen’ set for local premiere
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont-made film will have its local premiere soon. “The Butterfly Queen” was filmed at a Ryegate farm, and the community stepped up to help, whether it was building sets or lending expertise on props and mechanics. Filmmaker Liam O’Connnor-Genereaux says it’s a story of...
Comments / 0